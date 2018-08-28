Macy’s, Fortive, Hilton Executives Headline UVA Darden Leadership Speaker Series This Fall

By Jay Hodgkins

Newswise — The University of Virginia Darden School of Business will welcome leading executives from the retail, industrial technology and hospitality sectors as part of the fall Leadership Speaker Series (LSS).

The series offers Darden students, alumni, faculty, staff and guests the opportunity to hear leadership journeys firsthand from prominent executives.

The fall 2018 Leadership Speaker Series includes:

2 October: Jim Lico , president and CEO, Fortive

, president and CEO, Fortive 16 October : Hal Lawton (MBA ’00), president, Macy’s Inc.

(MBA ’00), president, Macy’s Inc. 12 November: Nathalie Corredor, senior vice president of corporate strategy, Hilton Worldwide

As founding president and CEO, Lico drives Fortive’s overall vision, drawing on two decades of experience at Danaher Corp. The industrial conglomerate spun off from Danaher in 2016. He joined Veeder-Root in 1996 and was tapped for roles of increasing responsibility before being appointed executive vice president and member of the Danaher office of the chief executive. Lico serves on the board of directors of NetScout Systems, a publicly traded network technology company based in Boston. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree from Northwestern University.

Lawton is responsible for all aspects of the Macy’s brand, including merchandising, marketing, stores, operations, technology, and consumer insights and analytics. Previously, Lawton was senior vice president, eBay North America. Prior to eBay, Lawton spent 10 years in various leadership roles at Home Depot, including as senior vice president for merchandising. Lawton was responsible for accelerating the growth of Home Depot’s internet business and building it to nearly $2 billion. Lawton serves on the board of Buffalo Wild Wings Inc., Darden’s Corporate Advisory Board and the board of the Children’s Discovery Museum of San Jose. He holds a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State University in addition to his MBA from Darden.

Corredor leads the development and implementation of enterprise-wide strategies and initiatives to drive growth and innovation at Hilton Worldwide. Prior to joining Hilton, Corredor spent much of her career working in Silicon Valley, including at Google as global head of vertical search ad development and sales and as Google’s head of sales strategy and operations. Corredor holds a bachelor’s degree from Duke University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. She was also a Fulbright Scholar in South Korea.

The Leadership Speaker Series events are free of charge and open to the public and will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Darden School in Charlottesville, Virginia.

