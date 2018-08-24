Stony Brook Dental Gives Back to School Smiles to Local School Children
Stony Brook Dental Medicine professionals to provide cleanings, oral health education to hundreds of children in need ahead of the new school year.
FOR TUESDAY, AUGUST 28, 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Hundreds of children will receive free dental screenings, cleanings, and fluoride treatments at Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine’s Dental Care Center as part of Give Kids A Smile®, a program of the American Dental Association Foundation®. The children also receive oral health education materials, and a gift bag upon completion of their care.
More than 200 children, ages 1-17, from Stony Brook and surrounding communities
SBU dentists, dental professionals, students, and staff
Tuesday, August 28th, 2018
Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine, Stony Brook University
2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Nearly one in four children under the age of five already has cavities, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many children enrolled in Medicaid receive no dental services throughout the year. Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine hosts Give Kids a Smile, a program each August by the American Dental Association Foundation to provide much-needed oral health services at no cost to underserved children ahead of the new school year.
Give Kids a Smile events are part of a national campaign to provide dental care and promote the importance of oral health to children whose families might not have ready access to care due to their economic status. More than 500,000 children are treated nationally at Give Kids a Smile Day events.
From the West: Take Long Island Expressway (LIE I-495) eastbound to exit 62 North, Nicolls Road (Route 97). Travel approximately 8 miles (crossing Route 347). Follow signs to the School of Dental Medicine, Dental Care Center, then follow directions below, "From the Stony Brook South Entrance, East Campus."
From the East: Take Long Island Expressway (LIE I-495) westbound to exit 62 North, Nicolls Road (Route 97). Travel approximately 8 miles (crossing Route 347). Follow signs to the Hospital, and then follow directions below, "From the Stony Brook South Entrance, East Campus