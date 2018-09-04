Andrews Patel Hematology/Oncology joins Penn State Health

Newswise — A practice known for providing high-level oncology and hematology services to people in central Pennsylvania for more than 30 years is now part of Penn State Health Medical Group.

Events today at the East and West shore locations of Andrews Patel Hematology/Oncology celebrated its affiliation with Penn State Health.

Inclusion of Andrews and Patel into Penn State Health will allow for the building of innovative and exciting new clinical cancer care models to improve outcomes for people with cancer across the region. These models will take advantage of the complementary strengths of the Andrews Patel group and Penn State Cancer Institute, with the shared goal of meeting the challenges of cancer care in the 21st century.

The organizations reached an agreement in May for Andrews Patel to become part of Penn State Health’s growing community-based network. It took effect Sept. 1, meaning that Andrews Patel’s nearly 90 employees, including 10 physicians, are now Penn State Health employees.

Andrews Patel is the region’s premier provider of high-quality, compassionate oncology and hematology services in a community setting. The group, founded in July 1985, operates two outpatient practice sites in Harrisburg and Camp Hill and also currently provides inpatient cancer services at several local hospitals.

Penn State Cancer Institute specialists, based at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, treat every type of cancer and have managed hundreds of clinical trials locally, keeping patients close to home instead of requiring travel to big cities for advanced care options.

In addition to Penn State Cancer Institute in Hershey, the Penn State Health cancer network now stretches across six counties in the central part of the commonwealth and includes:

Penn State Health St. Joseph Cancer Center in Berks County

Penn State Health Medical Group – Lancaster Hematology Oncology in Lancaster County

Andrews Patel Hematology/Oncology in Dauphin and Cumberland counties.

Patients also can receive care at the Cancer Care Partnership, a joint venture between Penn State Cancer Institute and Mount Nittany Medical Center in Centre County.

(EDITORS: Photos from the events held today at both Andrews Patel locations can be found here.)