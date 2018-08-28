Wolters Kluwer and the Family Physicians Inquiries Network Enter Publishing Partnership

Newswise — August 28, 2018 – Wolters Kluwer Health announced today it will begin electronic publishing of Evidence-Based Practice, the official journal of the Family Physicians Inquiries Network (FPIN). The monthly journal, which focuses on topics relevant to the daily practice of family medicine, will be curated in the Lippincott portfolio beginning in September 2018.

Evidence-Based Practice delivers editorial content that addresses timely and pertinent questions related to patient care, with questions phrased in a concise, clinically useful format. Clinical answers range in length from in-depth case reports to brief responses and are based on the best available evidence. Features include a spotlight on pharmacy, topics in maternity care, integrative medicine, pediatrics, and more.

“FPIN and Wolters Kluwer came together in part because they are like-minded organizations led by their values, a commitment to excellence, and a united vision to widely disseminate high-quality medical literature to clinicians,” said LuShawna Romeo, Executive Director, FPIN. “This new relationship offers clinicians worldwide answers to important clinical questions and straight-forward summaries for practice-changing studies affecting primary care. The synergies between FPIN’s journal, Evidence-Based Practice, and Wolters Kluwer make this the ideal collaboration.”

“We are delighted that the Family Physicians Inquiries Network has selected Wolters Kluwer to publish Evidence-Based Practice,” said Jayne Marks, Vice President, Global Publishing, Wolters Kluwer Health Learning, Research and Practice. “Our mission at Wolters Kluwer Health is to reduce the variability that stands in the way of effective care, and that begins with providing practitioners with the best available evidence from leading journals such as Evidence-Based Practice.”

