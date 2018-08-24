Keynote Speaker Announced for ISPOR Dubai 2018

Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—August 28, 2018—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), announced that HE Dr Amin Al Ameeri, MSc, PhD, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing Sector, Ministry of Health and Prevention, United Arab Emirates will deliver the keynote address at the ISPOR Dubai 2018 conference. ISPOR Dubai 2018 will take place on 19-20 September 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

HE Dr Al Ameeri stated, “The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health and Prevention welcomes the ISPOR Dubai conference. The theme of the conference is timely and contributes toward cooperation efforts of the many healthcare stakeholders to improve healthcare decisions across the region. By applying health economics and outcomes research to make evidence-based healthcare and policy decisions, we can work together to employ innovative solutions, optimize value in health, and reach the goal of world-class healthcare.”

ISPOR Dubai 2018 will be the first regional conference of its type that the Society is organizing and will focus on the theme, “Healthcare Decision Making in the Middle East and North Africa: The Role of Health Economics and Outcomes Research and Health Technology Assessment.” The conference will bring together regional and international experts and stakeholders in HEOR to share innovative research methods and health policy developments.

The ISPOR Dubai 2018 program will feature a number of educational seminars, including “Introduction to Health Economics” and “Introduction to Health Technology Assessment.” The plenary session, “The Role of HEOR in Decision Making: Global Knowledge for Local Application,” will draw on the experience of speakers from the United Kingdom, United States, United Arab Emirates, and Egypt. The robust scientific program will cover a diverse mix of regional topics, including 3 panel discussions on “Improving Access to Innovative Health Technologies,” “Pricing and Reimbursement: Issues and Challenges,” and “Health Technology Assessment Implementation Roadmap in the Middle East and North Africa.”

