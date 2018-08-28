 
Expert Available to Comment on Record High STD Rates

    • David Gondek

    David Gondek, an assistant professor of biology at Ithaca College, is available to comment on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's announcement that chlamydia, syphilis and gonorhhea rates in the U.S. reached a record high in 2017.

    Gondek’s research focus is communicable diseases, and he’s currently examining the interactions between the chlamydia trachomatis bacteria and host cells.

    Gondek is available for interviews and can be reached at dgondek@ithaca.edu, or by contacting the Ithaca College Office of Office of College Relations and Communicationsat news@ithaca.edu or 607-274-1440.

