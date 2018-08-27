Medical cannabis continues to stir controversy, as its use spreads across the U.S., says University of Redlands professor.

William Dolphin, a professor at the University of Redlands in undergraduate and graduate programs, is a nationally recognized expert on medical cannabis who can speak with authority on medical cannabis and a broad range of related topics.

Dolphin is co-author of a new book featuring just-published research, The Medicalization of Marijuana: How Patients Create Legitimacy and Combat Stigma to Use Cannabis as a Medicine, offering the first comprehensive look at what it means to participate in a regulated state medical marijuana program, covering how patients make decisions about using it, including managing legal risk and social stigma.

A professional writer and editor for three decades, Dolphin has spent more than half of that writing primarily about medical cannabis law, policy, medical research, and the patient experience. He has taught at a number of colleges, including the University of California, Berkeley.