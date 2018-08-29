Gillum’s Victory in Florida Points to a New Base in the Democratic Party

Andrew Gillum’s victory in the Florida Democratic primary continues the trend of young, progressive candidates of color winning in non-traditional venues, says Northwestern University political scientist Alvin Tillery.

Quote from Professor Tillery

“Despite President Obama’s historic win in 2008, only two African-Americans, L. Douglas Wilder (Virginia) and Deval Patrick (Massachusetts), have won elections for governor in the history of the United States. In light of this reality, a Gillum victory in Florida, a state with an incredibly difficult history of race relations, would be a monumental achievement.

“Gillum’s primary victory over more centrist, corporate-backed candidates also shows that the Democratic base continues to embrace the party’s identity as a working-class party in this cycle. It also shows the growing power of voters of color and young white voters, who are far more comfortable embracing the party’s expanding diversity than some of the party’s leadership, which for some curious reason continues to hold on to the nonsensical idea that the sexagenarian and septuagenarian who bolted the party in the 1980s -- the so-called Reagan Democrats -- will come back to the party if they just tiptoe around all of the hard questions related to diversity, redistribution and guns.

“The fact of the matter is, there is a new base in the Democrat party, and these young, hungry Democratic politicians seem to have much better instincts about that reality than those who currently hold power.”