Collection of issues ‘has soured’ Rahm Emanuel’s relationship with a core constituency

Newswise — EVANSTON, Ill. --- Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s announcement not to seek re-election was unexpected news. Northwestern University political science professor Jaime Dominguez says “perhaps Rahm does not want to be preoccupied with distractions that could derail his ability to govern effectively.”

Jaime Dominguez is an assistant professor of instruction in the department of political science in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences at Northwestern. His teaching and research focuses on race and ethnicity, immigration, urban politics, Latino politics and Chicago politics. He can be reached at (mobile) 312-375-4868 or j-dominguez@northwestern.edu.

“The inability to quell the street violence, the inability to bring the pension issue under control and other key issues, including police reform, the Laquan McDonald trial and the CPS sexual abuse scandal -- the collection of these issues has greatly soured his relationship with a core constituency fundamental to his electoral success: the black community.”

