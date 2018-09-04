Replacing Traditional OB/GYN Surgery with Minimally Invasive Procedures Can Shorten Hospital Stays, Allow Same-Day Discharge

Newswise — Eric C. Liberman, DO, an expert in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, has joined Atlantic Medical Group and Atlantic Health System. Board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, Dr. Liberman is uniquely fellowship-trained in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, bringing a new level of technical skill to Atlantic Health System’s ob/gyn services.

“I chose to pursue a fellowship in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery because I wanted to expertly understand modern gynecologic surgery and hone the technical skills required for precision robotic surgery,” Dr. Liberman said. “Unfortunately, many women with fibroids and other conditions are putting off needed surgery, such as a hysterectomy (uterus removal) or myomectomy (fibroid removal) and therefore living with a decreased quality of life because they are afraid of the downtime. In reality, they may be candidates for much less invasive surgery that could be life-changing and sent home the same day.”

Women should consider speaking with a minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon like Dr. Liberman if they have concerns about:

Abnormal uterine bleeding

Abnormal PAP results

Adenomyosis

Endometriosis

Fibroids

Ovarian cysts

Pain with intercourse

Pelvic pain

Polyps

Post-menopausal bleeding

“With Dr. Liberman’s addition, we are now able to offer many women who need gynecologic surgery the option for a less invasive procedure when appropriate,” said Dr. Diana N. Contreras, Chair, OB/GYN & Women’s Health, Morristown Medical Center and Medical Director, OB/GYN & Women’s Health, Atlantic Health System. “Advances in technology are rapidly changing the way many gynecologic conditions and procedures are treated, and the traditional long hospital stays and complicated, invasive procedures requiring weeks of bedrest are being replaced with less complicated, minimally invasive procedures that simply get women back to their lives sooner.”

Dr. Liberman attended medical school at New York College of Osteopathic Medicine after receiving his bachelor of science in psychology at the University of Wisconsin. He completed a fellowship in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery at Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, NY. Following completion of his fellowship, Dr. Liberman remained at Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine where he served as an attending physician and assistant professor in the division of Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery.

About Women’s Health at Atlantic Health System

The Women’s Health service line at Atlantic Health System offers services to treat women at all stages of their lives.

The team of specialists focuses on adolescent gynecology, arthritis, breast cancer, depression and postpartum depression, gynecology, gynecological cancer, infertility, maternal-fetal medicine, maternity, midlife health, osteoporosis, gynecologic robotic surgery and urogynecology. Morristown Medical Center was named among the "100 Hospitals with Great Women's Health Programs," by Becker's Hospital Review.

About Atlantic Health System

Atlantic Health System, headquartered in Morristown, N.J., is an integrated health care delivery system powered by a workforce of over 16,500 team members and 4,800 affiliated physicians dedicated to building healthier communities. The system serves a population of 5 million, with over 400 sites of care, including six hospitals: Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center, Newton Medical Center, Chilton Medical Center, Hackettstown Medical Center and Goryeb Children’s Hospital.

Atlantic Health System provides care for the full continuum of health care needs including 11 urgent care centers, Atlantic Rehabilitation and Atlantic Home Care and Hospice. Facilitating the connection between these services on both land and air is the transportation fleet of Atlantic Mobile Health.

In addition to the employed workforce, Atlantic Alliance, a Clinically Integrated Network represents more than 2,500 health care providers throughout northern and central NJ. Atlantic Health System leads the Healthcare Transformation Consortium, a partnership of 6 regional hospitals and health systems dedicated to improving access and affordability and is a founding member of both the PIER Consortium – Partners in Innovation, Education, and Research – a streamlined clinical trial system that will expand access to groundbreaking research across 6 health systems in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and AllSpire Health Partners, a consortium of 5 leading health care organizations dedicated to serving patients, families and communities in New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

