What a Leading Cardiologist Eats for Breakfast

What does a leading cardiologist eat for breakfast?

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center's Robert Gerszten, MD, is an accomplished cardiologist and researcher whose recent research investigates and maps the molecular changes that occur in our bodies during and after exercise.

Each morning, Dr. Gerszten has a smoothie for breakfast. The smoothie consists of many heart-healthy ingredients that are loaded with flavor and health benefits: strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, 2 bananas and liquid yogurt.

Research shows that berries have a positive impact on cardiovascular health by reducing the risk of heart attacks, lowering blood pressure and increasing levels of HDL (good) cholesterol. Additionally, berries are packed with polyphenols that have antioxidant properties to neutralize free radicals, which prevent inflammation, and stops the kinds of cellular damage that lead to a number of diseases. Dr. Gerszten recommends eating 1 1/2 - 2 1/2 cups of raw berries each day.

Dr. Gerszten is available for interview if you are interested in learning more about his heart-healthy breakfast routine – as well as his recent research on exercise.