Rutgers Climatologist Available to Discuss this Week’s Hot Weather and Possibly the Warmest August on Record in New Jersey

New Brunswick, N.J. (Aug. 29, 2018) – Rutgers professor and New Jersey state climatologist David A. Robinson is available to provide insight on this week’s hot weather and what may become New Jersey’s warmest August on record.



“This has a shot of being the warmest August across New Jersey,” said Robinson, a distinguished professor in the Department of Geography at Rutgers University–New Brunswick. “It will certainly be in the top two or three and it’s been a wet one, too. It will also be one of 10 Augusts since 2001 that are among the 16 warmest in the past 124 years."



“Still, this week’s heat isn’t exceptional and it's far from unprecedented for late August,” Robinson said. “The number of 90-degree days this summer hasn’t been excessive and is nowhere close to summers such as in 2010. Rather, this summer it has been more the persistence of warmth that has brought the temperature to near-record values. This includes warm nights that have been given a boost by the high levels of humidity that have frequently prevailed since mid-July.”



