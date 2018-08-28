 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

Three Previously Unknown Ancient Primates Identified

Article ID: 699662

Released: 28-Aug-2018 1:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin)

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CITATIONS

National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship, DGE-1610403

CHANNELS
All Journal News, Archaeology and Anthropology, Local - Texas
KEYWORDS
  • primate evolution, Primate Research, Anthropology, Primates, North America,
  • North America monkeys, Eocene, Chris Kirk, San Diego, University Of Texas At Austin,
  • Liberal Arts, Extinct
  • + Show More

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.

    • Credit: Painting on marble by Randwulph, University of Texas at Austin.

      Kirk’s father and Austin-based artist Randwulph produced his own rendering of what the species might have looked like.