Trade expert questions preliminary deal to replace NAFTA

The success of a trade deal to replace NAFTA will be measured by the positive gains experienced by all partners, according to West Virginia University associate professor of political science Christina Fattore – not how much the U.S. gains compared to its partners. She calls a congratulatory phone call from President Donald Trump to Mexican President Pena-Nieto “a bit premature” and contends many US-based industries will be worse off with this revamped deal.

Christina Fattore Associate Professor, Dept. of Political Science Faculty Associate, International Studies Program WVU Eberly College of Arts and Sciences

“Over the past two and a half decades, the North American automotive industry has truly become an international entity, with various stages of assembly and production of parts taking place in the US, Canada, and Mexico. While President Trump claims to have created a deal that will bring American jobs back from Mexico, consumers will experience higher prices because higher-wage workers will now be producing their cars. This is when we need to question who truly will be better off with this reimagined NAFTA.”

