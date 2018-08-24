AACN Announces Launch of Newly Redesigned NursingCAS Website

Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC, August 24, 2018 — The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is pleased to announce the launch of a newly redesigned NursingCAS website, www.nursingcas.org, which will simplify the application process to nursing schools nationwide. Similar to services in place for other health professions, NursingCAS offers students a convenient way to discover and apply to multiple nursing programs offered by more than 250 schools using a single online application.

"As NursingCAS continues to evolve, AACN determined that the time is right to modernize the look and functionality of NursingCAS.org to more fully encompass the quality and value this service brings to schools and applicants,” said Dr. Deborah Trautman, AACN President and Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to today’s launch, the NursingCAS brand has remained the same since the service was established in 2010. The redesigned website includes a new logo, brandmark, tagline, and colors. A brand story outlining the design philosophy of these changes is available on NursingCAS.org. With website traffic exceeding 910,000 visitors in 2017, AACN expects to increase this volume in the coming year given the new enhancements and improved site user experience.

NursingCAS was developed to maximize capacity in schools of nursing and help direct applicants to available seats. This platform is the nation’s only centralized application service for students applying to multiple nursing programs at all levels. The service is a key resource to help students become a nurse or advance their career in nursing through education while providing valuable data on admissions criteria and enrollment trends on a national scale.

“NursingCAS has been an effective tool for our university. We have expanded our reach to a broader, more diverse pool of applicants nationally and streamlined our admissions process,” according to Dr. Lisa Rosenberg, Associate Dean of Students, Rush University, College of Nursing. “The NursingCAS website features blogs, an events calendar, tips, and informative content which helps prospective students learn more about nursing and participating schools.”

AACN encourages nursing schools to use this free service to improve their admissions process, meet recruitment goals, and provide information prospective students need to easily find and apply to nursing programs. Please contact Caroline Kane if you are interested in implementing NursingCAS at your school. If you are ready to get started, complete the School Participation Agreement and join over 250 other participating member schools.

###

About the American Association of Colleges of Nursing

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is the national voice for academic nursing representing 814 schools of nursing nationwide. AACN establishes quality standards for nursing education, influences the nursing profession to improve health care, and promotes public support of baccalaureate and graduate nursing education, research, and practice.