Stem Cell Models, Estimating Risk without Animals, and More Featured in September 2018 Toxicological Sciences
Issue Also Contains Papers on Comparative Toxicogenomics and AOPs; Structural Alerts for Molecular Initiating Events; Machine Versus Animal Models; and Pesticides and Asthma
Article ID: 699969
Released: 4-Sep-2018 4:30 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: Society of Toxicology
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
Newswise — Three contemporary reviews and two historical perspectives on stem cell methods and models in toxicology celebrate the 20th anniversary of Toxicological Sciences, as well as lead off the September 2018 issue. The issue also features papers on structural alerts for molecular initiating events; comparative toxicogenomics and AOPs; machine versus animal models; pesticides and asthma; and estimating risk without animals.
Highlights of Toxicological Sciences Volume 165, Issue 1 include:
- Historical Perspective: A Historical Perspective for the Development of Mechanistic-Based 3D Models of Toxicology Using Human Adult Stem Cells (Free to Read)
- Historical Perspective: A Historical Perspective on the Use of Stem/Progenitor Cell-Based In Vitro Methods for Neurodevelopmental Toxicity Testing (Free to Read)
- Contemporary Review: Development of the Concept of Stem Cell-Based Developmental Neurotoxicity Evaluation (Free to Read)
- Contemporary Review: Current Availability of Stem Cell-Based In Vitro Methods for Developmental Neurotoxicity (DNT) Testing (Free to Read)
- Contemporary Review: Pluripotent Stem Cells in Developmental Toxicity Testing: A Review of Methodological Advances (Free to Read)
- Editor’s Highlight: Deriving a No Expected Sensitization Induction Level for Fragrance Ingredients without Animal Testing: An Integrated Approach Applied to Specific Case Studies
- Editor’s Highlight: The Organophosphorus Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Induces Sex-Specific Airway Hyperreactivity in Adult Rats
- Editor’s Highlight: Chemical-Induced Phenotypes at CTD Help Inform the Predisease State and Construct Adverse Outcome Pathways
- Editor’s Highlight: Machine Learning of Toxicological Big Data Enables Read-Across Structure Activity Relationships (RASAR) Outperforming Animal Test Reproducibility (Open Access)
- Editor’s Highlight: Using 2D Structural Alerts to Define Chemical Categories for Molecular Initiating Events
Toxicological Sciences is the official journal of the Society of Toxicology (SOT), a professional and scholarly organization of more than 8,000 scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of individuals who practice toxicology in the United States and abroad.