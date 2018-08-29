Experts available: September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month

September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month, and physicians from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Otolaryngology are available to discuss risk factors, prevention and treatmemt options.

Thyroid cancer is the most common endocrine cancer.

It occurs in all age groups, mainly adults. It affects about three times as many women as men.

There are several types—papillary, follicular, medullary, anaplastic, and variants.

What are the symptoms of thyroid cancer?

A lump or swelling on the side of the neck is the most common symptom.

Having trouble breathing.

Having trouble swallowing.

Having a hoarse voice.

Experts

Erin Buczek, M.D.

Areas of expertise:

Head and Neck Cancer

Head and Neck Endocrine (Thyroid and Parathyroid Surgery)

Salivary Gland Tumors

Skin Cancer

Robotic Assisted Surgery

Laser Microsurgery

Facial Trauma

Buczek, associate director of the department's residency program, is a head and neck oncologists and endocrine surgeon that can provide her expert opinion on topics related to head and neck cancers, thyroid and parathyroid diseases, salivary gland tumors, skin cancer, robotic assisted surgery, laser microsurgery and facial trauma.

Benjamin Greene, M.D.

Areas of expertise:

Head and neck oncology

Microvascular reconstruction

Facial nerve repair and rehabilitation

Greene is an expert in the spectrum of diseases and disorders of the head and neck, including head and neck cancer, skin cancer, facial nerve paralysis, thyroid diseases, facial trauma, transoral robotic surgery (TORS), transoral laser microsurgery, general otolaryngology and nasal obstruction/functional surgery.

William Carroll, M.D.

Areas of expertise:

Head and neck oncology

Transoral robotic surgery (TORS)

Carroll is the chair of the Department of Otolaryngology and a widely-recognized leader in the field of head and neck oncology. He can speak about the full range of head and neck cancers, including benign and malignant tumors of the oral cavity, oropharynx (throat), larynx (voice box), sinuses, skull base, salivary glands and surrounding skin.

Carroll also is a leader in the use of transoral robotic surgery (TORS) in the resection of head and neck tumors. He continues to evaluate novel therapies in head and neck cancer and related disorders.