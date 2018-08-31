Research Presents Evidence of Faster Progression of Disablement in Stiff Person Syndrome

Newswise — (ROCHESTER, Minnesota, August 31, 2018) – The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) is honoring Goran Rakocevic, MD, with the 2018 Best Abstract Award for his abstract, Quantitative Clinical and Autoimmune Assessments in Stiff Person Syndrome: Evidence for a Progressive Disorder.

“Stiff person syndrome is a rare yet fascinating neurological disorder rich in symptomatology and manifestations, a challenge to study in a systematic and longitudinal fashion in one center because of its disabling nature over time,” Dr. Rakocevic explained. “The highlight of our abstract is the evidence for faster progression of disablement than originally reported and believed.”

“Early diagnosis and management of stiff person syndrome (SPS) can be challenging. Dr. Rakocevic’s team will be presenting data from the largest prospective SPS cohort followed at a single institution at the 2018 AANEM Annual Meeting. Their data demonstrates that SPS causes progressive stiffness and functional decline, with 80% becoming unable to walk independently. Their research emphasizes the need to treat early and will help clinicians recognize SPS earlier in its course,” noted A. Gordon Smith, MD, Co-Chair of the AANEM Annual Meeting Program Committee.

“This abstract is a well written paper. The premise is sound and adds significantly to our literature,” said Robert W. Irwin, MD, Co-Chair of the AANEM Annual Meeting Program Committee. “The length of follow up and the number of subjects makes this a strong abstract with clinical implications in persons with this disease.”

Dr. Rakocevic said he submitted his research to the AANEM Annual Meeting because “AANEM is the most appropriate venue for neuromuscular medicine practitioners.”

When he found out he was receiving the AANEM Best Abstract Award, Dr. Rakocevic said, “I was and still am pleasantly surprised. Every opportunity to present research and exchange ideas at the AANEM Annual Meeting is a rewarding experience and privilege in itself.”

Dr. Rakocevic works at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as an Associate Professor of Neurology, Director of the Neuromuscular Electrodiagnostic Laboratory, Clinical Director of the Jefferson Weinberg ALS Center, and Director of the Neuromuscular Medicine Fellowship Program.

The runner-up for Best Abstract is Shruti Raja, MD, Assistant Professor in the neuromuscular division of the Department of Neurology at Duke University, for the abstract, Validation of the Triple Timed Up-and-Go Test for Clinical Assessment in Lambert-Eaton Myasthenia Patients.

The full list of 2018 AANEM Annual Meeting abstracts will be printed in the September 2018 issue of Muscle & Nerve and is now available via PDF.

About The Best Abstract Award

AANEM’s Best Abstract Award is given each year to the best abstract submitted to the AANEM Annual Meeting. To be eligible for the award, the recipient must submit original research on topics involving therapeutics, diagnosis, management, or basic science relating to disorders of the muscle and nerve.

About AANEM

Based in Rochester, Minnesota, the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) is the premier nonprofit membership association dedicated to the advancement of neuromuscular (NM), musculoskeletal and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders.

