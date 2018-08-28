ISPOR Asia Pacific 2018 to Focus on Informing Policy and Strengthening Healthcare Systems

Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—August 29, 2018—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research, released the final program and speakers for its upcoming ISPOR Asia Pacific 2018 conference. The conference is scheduled for 8-11 September 2018 in Tokyo, Japan. ISPOR is recognized globally as the leading professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and its role in improving healthcare decisions.

ISPOR Asia Pacific 2018 will focus on the theme, “Moving Into Action: Informing Policy and Strengthening Healthcare Systems in Asia Pacific.” The conference will draw more than 1500 healthcare stakeholders with an interest in HEOR, including policy makers, global thought leaders, researchers and academicians, public and private payers, decision makers, and patient representatives. Plenary sessions for the conference include:

“Transforming Healthcare and Leveraging Digital Health for Better Health in Asia Pacific” This session is scheduled for Sunday, 9 September 2018 and will explore the current benefits and the future potential of digital health in the region. Erwin Loh, MBBS, MBA, MHSM, PhD, Monash Health, Melbourne, Australia will moderate with speakers including: Gabe Rijpma, Microsoft Asia, Auckland, New Zealand; Polawat Witoolkollachit, MD, Ministry of Public Health, Bangkok, Thailand; Jilan Liu, MD, MHA, Joint Commission International and Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS Greater China), Seattle, WA, USA; and Lou Huei-Xin, PharmD, MSc, Integrated Health Information Systems Pte Ltd and Ministry of Health, Singapore.

This session is scheduled for Monday, 10 September 2018 where speakers from various sectors will share their perspectives and insights on the use of real-world evidence and address barriers impeding its utilization. Bart Barefoot, GlaxoSmithKline, London, UK will moderate with speakers including: Kinwei Arnold Chan, MD, ScD, National Taiwan University, Taipei, Taiwan; Xin Sun, PhD, Sichuan University, Chengdu, China; and Manabu Akazawa, PhD, MPH, Meiji Pharmaceutical University, Tokyo, Japan. “Risk-Sharing Agreements: Country Experiences, Challenges, and Lessons Learned” This session is scheduled for Tuesday, 11 September 2018 and panelists will address the issues and challenges in implementing risk-sharing agreements. Jörg Mahlich, Janssen, Neuss, Germany will moderate with speakers including: Darin Kottege, Access and Funding Policy Medicines Australia, Canberra, Australia; Jang Sae Rak, Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service, Seoul, South Korea; and Gergana Zlateva, PhD, Pfizer Inc, New York, NY, USA.

The conference also features the Society’s renowned Essential HEOR Education curriculum of short courses on 8-9 September 2018. Additionally, a wide variety of breakout sessions will be featured, including issue panels, workshops, forums, educational symposia, podium presentations, and poster presentations.

Additional information on ISPOR Asia Pacific 2018 can be found at:

ABOUT ISPOR

ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE®-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

