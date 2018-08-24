Palliative Care Physician Available to Talk About End of Life Care in Relation to John McCain's Decision to Stop Cancer Treatments

Rodney Tucker, M.D., is the director of the Center for Palliative and Supportive Care, is an expert in the field of palliative care — a medical specialty focused on pain relief, stress and other debilitating symptoms of serious illness. His focus is creating customized care

for each patient. Palliative care also benefits the patient's loved ones and Tucker provides support, comfort and information to allow family members to choose the best treatment for the patient.

His research focuses on palliative care need in patients with heart failure or HIV by providing care both in and out of the hospital as well as through community-based practice. Additionally, he is interested in promoting a patient and family-centric care model and patient experience with their health care.

Areas of expertise: