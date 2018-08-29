Novel Program Gives Adults with Congenital Heart Disease New Options

-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.
-
Credit: Photo by Anne Rayner
Patient Michael Sharpe, second from left, with members of the Advanced Congenital Cardiac Therapy team, including, from left, Jonathan Menachem, MD, director, Ben Frischhertz, MD, Rachel Fowler, MSN, APRN, and Emily Sandhaus, RN.