U.S. - Mexico Agreement Is a Step Backward Without Canada, Expert Says

Released: 28-Aug-2018 3:05 PM EDT

Economics, Government/Law, U.S. Foreign Relations, U.S. National Security, U.S. Politics, Mexico News, Local - Illinois, Local - Chicago Metro
KEYWORDS
  • Northwestern University, Donald Trump, Nafta, International Relations, Economics,
  • Strategy, Policy, Mexico, White House, Trump Administration
    • EVANSTON, Ill. --- President Donald Trump has announced an accord between the United States and Mexico that would change parts of the North American Free Trade Agreement, likely leaving Canada out of the loop.

    Phil Levy is an adjunct professor of strategy at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and is available to speak about the accord. Levy is a senior fellow on the global economy at The Chicago Council on Global Affairs. He can be reached by contacting Molly Lynch at 773-505-9719 or molly@lynchgrouponline.com 

    “It is not clear that the U.S.-Mexico agreement sketched Monday is actually a step forward, particularly as it was coupled with renewed threats against Canada of NAFTA withdrawal and auto tariffs. A bilateral deal makes little economic sense and could face some very serious legislative hurdles in the United States.

    “Of the particulars that were announced yesterday, the more restrictive rules of origin in the auto sector and new quotas on Mexican steel and aluminum are steps backward.”

