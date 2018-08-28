ACSM Announces Strategic Partnership with Equinox

(August 28, 2018) The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) and Equinox, the high-performance lifestyle leader, today announced a strategic partnership to help grow and advance the careers of ACSM Certified Personal Trainers. ACSM Personal Trainers will gain access to key Equinox Fitness Training Institute (EFTI) education tools and various career opportunities within Equinox.

As part of the partnership, Equinox will be recognized as an ACSM approved provider of continuing education credits (CECs), via ACSM’s online learning platform. These developmental courses and webinars will be taught by EFTI Master Instructors, who are widely recognized as the industry’s leading voices in integrated health. These courses will further build and refine their overall approach to coaching and will inspire breakthrough individualized program design. This elite education program is overseen by the experts of Equinox’s Health Advisory Board, which is made up of highly qualified science-based specialists who are leading the charge on interdependent breakthroughs in health, sustainability and technology. Equinox will also have a presence at select ACSM Regional Chapter Meetings.

“Our partnership with ACSM is a natural alignment because Equinox is the leading destination for trainers who aspire to drive quality programming that drives to their clients results, and ACSM is a top designation within the training community” said Joe Matarazzo, Vice President of Personal Training Operations for Equinox. “We empower our team with tools and education to reach their full potential within the industry and together, with ACSM, we are committed to providing trainers with opportunities to grow and take their careers to the next level.”

Additionally, Equinox becomes an ACSM certification preferred employer, and ACSM certified fitness professionals will have access to employment opportunities at Equinox locations across the country.

“Equinox is an extremely innovative organization that is dedicated to providing best-in-class experiences for their clients, and we are excited to be partnering with them,” said Francis Neric, ACSM’s national director of certification. “We are committed not only to helping our certified professionals become the best in the business, but also helping them find the best opportunities to improve lives by applying their exceptional knowledge and expertise. Equinox will join us in that effort.”

About American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM)

The American College of Sports Medicine is the largest sports medicine and exercise science organization in the world. More than 50,000 international, national and regional members are dedicated to advancing and integrating scientific research to provide educational and practical applications of exercise science and sports medicine. Learn more by visiting www.acsm.org.

About Equinox

Equinox operates 94 upscale, full-service clubs in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Houston, and Washington, DC, as well as international locations in London, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company offers an integrated selection of Equinox-branded programs, services and products, including strength and cardio training, studio classes, personal training, spa services and products, apparel and food/juice bars. Launching in 2019, Equinox Hotels will cater exclusively to the high-performance traveler to serve as the ultimate hotel destination with a 360-degree lifestyle experience. For more than 25 years, Equinox has consistently offered bespoke experiences and unparalleled services to consumers, developing a lifestyle brand that represents service, value, quality, expertise, innovation, attention to detail, market leadership and results.