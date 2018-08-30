NYIT Appoints Dan Quigley as Dean of College of Arts and Sciences

Daniel Quigley, Ph.D., has been appointed as the new dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) by Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Junius Gonzales., M.D., M.B.A. Quigley has served as interim dean of the college for the past 14 months and has been a member of the faculty at NYIT since 1988.

As dean of NYIT’s third-largest school/college, Quigley will be responsible for program development, strategic planning, and administrative oversight of a college that comprises more than 1,500 students and 73 full-time faculty members. Reporting to the Provost, Quigley will provide support and leadership to the College of Arts and Sciences’ 25 undergraduate and graduate programs and five undergraduate minors at NYIT’s campuses in New York City (Manhattan) and Long Island (Old Westbury, N.Y.). He also will help further engage the college’s active alumni network, which represents professionals in the fields of communication and advertising, life sciences, fine arts, criminal justice, journalism, filmmaking, psychology, and biomedical engineering, among others.

Over the past 30 years, Quigley has been involved in the development of new and refreshed academic programs as well as the core curriculum; coordinated the college’s courses at NYIT’s global campuses; worked on faculty development, learning outcomes assessment initiatives, technology implementation, and teaching effectiveness tools; and helped to produce faculty lecture series, summer institutes, and the annual Symposium on University Research and Creative Expression (SOURCE) conference.

A past president of the Academic Senate, Quigley has served on many steering committees and task forces that have guided NYIT in its long-term vision and strategy. He currently chairs the college’s Curriculum Committee and the Senate Constitution Committee and has been a member of NYIT’s Educational Technology Committee for the past 15 years.

Quigley received a Ph.D. in Renaissance Drama and an M.A. in Literature from the University of Notre Dame. His current research interests are in teaching with technology and online education, and he presents at national conferences on these issues.

