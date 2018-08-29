International trade expert says President Trump's approach to trade negotiation is the right move.

Juscelino Colares, a trade law expert and professor, supports President Trump's current approach to renegotiating trade deals. A former DC trade lawyer, (who once shared a client with Ambassador Lighthizer's firm), he has both practical and personal experience with trade law and policy.

Colares is the Schott-van den Eynden Professor of Business Law, Professor of Political Science and Associate Director of the Frederick K. Cox International Law Center.

Colares teaches courses in civil procedure, conflict of laws and international business law and regulatory law. His scholarship explores interjurisdictional problems that emerge in litigation involving conflicts between national regulatory law and international norms. Colares's research has appeared in leading peer-reviewed journals and law reviews, including the American Law and Economics Review, Journal of Empirical Legal Studies, Journal of International Economic Law, Journal of World Trade, Jurimetrics, Revista dos Tribunais(Brazil), Columbia Journal of European Law, Cornell International Law Journal, Georgetown International Environmental Law Review and Vanderbilt Journal of Transnational Law.



A former clerk for the Hon. Jean-Louis Debré, former Chief Justice of the Conseil constitutionnel (the French Constitutional Court) (2008-09 term) and visiting professor at Ecole normale supérieure in Paris, Colares, was born in Brazil and is a naturalized citizen of the United States. Colares practiced law at Dewey Ballantine, LLP in Washington, D.C., where he litigated trade cases before federal agencies, federal courts and NAFTA panels.



Colares was recently reappointed by the Office of the United Trade Representative to serve on the United States Roster of NAFTA Chapter 19 (Trade) Panelists. Colares is the 2018 recipient of the Distinguished Law Faculty Research Award; is involved in numerous Case Western Reserve University internationalization efforts; and currently serves as Past-Chair of the CWRU Faculty Senate.