Internationally Renowned Interventional Cardiologist Named to Key Cardiac Posts at NYU Langone Health

Newswise — Craig A. Thompson, MD, MMSc, whose seminal, pioneering achievements are now a standard of care for revascularization of totally blocked coronary arteries, has been named director of cardiac catheterization laboratories at NYU Langone.

Dr. Thompson, also named professor of medicine at NYU School of Medicine, has dedicated his entire career to the advancement of interventional cardiology education, research, and treatment. He joins NYU Langone from Boston Scientific, where he most recently served as senior vice president and global chief medical officer of interventional cardiology and structural heart.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Thompson to the NYU Langone Health faculty,” says Glenn I. Fishman, MD, the William Goldring Professor of Medicine and director of the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology. “His experience as a clinician, scientist, and administrator will help us continue to advance the field of interventional cardiology and thus improve outcomes for our patients with cardiovascular disease.”

NYU Langone’s Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory is among the busiest of its kind in the country, performing over 6,500 procedures annually. The lab offers patients catheter-based diagnostic and therapeutic treatments for a variety of cardiovascular conditions including, coronary artery disease, peripheral arterial disease and structural and valvular heart disease.

Under Dr. Thompson’s direction, cardiologists will collaborate with cardiac and vascular surgeons to determine the best treatment option for each patient. “Our goal is to offer the most effective and least invasive approach for patients with complex cardiovascular conditions,” Dr. Thompson says.

About Dr. Thompson

An alumnus of the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Dr. Thompson completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He went on to complete cardiology fellowship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and an advanced fellowship in interventional cardiology at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Thompson earned a master of medical science degree from Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

A prolific researcher, Dr. Thompson has published hundreds of peer reviewed articles and textbook chapters. He is also the editor-in-chief of the Textbook of Cardiovascular Intervention. He continues to present at national and international meetings, and serves as a reviewer on a number of editorial boards for cardiovascular journals including American Journal of Cardiology, Circulation, and the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

“I’m honored to join such an accomplished team of clinicians, researchers, and fellows at NYU Langone Health, who provide excellent patient care and lead important translational research,” says Dr. Thompson. “I look forward to further strengthening our program and working together to solve the most challenging questions and unmet needs facing the field of cardiovascular disease.”