Dr. Charles Berde Is ASRA’s 2018 John Bonica Lecture Award Winner

Newswise — Charles B. Berde, MD, PhD, of Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School has been selected to receive ASRA’s 2018 John Bonica Award. The award is named for John J. Bonica, MD, who championed the collaboration of multidisciplinary specialists in the evaluation and treatment of patients with pain. Awardees embody the ideals of John Bonica and his passion for pain medicine as manifested through their contributions to research, teaching, and clinical practice.

Dr. Berde is the Sara Page Mayo Chair in Pediatric Pain Medicine and chief of the Division of Pain Medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital, and Professor of Anaesthesia (Pediatrics) at Harvard Medical School. Along with Dr. Navil Sethna and several other colleagues in Boston, he established the first pediatric pain center in the country and is one of the first leaders to bring pediatric psychologists and pediatric physical therapists to work alongside pediatric pain specialists for infants and children.

Called a “pioneer” in the field of pediatric anesthesia, colleague Dr. Yuan-Chi Lin says “[Berde] has devoted himself to create a better environment for pediatric care” and “has made thousands of patients have a more meaningful and productive life.” Dr. Berde received his MD and PhD degrees from the Stanford University School of Medicine. He completed residencies in pediatrics at Boston Children’s Hospital and anesthesia at Massachusetts General Hospital. He holds numerous awards, including the Distinguished Career Award in Pediatric Pain by the International Association for the Study of Pain Special Interest Group on Pain in Childhood, The Jeffrey Lawson Award from the American Pain Society, and the Myron Yaster Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society for Pediatric Anesthesia. He was also profiled as one of Time Magazine’s “Heroes in Medicine.” He has been a member of ASRA for 13 years.

Dr. Berde’s numerous research interests include the development of prolonged duration local anesthetics, clinical pharmacology of analgesics in children, outcomes of anesthesia and perioperative care in children, and clinical trials and clinical outcome studies of treatment of chronic pain in children.

The John J. Bonica Lecture will be presented November 17th in conjunction with the 17th Annual Pain Medicine Meeting being held at the J.W. Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort in San Antonio, TX. Nominations for the John J. Bonica Award are accepted each spring for the subsequent year.

