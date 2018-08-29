The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Appoints Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Newswise — Nurse and attorney Gloria Ramsey, JD, RN, FNAP, FAAN, has been appointed to serve as Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. In this inaugural position, she will promote and strategically further the school’s values of diversity and inclusion by bolstering JHSON’s excellence, innovation, and impact within education, practice, and the profession.

“Dr. Ramsey's influence, knowledge, and expertise will make a dynamic impact by advancing health equity, diverse thoughts of view, and empowering inclusion among minority populations,” says JHSON Dean Patricia Davidson, PhD, MEd, RN, FAAN. “In addition to her leadership qualities, she also has extensive experience and scholarship in bioethics, law, palliative care, and community-based interventions that are key to the profession’s leading role in health care.”

Nationally recognized for her expertise in policy and research, Ramsey most recently served as an associate professor in the Daniel K. Inouye Graduate School of Nursing with secondary interprofessional appointments in the Departments of Medical and Clinical Psychology and Preventive Medicine and Biostatistics at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU). She has made significant contributions in continuing education and training in military health care settings as a member of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Ethics Committee, faculty of its Medical Ethics Short Course, and as an End-of-Life Nursing Education Consortium (ELNEC) Core and Veterans Trainer. She was also a designated subject matter expert of the Defense Medical Ethics Center established at USU.

In advance care planning, Ramsey has promoted end-of-life care for persons with disabilities and African American patients and their families through her strategic input in developing APPEAL (A Progressive Palliative Care Educational Curriculum for the Care of African-Americans at Life’s End) and expanding the Hastings Center Guidelines on End-of-Life Care. She also served on the American Bar Association Advancing Legal and Medical Collaboration in Advance Care Planning.

Ramsey has worked with racially and ethnically diverse populations and engaged faith communities in community-based participatory research. Additionally, she led the development, implementation, and evaluation of culturally appropriate interventions to reduce health disparities among African-American, Hispanic, and military communities. She is a Distinguished Practitioner of the National Academies of Practice, immediate past member of the Diversity Advisory Council of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, and a member of the American Academy of Nursing Cultural Competency and Health Equity and Bioethics Expert Panels.

“It is my distinct honor to join the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, especially in a leadership role that aligns with my passion for diversity and inclusion within nursing, health care, and the world,” says Ramsey. “There is already a great climate of openness and community at the school, and I’m excited to work with the students, faculty, staff, and the broader community to support additional opportunities and sustainability as we continue to lead 21st century nursing.”

