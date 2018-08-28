 
Return to Article List

26 CSU Faculty Recognized for Innovative Practices Improving Student Achievement

Article ID: 699655

Released: 28-Aug-2018 12:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Education, Local - California, Local - LA Metro
KEYWORDS
  • Higher Education, faculty innovation, Faculty, faculty leadership, Innovation,
  • Student Achievement, student succes, Graduation
  • + Show More

    • Newswise — ​The California State University (CSU) is recognizing 26 faculty members with Faculty Innovation and Leadership Awards for their commitment to student success.

    The awards, including some granted to campus teams, recognize faculty leaders who have implemented innovative practices that significantly improve student success. Award recipients teach and have expertise in a variety of fields from accounting to social work to mathematics.

    "World-class CSU faculty are leading the charge as our university continues its remarkable progress in improving student learning and degree completion," said CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White. "These exceptional recipients demonstrate leadership in their respective fields and incorporate cutting-edge techniques into curriculum. Their commitment to student success ensures that the value of a CSU degree continues to increase."

    A selection committee comprised of faculty, student representatives from the California State Student Association and staff members from the CSU Chancellor's Office reviewed 366 nominations to identify the inaugural awardees.

    As part of the recognition, awardees will receive a $5,000 cash award and $10,000 will be allocated to their academic department to support ongoing innovation and leadership to advance student success. Funding for the awards is provided by generous grant support from the College Futures Foundation and the James Irvine Foundation, who see faculty innovation and leadership as vital to improving outcomes for California's diverse students.

    The recipients of the Faculty Innovation and Leadership Awards are:

    NameDepartmentCampus
    Jianjun WangAdvanced Educational StudiesBakersfield
    Jaime HannansNursingChannel Islands
    Stephanie BiancoNutrition and Food ScienceChico
    Louis CarrierPsychologyDominguez Hills
    Nancy CheeverCommunicationsDominguez Hills
    Larry RosenPsychologyDominguez Hills
    Erik HelgrenPhysicsEast Bay
    Karina GarbesiEnvironmental StudiesEast Bay
    Rajee AmarasingheMathematicsFresno
    Julian JefferiesLiteracy and Reading EducationFullerton
    Jennifer MaguireSocial WorkHumboldt
    Rashida CrutchfieldSocial WorkLong Beach
    Silvia HeubachMathematicsLos Angeles
    Judith CannerMathematics and StatisticsMonterey Bay
    Sally SpencerSpecial EducationNorthridge
    Juliana FuquaPsychology and SociologyPomona
    Paul NissensonMechanical EngineeringPomona
    Faye WachsPsychology and SociologyPomona
    Hakan OzcelikBusinessSacramento
    Francisca BeerAccounting and FinanceSan Bernardino
    Antoni LuqueMathematics and StatisticsSan Diego
    Hao JiangEngineeringSan Francisco
    Margaret StevensonJustice StudiesSan José
    Zoe WoodComputer Science and Software Eng.San Luis Obispo
    Kambiz HamadaniChemistry and BiochemistrySan Marcos
    Christine RenaudinModern LanguagesSonoma

     

    Faculty innovation is crucial to reaching the ambitious student success goals outlined in the CSU's Graduation Initiative 2025. This university-wide effort advances specific goals to eliminate equity gaps and significantly improve degree completion.

    Award recipients will be formally honored in mid-October at the upcoming third-annual Graduation Initiative 2025 Symposium hosted this year in San Diego, California.

    # # #

    About the California State University

    The California State University is the largest system of four-year higher education in the country, with 23 campuses, 50,800 faculty and staff and 484,000 students. Half of the CSU's students transfer from California community colleges. Created in 1960, the mission of the CSU is to provide high-quality, affordable education to meet the ever-changing needs of California. With its commitment to quality, opportunity, and student success, the CSU is renowned for superb teaching, innovative research and for producing job-ready graduates. Each year, the CSU awards more than 110,000 degrees. One in every 20 Americans holding a college degree is a graduate of the CSU and our alumni are 3.4 million strong. Connect with and learn more about the CSU in the CSU NewsCenter.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!