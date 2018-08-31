AANEM Recognizes Research on Precision Medicine in Neuromuscular and Musculoskeletal Medicine

Newswise — (ROCHESTER, Minnesota, August 31, 2018) – For the 2018 annual meeting of the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM), more than 200 research abstracts were submitted on various topics related to neuromuscular and electrodiagnostic medicine. However, each year, special recognition is awarded to the authors of the best research abstracts (up to 10 abstracts) submitted on the AANEM President’s chosen topic. For 2018, Eric J. Sorenson, MD, AANEM President, focused his research initiative on “Precision Medicine in Neuromuscular and Musculoskeletal Medicine.”

“I chose Precision Medicine as the President’s Research Initiative topic for 2018 because of its relevance in our field at this time and its benefits to the patients we serve,” said Dr. Sorenson. “Precision Medicine is all about looking at patients as individuals and seeking treatments and prevention strategies that are more tailored to the patient. It’s moving away from a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to medicine. I was pleased to see our President’s Research Initiative winners focusing their research on this very important topic.”

The 2018 honorees are:

A Novel Compound Heterozygous Mutation in Titin Leads to Core Myopathy with Heart Disease, Ryan Castoro, DO, MS (Nashville, TN)

Association Between Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Entrapment Neuropathy: Musculoskeletal Ultrasound and Electrodiagnostic Study, Naglaa A. Gadallah, MD (Cairo, Egypt)

Suprascapular Neuropathy: A Review of 87 Cases, Anza Memon, MD (Detroit, MI)

Novel Physical Therapy Intervention for Patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth. A Retrospective Case Series, James Nussbaum, PT, PhD, SCS, EMT (New York, NY)

Correlation Between Electrical Impedance Myography and Two Quantitative Ultrasound Parameters in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Bhaskar Roy, MD, MMST (New Haven, CT)

How Often is Molecular Therapy an Option for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Patients, Hui Yang, PhD (Gaithersburg, MD)

All of these individuals will be recognized at the 2018 AANEM Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.

The full list of 2018 AANEM Annual Meeting abstracts will be printed in the September 2018 issue of Muscle & Nerve and is now available via PDF. For more information on individual abstracts, contact Gretchen Williamson at gwilliamson@aanem.org.

AANEM requires information that goes beyond that which is contained within the abstract, e.g., discussion of the abstract done as part of a scientific presentation, is to be embargoed until the start of the 2018 AANEM Annual Meeting which is October 10, 2018. See the AANEM Abstract Embargo Policy for more information.

