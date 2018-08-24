 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

Palliative Care Physician Available to Talk About End of Life Care in Relation to John McCain's Decision to Stop Cancer Treatments

Article ID: 699536

Released: 24-Aug-2018 3:15 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Alabama at Birmingham

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: University of Alabama at Birmingham

    Rodney Tucker, MD

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Cancer, Neuro, U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
  • palliative and end-of-life care, End Of Life, end-of-life care, end-of-life decisions, End Of Life Care,
  • Elderly Care, Oncology, Neuroblastoma, john McCain glioblastoma, John Mccain,
  • hospice and palliative care, Hospice, Palliative Care, Palliative Care Oncology
  • + Show More

    • Rodney Tucker, M.D., is the director of the Center for Palliative and Supportive Care, is an expert in the field of palliative care — a medical specialty focused on pain relief, stress and other debilitating symptoms of serious illness. His focus is creating customized care
    for each patient. Palliative care also benefits the patient's loved ones and Tucker provides support, comfort and information to allow family members to choose the best treatment for the patient.

    His research focuses on palliative care need in patients with heart failure or HIV by providing care both in and out of the hospital as well as through community-based practice. Additionally, he is interested in promoting a patient and family-centric care model and patient experience with their health care.

    Areas of expertise:

    • Palliative care in chronic illnesses such as heart failure and HIV
    • Palliative and Supportive Care and Hospice
    • Patient- and family-centered care and patient experience
    • Relieving suffering and quality of life for patients facing serious illnesses, as well as supporting their families

     

     

     

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!