cancer news source

Graduate Research Explores Glioblastoma Tumor Cells Invasion in 3D Environments
Wichita State University
Wichita State graduate student Pranita Kaphle is researching the migration of cancer cells in a 3D environment. She is targeting glioblastoma multiforme in the brain, a rapid spreading and aggressive high-grade tumor. Kaphle hopes to pursue a career studying the cancer cells and finding a way to inhibit tumor cell invasion.
Cancers Evade Immunotherapy by 'Discarding the Evidence' of Tumor-Specific Mutations
Johns Hopkins Medicine
Results of an initial study of tumors from patients with lung cancer or head and neck cancer suggest that the widespread acquired resistance to immunotherapy drugs known as checkpoint inhibitors may be due to the elimination of certain genetic mutations needed to enable the immune system to recognize and attack malignant cells.
Yale Doctor: Breast Cancer Test Helps Determine Who Will Benefit From Long-Term Therapy
Yale Cancer Center
Implantable Microrobots: Innovative Manufacturing Platform Makes Intricate Biocompatible Micromachines
Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science
Columbia Engineering researchers have developed a way to manufacture microscale-sized machines from biomaterials that can safely be implanted in the body. Working with hydrogels, they have invented a new technique that stacks the soft material in layers to make devices that have three-dimensional, freely moving parts. The study demonstrates a fast manufacturing method they call "implantable microelectromechanical systems" (iMEMS). (Science Robotics 1/4/17)
Comprehensive Study of Esophageal Cancer Reveals Several Molecular Subtypes, Provides New Insight Into Increasingly Prevalent Disease
Van Andel Research Institute
A comprehensive analysis of 559 esophageal and gastric cancer samples, collected from patients around the world, suggests the two main types of esophageal cancer differ markedly in their molecular characteristics and should be considered separate diseases.
Immunotherapy, Gene Therapy Combination Shows Promise Against Glioblastoma
University of Michigan Health System
In a new University of Michigan study, gene therapy deployed with immune checkpoint inhibitors demonstrates potential benefit for devastating brain cancer.
Researchers Uncover Mechanism for Cancer-Killing Properties of Pepper Plant
UT Southwestern Medical Center
- UT Southwestern Medical Center scientists have uncovered the chemical process behind anti-cancer properties of a spicy Indian pepper plant called the long pepper, whose suspected medicinal properties date back thousands of years.
New Technique Uses Immune Cells to Deliver Anti-Cancer Drugs
Penn State Materials Research Institute
Penn State biomedical engineers have created a smart, targeted drug delivery system using immune cells to attack cancers.
Enzyme Could Protect Against Type of Colorectal Cancer By Suppressing Tumors, Study Finds
Georgia State University
An enzyme that plays an active role in inflammation could be a natural way to suppress tumors and ulcers in the colon that are found in colitis associated cancer (CAC), a type of colorectal cancer that is driven by chronic inflammation, according to a new study.
Review of Primary Care Provider Models in Care of Cancer Survivors Shows Opportunity for Enhancement
Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey
For more than a decade, there has been a focus on involving primary care providers in the follow-up care of cancer survivors. A new study by Rutgers University and Harvard Medical School finds that despite a number of proposed care models, there is limited information on the role that primary care providers play in this care.
Scripps Florida Scientists Uncover New Way to Defeat Therapy-Resistant Prostate Cancer
Scripps Research Institute
A new study led by scientists from the Florida campus of The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) sheds light on a signaling circuit in cells that drives therapy resistance in prostate cancer. The researchers found that targeting the components of this circuit suppresses advanced prostate cancer development.
Penn Experts Call for Expansion of Molecular Imaging in Precision Cancer Care
Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
New molecular imaging technologies can make it easier to diagnose, monitor, and treat cancers while potentially saving patients from undergoing therapies that are likely to be ineffective and playing a role in minimizing side effects.
Naturally Occurring Mechanism of Cancer Drug-Resistance May Itself Be a Treatment Target
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research
The use of proteasome inhibitors to treat cancer has been greatly limited by the ability of cancer cells to develop resistance to these drugs. But Whitehead Institute researchers have found a mechanism underlying this resistance--a mechanism that naturally occurs in many diverse cancer types and that may expose vulnerabilities to drugs that spur the natural cell-death process.
UT Southwestern Researchers Identify Process Cells Use to Destroy Damaged Organelles with Links to Cancer, Neurodegenerative Diseases, and Aging
UT Southwestern Medical Center
Researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center have uncovered the mechanism that cells use to find and destroy an organelle called mitochondria that, when damaged, may lead to genetic problems, cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, inflammatory disease, and aging.
Study Potentially Explains Vulnerability of Young Cancer Patients to Treatment Toxicities
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Scientists at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute say they have discovered a potential explanation for why brain and heart tissues in very young children are more sensitive to collateral damage from cancer treatment than older individuals.
Obesity-Associated Protein Could Be Linked to Leukemia Development
University of Cincinnati (UC) Academic Health Center
Cancer researchers at the University of Cincinnati (UC) have found an obesity-associated protein's role in leukemia development and drug response which could lead to more effective therapies for the illness.
UCLA-Led Study Provides Roadmap to More Personalized Cancer Treatment
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences
Researchers have found that people with advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and the KRAS-variant inherited genetic mutation have significantly improved survival when given a short course of the drug cetuximab in combination with standard chemotherapy and radiation.
Researchers Identify Heterogeneity of Tissue Resident Memory T Cells as Targets of Checkpoint Therapies
Yale Cancer Center
Researchers at Yale Cancer Center and Yale Medicine have identified the critical target of new immune-checkpoint therapies: subsets of immune cells called tissue resident memory (TRM) T cells. In the same research, scientists also found that individual metastatic cancer lesions contain unique sets of TRM cells.
Direct-To-Brain Chemo Better than Systemic Drugs When Immunotherapy Is to Follow
Johns Hopkins Medicine
In experiments on mice with a form of aggressive brain cancer, Johns Hopkins researchers have shown that localized chemotherapy delivered directly to the brain rather than given systemically may be the best way to keep the immune system intact and strong when immunotherapy is also part of the treatment.
Study Finds 'Striking' Use of Double Mastectomy
University of Michigan Health System
Nearly half of early stage breast cancer patients considered having double mastectomy and one in six received it - including many who were at low risk of developing a second breast cancer, a new study finds.
Dual Strategy Teaches Mouse Immune Cells to Overcome Cancer's Evasive Techniques
Johns Hopkins Medicine
By combining two treatment strategies, both aimed at boosting the immune system's killer T cells, Johns Hopkins researchers report they lengthened the lives of mice with skin cancer more than by using either strategy on its own. And, they say, because the combination technique is easily tailored to different types of cancer, their findings -- if confirmed in humans -- have the potential to enhance treatment options for a wide variety of cancer patients.
Dynamic Changes, Regulatory Rewiring Occur as T Cells Respond to Infection
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Scientists have used systems biology tools to map out molecular pathways and signaling circuits that come into play when the immune system acts against infections and cancer. Important immune cells, called CD8+ T cells, play a pivotal role in immune response, but their gene regulatory circuits have not been well understood.
Illuminating Cancer: Researchers Invent a pH Threshold Sensor to Improve Cancer Surgery
UT Southwestern Medical Center
UT Southwestern Medical Center researchers have invented a transistor-like threshold sensor that can illuminate cancer tissue, helping surgeons more accurately distinguish cancerous from normal tissue.
Scripps Florida Scientists Discover New Natural Source of Potent Anti-Cancer Drugs
Scripps Research Institute
Scientists from the Florida campus of The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) have developed an efficient process to rapidly discover new "enediyne natural products" from soil microbes that could be further developed into extremely potent anticancer drugs.
Ovarian Cancer Survival Rates Improve in Sanford Study
Sanford Health
Sanford Research lab exploring role of protein in disease progression.
'Miracle Patient' Finds New Hope with Breast Cancer Vaccine
City of Hope
City of Hope patient Susan Young has had a remarkable response to a potentially revolutionary new treatment, a combination of the p53 cancer vaccine and a drug that blocks a specific cancer-aiding protein.
Chi Van Dang Appointed Scientific Director of the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research
Ludwig Cancer Research
It is with great pleasure that the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research announces the appointment of Chi Van Dang as its Scientific Director.
Regular Aspirin Use May Reduce Risk for Pancreatic Cancer
Yale Cancer Center
Regular use of aspirin by people living in Shanghai, China, was associated with decreased risk for developing pancreatic cancer, according to data published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
Sunlight Offers Surprise Benefit -- It Energizes Infection Fighting T Cells
Georgetown University Medical Center
Researchers have found that sunlight, through a mechanism separate than vitamin D production, energizes T cells that play a central role in human immunity. The findings suggest how the skin, the body's largest organ, stays alert to the many microbes that can nest there.
First Use of Graphene to Detect Cancer Cells
University of Illinois at Chicago
By interfacing brain cells onto graphene, researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago have shown they can differentiate a single hyperactive cancerous cell from a normal cell, pointing the way to developing a simple, noninvasive tool for early cancer diagnosis.
Penn Center for Precision Medicine Awards $525,000 in First Accelerator Grants
Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
The Penn Center for Precision Medicine (PCPM) Accelerator Fund awarded eight research teams from Penn Medicine in their inaugural support of the implementation of personalized medicine projects across a gamut of clinical specialties. The projects cover a range of clinical applications, from lung cancer to infectious disease to knee surgery.
Penn Immunotherapy Pioneer Elected to National Academy of Inventors
Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
Yvonne J. Paterson, PhD, a professor of Microbiology in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, has been elected a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors. Fellows are named inventors on U.S. patents. Election to fellow status recognizes academic inventors who have "demonstrated a prolific spirit of innovation in creating or facilitating outstanding inventions that have made a tangible impact on quality of life, economic development, and the welfare of society."
Pinnaclehealth Breast Care Center Re-Accredited by National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC)
PinnacleHealth
The PinnacleHealth Breast Care Center has received three-year re-accreditation by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a program administered by the American College of Surgeons. The NAPBC represents a consortium of national, professional organizations dedicated to setting the highest clinical targets for the quality of care and monitoring of outcomes of patients with diseases of the breast.
Newly Identified Pathway in Mitochondria Fuels Tumor Progression Across Cancer Types
Wistar Institute
Wistar Scientists identified a novel protein pathway across several types of cancer that controls how tumor cells acquire the energy necessary for movement, invasion and metastasis.
New Trial Hopes to Increase Survival for Kids With Cancer, Reduce Risk of Long Term Cardiac Damage
Seattle Children's Hospital
Imagine conquering childhood cancer, only to find out that years down the road your heart may fail. Unfortunately, many children who have battled cancer face this reality. While often lifesaving, the effects of chemotherapy treatment (drugs that kill cancer cells) can take a toll on the developing body of a child, potentially resulting in life-threatening late side effects like cardiac damage.
Breast Cancer Screening Disparities Exist for U.S. Minorities
American College of Radiology (ACR)
Significant differences exist in breast cancer screening rates for racial groups in the United States -- potentially negatively impacting the health of black and Hispanic women, notes a Journal of the American College of Radiology (JACR) study.
Predicting Throat Cancer Recurrence with a Blood Test
University of Michigan Health System
Researchers found that patients whose oropharyngeal cancer recurred had higher levels of antibodies for two proteins, E6 and E7, which are found in HPV-fueled cancers. The finding suggests a potential blood-based marker that could predict when cancer is likely to return.
The 'Angelina Jolie' Effect
Harvard Medical School
Pop culture icons can influence our fashion choices, dietary habits and brand preferences, but can celebrities also influence our medical decisions?
Chinese Herbal Treatment Shows Signs of Effectiveness in Bone Marrow Recovery UCLA Research Alert
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences
Researchers have found that a Chinese herbal regimen called TSY-1 (Tianshengyuan-1) TSY-1 increased Telomerase activity in normal blood cells but decreased it in cancer cells. Telomerase is an enzyme responsible for the production of telomeres, which play an important role in the regulation of normal cell division. These results indicate that Telomerase-based treatments may be of significance in treatments for both blood cell deficiency and cancer.
Northwestern Medicine Chicago Proton Center To Offer P-Cure Upright Diagnostic Quality Imaging Technology
Northwestern Medicine
The Northwestern Medicine Chicago Proton Center will be the first proton center in the U.S. to use P-Cure's innovative upright imaging technology for patients being treated for lung cancer.
Researchers Turn Back the Clock on Human Embryonic Stem Cells
Johns Hopkins Medicine
Johns Hopkins scientists report success in using a cocktail of cell-signaling chemicals to further wind back the biological clock of human embryonic stem cells (ESCs), giving the cells the same flexibility researchers have prized in mice ESCs.
Study Shows Nanoparticles Could Be Used to Overcome Treatment-Resistant Breast Cancer
University of Cincinnati (UC) Academic Health Center
Researchers at the University of Cincinnati (UC) College of Medicine have been able to generate multifunctional RNA nanoparticles that could overcome treatment resistance in breast cancer, potentially making existing treatments more effective in these patients.
UofL Study Examines Experiences of Muslim Cancer Survivors
University of Louisville
A study being conducted at the University of Louisville School of Nursing will provide insight into cultural and religious influences on the experiences of Muslim cancer survivors living in the United States. The results will be used to develop culturally and religiously-sensitive interventions, such as support groups for Muslim cancer survivors, to improve quality of life and health outcomes.
Indianapolis Entrepreneur Gives $30 Million for IU School of Medicine Immunotherapy Center
Indiana University
One of the largest gifts ever to the Indiana University School of Medicine will enable researchers to harness the power of the immune system to cure cancer and other devastating diseases -- propelling Indiana's standing as an engine for biomedical discovery and innovation.
Agent of Mischief
Harvard Medical School
Rhabdoid tumors are among the most recalcitrant childhood cancers, and scientists have long sought ways to understand what drives their resilience and makes them impervious to treatment. Now researchers from Harvard Medical School, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and elsewhere have uncovered a molecular chain of events that interferes with a key mechanism that regulates cell behavior and controls tumor formation.
Study Identifies Subtype of Triple Negative Breast Cancer That Responds Better to Chemotherapy
Yale Cancer Center
Researchers at Yale Cancer Center have identified a new subtype of triple negative breast cancer that shows significantly improved response to chemotherapy.
Unexpected Activity of Two Enzymes Helps Explain Why Liver Cancer Drugs Fail
University of California San Diego Health Sciences
Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine have discovered that lack of two types of enzymes can lead to liver disease and cancer in mice. In human liver tumors, they found that deficiencies in these two enzymes, Shp2 and Pten, are associated with poor prognosis. The study, published December 13 by Cell Reports, provides a new understanding of liver cancer development, new therapeutic approach and new mouse model for studying the disease.
Study First to Demonstrate Role of Parkin Gene in Eye Lens Free Radical Formation and Cell Survival
Florida Atlantic University
A new study is the first to show that the Parkin gene is turned on when cells are exposed to environmental insults that cause free radical formation and cataract formation. Researchers have discovered that through the removal of mitochondria that are damaged by these environmental insults, Parkin prevents free radical formation in lens cells and increases the ability of the cells to survive exposure to conditions that are associated with aging and the development of many degenerative diseases.