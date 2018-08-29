Political Science Professor with Four Decades of Experience Available to Discuss Trump, Cohen, Manafort

Dr. Michael O’Loughlin, professor of political science at Salisbury University, is available to speak with reporters, providing commentary and analysis of the Trump White House, including potential legal ramifications regarding Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort. O’Loughlin currently teaches and has published on American public policy and political ideologies, and is a frequent media editorial contributor.



O’Loughlin earned his Ph.D. in political science from Ohio State University. For the past four decades he has taught American politics and government, public policy analysis and political theory. To schedule an interview, contact the SU Public Relations Office at 410-543-6030 or email Jason Rhodes at jfrhodes@salisbury.edu.