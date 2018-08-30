Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Holds 2018 Food & Nutrition Conference & ExpoTM October 20-23 in Washington, D.C.

Newswise — CHICAGO – The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics will bring the 2018 Food & Nutrition Conference & ExpoTM to Washington, D.C., October 20 to 23. The world’s largest conference of food and nutrition professionals will address the latest scientific information about nutrition and health for people of all ages.

More than 10,000 registered dietitian nutritionists, nutrition science researchers, policy makers, health care providers and industry leaders from around the world are expected at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for four days of learning how to improve nutritional health globally. This year’s program will feature debates on timely topics such as intermittent fasting and health at all sizes.

“Every day, food and nutrition become more closely related to societal issues like malnutrition, climate change, the opioid crisis and political unrest,” said registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy President Mary Russell. “At the Academy’s conference, we will seek to understand these connections and how we can help address major social problems.”

The Academy’s conference features more than 130 cutting-edge nutrition science research and educational presentations, panel discussions and culinary demonstrations.

The Academy’s Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo™ is the news media’s best annual opportunity to meet and hear directly from leading sources on the latest in nutrition science research and its everyday applications; current developments in policy and legislation; food and nutrition education trends; and the hottest and newest products to hit the marketplace.

Eligible journalists on assignment are welcome and encouraged to cover the Academy’s conference. To pre-register for media credentials, visit https://eatrightfnce.org/media. For more information, call 800/877-1600, ext. 4769, or email media@eatright.org.

This year’s Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo™ will include educational sessions on strategies and best practices for identifying, documenting and treating malnutrition in people of all ages.

FNCE® highlights include:

Saturday, October 20 (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.): Opening Session, Hall D. FNCE®’s 2018 keynote speaker is Bonnie St. John, the first African-American to win medals in a Winter Olympic competition. She took home a silver and two bronze medals at the 1984 Winter Paralympics. President Mary Russell will speak at the Opening Session on the Academy’s current priorities and successes.

Sunday, October 21 (1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.): Nutrition Interventions Amidst an Opioid Crisis: The Emerging Role of the RDN. This session will discuss emerging evidence supporting the positive impact of nutrition interventions during recovery from alcohol and drug abuse.

Monday, October 22 (8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.): Cannabis: Weeding Fact from Fiction. This session will provide an overview of the evidence-based appropriate medical use of cannabis, including the qualifying medical conditions, administration methods and dosing.

Tuesday, October 23 (8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.): Evidence-Based Care for Our Transgender Patients and Clients. This session will discuss the nutritional needs of transgender individuals who may have undergone hormone therapy and surgical reassignment.

Following the meeting, the Academy will host the 2018 Public Policy Workshop in Washington, D.C., on October 23, which will provide additional information to nutrition and dietetics professionals on malnutrition. Following a rally October 24 on the Capitol Hill steps, Academy members will meet with their members of Congress to advocate for policies that help registered dietitian nutritionists prevent and treat malnutrition.

###

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation’s health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.