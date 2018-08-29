Rush Ear, Nose and Throat Program Ranked Highest in Three-State Area

Newswise — Rush University Medical Center’s Ear, Nose and Throat program was ranked higher than any other similar program in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and 24th in the nation, in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “Best Hospitals” issue, published in July.

It was one of seven specialty care programs at Rush University Medical Center that U.S. News ranked among the best in the country.

“We are truly honored to be the highest-ranked ENT program across Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin,” said Dr. Pete Batra, chairperson of the Rush Department of Otorhinolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery. “This ranking certainly attests to the outstanding quality of our team and their commitment to excellence in clinical care, teaching and research for ear, nose, throat, and head and neck disorders.”

Rush remains among a small group of hospitals that ranked highly in multiple specialties. Only 158 of the more than 4,500 hospitals in the United States — about 3.5 percent — scored high enough for U.S. News to rank them nationally in even one specialty.

“At Rush, we take pride in individualized care, team approach,” Batra said. “Experts in the Department of Otorhinolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery collaborate closely with specialists in many other areas at Rush, including neurosurgery, neurology, allergy, pulmonology, radiation oncology and cancer care. The team provides personalized care in what are often complex situations, and dedicates itself to enhancing patient care through research — both in the lab and clinic — and education.”

The Department of Otorhinolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery provides expert care for adults and children with ear, nose and throat and neck disorders and offer a full range of services, including the following:

