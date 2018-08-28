UCI Expert Can Comment on Impact of Elon Musk's Whims on the Future of Tesla

Margarethe Wiersema, Dean's Professor in Strategic Managment at the University of California, Irvine Paul Merage School of Business, is internationally recognized as one of the leading experts on corporate strategy and corporate governance.

As for Elon Musks' eccentric behavior regarding the public or private ownership of Tesla and the company's vulnerability to the whims of its eccentric CEO, she says...

"Managing high expectations is the CEO's ultimate dilemma. CEO's of publicly traded cmpanies are under enornous pressure to show results. For companies with high investor and analyst expectations, the pressures are even more extreme. Every quarter is examined critically for signs of success or failure to perform. Thus, it is not unusual for CEOs to wish that they could be relieved of these capital market pressures. Especially for founder CEOs, whose vision for their company may have to be compromised to meet these expectations."

