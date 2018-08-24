Register Now for Free Green Card Webinar for Foreign Scientific Researchers

Newswise — Recent federal policy changes have impacted the ability for some international researchers to work in the United States, but there are solutions. The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) has teamed with immigration law firm Getson and Shatz to offer a free webinar—Green Cards for Scientific Researchers: How to Win Your EB-1A/NIW Case—on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, from 1:30-2:30 pm EDT.

This webinar is aimed at international researchers and features U.S. immigration lawyer Brian Getson who will introduce attendees to the sometimes complex immigration system that one must navigate to obtain a green card. Getson will explain the EB-1A (Extraordinary Ability Alien in the Sciences) and NIW (National Interest Waiver) green card categories and help participants learn how to avoid costly immigration mistakes. Register now for this important and timely webinar.

Getson is a leading U.S. immigration lawyer and published author who represents scientific researchers in applying for green cards and is the principal of his boutique immigration law firm based in Philadelphia. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and has 20 years of experience. Find out more about him at the Getson and Shatz website.

Don’t miss this great opportunity to equip yourself with the knowledge needed to win a green card case for free. To see a full list of additional online events, visit our ASCB Webinars page.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY