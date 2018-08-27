HealthCom Media Tapped to Lead Nurse Anesthetist Association’s Media Sales

Newswise — Park Ridge, Illinois – The American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) has partnered with HealthCom Media (HCM), a leading information and content development company specializing in marketing and publishing solutions that complement traditional advertising programs. HCM will manage media sales for the AANA and offer the association’s industry partners innovative marketing channels to help them reach more than 52,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student registered nurse anesthetists who are AANA members.

“HCM draws on more than two decades of marketing, content development, advertising, and publishing experience in the nursing and healthcare realm to create compelling content specifically for healthcare professionals,” said AANA CEO Randall Moore, DNP, MBA, CRNA. “Their unique abilities will enhance our industry partners’ efforts to inform our members and provide them with the resources they need to ensure our patients have access to safe, high-quality anesthesia care.”

The partnership between the AANA, which represents the nation’s first anesthesia professionals, and HCM will build upon the AANA’s commitment to evidenced-based practice standards, patient advocacy, and healthcare leadership, enduring qualities that will be bolstered by HCM’s content strategy.

“First and foremost, our approach to working with the AANA is to develop content that is consistent with the strategic goals of the association,” said HealthCom Media President Gregory Osborne. “Our HCM team will leverage years of experience in the healthcare publishing industry with market trends that directly correlate with the practice of nurse anesthesia.”

About the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA)

Founded in 1931 and located in Park Ridge, Ill., and Washington, D.C., the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) is the professional organization representing more than 52,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student registered nurse anesthetists across the United States. As advanced practice registered nurses, CRNAs are anesthesia experts who administer more than 43 million anesthetics to patients in the United States each year and are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America. In some states, CRNAs are the sole anesthesia professionals in nearly 100 percent of rural hospitals. For more information, visit https://www.aana.com and www.future-of-anesthesia-care-today.com.

About HealthCom Media

HealthCom Media, based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, is an award-winning publisher and sales/marketing organization representing publications and promotional properties in the healthcare market. HCM currently publishes journals and educational projects delivered in both print and digital formats that target nurses and other healthcare professionals in a variety of specialties, as well as consumers and patients.