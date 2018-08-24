Jersey Shore University Medical Center Receives Verification as the Only Level II Pediatric Trauma Center in NJ Shore Region

Newswise — The Trauma Center at Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center has been verified as a Level II Pediatric Trauma Center by the Verification Review Committee (VRC), an ad hoc committee of the Committee on Trauma (COT) of the American College of Surgeons (ACS). This achievement recognizes the Trauma Center's dedication to providing optimal care for pediatric patients who experience a traumatic event, such as motor vehicle accidents, falls, sports injuries, drowning, or physical assault. It expands upon the Level II Trauma Center designation already held by the medical center.

Jersey Shore University Medical Center is the only hospital in Monmouth and Ocean counties, and the eastern part of New Jersey to earn this elite designation. It is one of only three hospitals in the state with Level II Pediatric Trauma Center verification.

“We are continuously elevating the level of care and services offered to our community, and this demonstrates our team’s commitment to provide the region with the most advanced life-saving measures for children,” says Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, president of Jersey Shore University Medical Center and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital. “It is a privilege to care for children and families affected by trauma. Pediatric patients have unique needs, very different from adults, which our physicians and team are specifically qualified to address.”

To achieve Level II Pediatric Trauma Center verification, the hospital underwent an on-site review by a team of experienced site reviewers from the VRC. Surveyors confirmed that the Trauma Center has demonstrated its commitment to providing the highest quality trauma care for all injured patients, as well as the entire spectrum of care to address the needs of all injured patients.

“Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s Trauma Center has addressed the shore region’s most critical cases by treating life-threatening injuries around-the-clock,” says Nasim Ahmed, M.D., chief of Trauma at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. “Our team is honored to have expanded our community’s access to life-saving trauma care for critically injured pediatric patients. We celebrate the dedication of our entire hospital team in achieving this milestone.”

Requirements for pediatric trauma center verification include having experts with pediatric training in areas such as:

24/7 in-house coverage by a trauma surgeon

24/7 access to specialty and non-specialty surgeons and physicians

24/7 on-call neurosurgeons and orthopedic surgeons

24/7 on-site anesthesia provider, surgical services team and trauma trained nurses

Additionally, the trauma center must have comprehensive programs which support the physical and emotional needs of pediatric patients. Level II Pediatric Trauma Center verification enhances services provided by K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. As the most comprehensive provider of pediatric care in the region, the children’s hospital ensures seamless access to surgical care when needed and coordinated care through the pediatric intensive care unit, medical/surgical unit, Child Life services, and rehabilitation services for a full continuum of care.

“Pediatric trauma cases differ greatly from adult trauma cases, and our dedicated pediatric team is uniquely trained to care for a wide variety of complex trauma injuries,” says Victoriya Staab, M.D., medical director of Pediatric Trauma for Jersey Shore University Medical Center. “Surgeons, nurses and other medical professionals affiliated with Jersey Shore’s trauma program are specially trained to work with kids and their unique medical needs, which vary based on size, maturity and development.”

Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s trauma team treats more than 1,600 trauma cases each year. The team is comprised of physicians, physician assistants, program managers, nurses, registrars, technicians, an injury prevention coordinator and pediatric trauma services. These individuals are on-site 24/7 and are committed to caring for the community at the time of a crisis, as well as offering prevention and research efforts. The trauma team offers extensive community outreach, teaching people how to avoid injuries from happening.

To learn more about the Trauma Center at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, visit www.JerseyShoreUniversityMedicalCenter.com