cancer news source

Sunlight Offers Surprise Benefit -- It Energizes Infection Fighting T Cells

Yale Doctor:

Yale Doctor: Breast Cancer Test Helps Determine Who Will Benefit From Long-Term Therapy
MD Anderson

MD Anderson and Affimed Announce Clinical Immuno-Oncology Development Collaboration
Review of

Review of Primary Care Provider Models in Care of Cancer Survivors Shows Opportunity for Enhancement
With $8.6

With $8.6 Million Grant From Nih, UCLA-Led Consortium Will Map the Heart's Nervous System
Study Potentially

Study Potentially Explains Vulnerability of Young Cancer Patients to Treatment Toxicities
Researchers Identify

Researchers Identify Heterogeneity of Tissue Resident Memory T Cells as Targets of Checkpoint Therapies
Scripps Florida

Scripps Florida Scientists Discover New Natural Source of Potent Anti-Cancer Drugs
Chi Van

Chi Van Dang Appointed Scientific Director of the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research
Regular Aspirin

Regular Aspirin Use May Reduce Risk for Pancreatic Cancer
How to

How to Keep Nanoparticle "Caterpillars" Safe From The "Crows" of the Immune System
Study Identifies

Study Identifies Subtype of Triple Negative Breast Cancer That Responds Better to Chemotherapy
Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer Update: Sentinel Node Biopsy Guidelines Encourage 'Less Is More' Approach
UT Southwestern

UT Southwestern Study Shows Fasting Kills Cancer Cells of Most Common Type of Childhood Leukemia
Dual Loss

Dual Loss of TET Proteins Prompts Lethal Upsurge in Inflammatory T Cells in a Mouse Model of Lymphoid Cancer
Older Women

Older Women with Breast Cancer Report Better Cosmetic Satisfaction with Less Radiation, Less Surgery
Image-Guided Biopsy

Image-Guided Biopsy Identifies Patients Who Achieve Pathologic Complete Response After Neoadjuvant Therapy
Fred Hutch

Fred Hutch to Hold Grand Opening of Bezos Family Immunotherapy Clinic
Pinpointing Recurrent

Pinpointing Recurrent Genomic Alterations in Breast Cancer
Brain Metastasis

Brain Metastasis Persists Despite Improved Targeted Treatment for HER2 Breast Cancer
Yale Expert

Yale Expert on 21st Century Cures Act
Georgetown Cancer

Georgetown Cancer Center Director Praises Passage of 21st Century Cures Act
Judge Barbara

Judge Barbara S. Jones Joins Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research Board of Directors
Cancer Research

Cancer Research Institute and Fibrolamellar Cancer Foundation Announce Partnership to Fund Cancer Immunotherapy Research in Ultra-Rare Liver Cancer
Alternative Option

Alternative Option to Intensive Chemotherapy for Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
Immunotherapy Shows

Immunotherapy Shows Promise in Preventing Leukemia Relapse
Immune System,

Immune System, Unleashed by Cancer Therapies, Can Attack Organs
Nivolumab with

Nivolumab with Chemotherapy Improves Response, Survival in AML Study Patients
The Economic

The Economic Burden of Treatment for Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma
Childhood Cancer

Childhood Cancer Leader Joins MD Anderson to Lead Pediatrics
Research Shows

Research Shows Patients Ineligible for Studies May Benefit From Trial Participation
CD19-Targeting CAR

CD19-Targeting CAR T-Cell Immunotherapy Yields High Responses in Treatment-Resistant CLL
Biomarker May

Biomarker May Predict Which Formerly Treated Cancer Patients Will Develop Highly Fatal Form of Leukemia
American Cancer

American Cancer Society Approves New Research and Training Grants at Yale University
Scientists Identify

Scientists Identify Unique Genomic Features in Testicular Cancer
Parker Institute

Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and Cancer Research Institute Launch Collaboration on Cancer Neoantigens
Hallucinogenic Drug

Hallucinogenic Drug Psilocybin Eases Existential Anxiety in People with Life-Threatening Cancer
New Imaging

New Imaging Method Can Detect, Monitor and Guide Treatment For, Prostate Cancer
Gram-Negative Bacteria

Gram-Negative Bacteria May Influence Alzheimer's Disease Pathology
New Ovarian

New Ovarian Cancer Immunotherapy Study Poses Question: Can Microbiome Influence Treatment Response?
Research Reveals

Research Reveals Insight Into How Lung Cancer Spreads
New NCCN

New NCCN Patient Education Materials Help Patients Combat Nausea and Vomiting; New Patient App Now Available
Opioid Use

Opioid Use Drops After Active Treatment, but Most Older Patients with Breast Cancer Continue Treatment for Distress and Anxiety Into Survivorship
Lung-MAP Clinical

Lung-MAP Clinical Trial is helping Patients with Lung Cancer
Dr. Roy

Dr. Roy Herbst to Be Honored for Lifetime Achievement
Broad New

Broad New Partnership Launches Plan to Reduce Cancer in San Francisco
Optimizing Frontline

Optimizing Frontline Immunotherapy in NSCLC
Weight Loss

Weight Loss Can Help Cancer Survivors Reduce Risk
Large-Scale Cancer

Large-Scale Cancer Gene Profiling Is Feasible but Faces Barriers
Study Reveals

Study Reveals New Information on How Brain Cancer Spreads
Successful Targeted

Successful Targeted Injectable Chemotherapy Treatment for Dogs Could Lead to Human Trials
Thursday January 05, 2017, 11:05 AM

Graduate Research Explores Glioblastoma Tumor Cells Invasion in 3D Environments

Wichita State University

Wichita State graduate student Pranita Kaphle is researching the migration of cancer cells in a 3D environment. She is targeting glioblastoma multiforme in the brain, a rapid spreading and aggressive high-grade tumor. Kaphle hopes to pursue a career studying the cancer cells and finding a way to inhibit tumor cell invasion.

Thursday January 05, 2017, 10:00 AM

Cancers Evade Immunotherapy by 'Discarding the Evidence' of Tumor-Specific Mutations

Johns Hopkins Medicine

Results of an initial study of tumors from patients with lung cancer or head and neck cancer suggest that the widespread acquired resistance to immunotherapy drugs known as checkpoint inhibitors may be due to the elimination of certain genetic mutations needed to enable the immune system to recognize and attack malignant cells.

Wednesday January 04, 2017, 03:05 PM

Yale Doctor: Breast Cancer Test Helps Determine Who Will Benefit From Long-Term Therapy

Yale Cancer Center

Wednesday January 04, 2017, 02:00 PM

Implantable Microrobots: Innovative Manufacturing Platform Makes Intricate Biocompatible Micromachines

Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science

Columbia Engineering researchers have developed a way to manufacture microscale-sized machines from biomaterials that can safely be implanted in the body. Working with hydrogels, they have invented a new technique that stacks the soft material in layers to make devices that have three-dimensional, freely moving parts. The study demonstrates a fast manufacturing method they call "implantable microelectromechanical systems" (iMEMS). (Science Robotics 1/4/17)

Wednesday January 04, 2017, 01:00 PM

Comprehensive Study of Esophageal Cancer Reveals Several Molecular Subtypes, Provides New Insight Into Increasingly Prevalent Disease

Van Andel Research Institute

A comprehensive analysis of 559 esophageal and gastric cancer samples, collected from patients around the world, suggests the two main types of esophageal cancer differ markedly in their molecular characteristics and should be considered separate diseases.

Wednesday January 04, 2017, 12:05 PM

Immunotherapy, Gene Therapy Combination Shows Promise Against Glioblastoma

University of Michigan Health System

In a new University of Michigan study, gene therapy deployed with immune checkpoint inhibitors demonstrates potential benefit for devastating brain cancer.

Tuesday January 03, 2017, 01:05 PM

Researchers Uncover Mechanism for Cancer-Killing Properties of Pepper Plant

UT Southwestern Medical Center

- UT Southwestern Medical Center scientists have uncovered the chemical process behind anti-cancer properties of a spicy Indian pepper plant called the long pepper, whose suspected medicinal properties date back thousands of years.

Tuesday January 03, 2017, 10:05 AM

New Technique Uses Immune Cells to Deliver Anti-Cancer Drugs

Penn State Materials Research Institute

Penn State biomedical engineers have created a smart, targeted drug delivery system using immune cells to attack cancers.

Tuesday January 03, 2017, 08:05 AM

Enzyme Could Protect Against Type of Colorectal Cancer By Suppressing Tumors, Study Finds

Georgia State University

An enzyme that plays an active role in inflammation could be a natural way to suppress tumors and ulcers in the colon that are found in colitis associated cancer (CAC), a type of colorectal cancer that is driven by chronic inflammation, according to a new study.

Friday December 30, 2016, 06:30 PM

Review of Primary Care Provider Models in Care of Cancer Survivors Shows Opportunity for Enhancement

Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey

For more than a decade, there has been a focus on involving primary care providers in the follow-up care of cancer survivors. A new study by Rutgers University and Harvard Medical School finds that despite a number of proposed care models, there is limited information on the role that primary care providers play in this care.

Thursday December 29, 2016, 01:05 PM

Scripps Florida Scientists Uncover New Way to Defeat Therapy-Resistant Prostate Cancer

Scripps Research Institute

A new study led by scientists from the Florida campus of The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) sheds light on a signaling circuit in cells that drives therapy resistance in prostate cancer. The researchers found that targeting the components of this circuit suppresses advanced prostate cancer development.

Thursday December 29, 2016, 11:00 AM

Penn Experts Call for Expansion of Molecular Imaging in Precision Cancer Care

Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

New molecular imaging technologies can make it easier to diagnose, monitor, and treat cancers while potentially saving patients from undergoing therapies that are likely to be ineffective and playing a role in minimizing side effects.

Monday December 26, 2016, 03:00 PM

Naturally Occurring Mechanism of Cancer Drug-Resistance May Itself Be a Treatment Target

Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research

The use of proteasome inhibitors to treat cancer has been greatly limited by the ability of cancer cells to develop resistance to these drugs. But Whitehead Institute researchers have found a mechanism underlying this resistance--a mechanism that naturally occurs in many diverse cancer types and that may expose vulnerabilities to drugs that spur the natural cell-death process.

Thursday December 22, 2016, 12:05 PM

UT Southwestern Researchers Identify Process Cells Use to Destroy Damaged Organelles with Links to Cancer, Neurodegenerative Diseases, and Aging

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center have uncovered the mechanism that cells use to find and destroy an organelle called mitochondria that, when damaged, may lead to genetic problems, cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, inflammatory disease, and aging.

Thursday December 22, 2016, 12:00 PM

Study Potentially Explains Vulnerability of Young Cancer Patients to Treatment Toxicities

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Scientists at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute say they have discovered a potential explanation for why brain and heart tissues in very young children are more sensitive to collateral damage from cancer treatment than older individuals.

Thursday December 22, 2016, 12:00 PM

Obesity-Associated Protein Could Be Linked to Leukemia Development

University of Cincinnati (UC) Academic Health Center

Cancer researchers at the University of Cincinnati (UC) have found an obesity-associated protein's role in leukemia development and drug response which could lead to more effective therapies for the illness.

Thursday December 22, 2016, 11:00 AM

UCLA-Led Study Provides Roadmap to More Personalized Cancer Treatment

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences

Researchers have found that people with advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and the KRAS-variant inherited genetic mutation have significantly improved survival when given a short course of the drug cetuximab in combination with standard chemotherapy and radiation.

Thursday December 22, 2016, 11:00 AM

UCLA-Led Study Provides Roadmap to More Personalized Cancer Treatment

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences

Thursday December 22, 2016, 09:00 AM

Researchers Identify Heterogeneity of Tissue Resident Memory T Cells as Targets of Checkpoint Therapies

Yale Cancer Center

Researchers at Yale Cancer Center and Yale Medicine have identified the critical target of new immune-checkpoint therapies: subsets of immune cells called tissue resident memory (TRM) T cells. In the same research, scientists also found that individual metastatic cancer lesions contain unique sets of TRM cells.

Thursday December 22, 2016, 08:00 AM

Direct-To-Brain Chemo Better than Systemic Drugs When Immunotherapy Is to Follow

Johns Hopkins Medicine

In experiments on mice with a form of aggressive brain cancer, Johns Hopkins researchers have shown that localized chemotherapy delivered directly to the brain rather than given systemically may be the best way to keep the immune system intact and strong when immunotherapy is also part of the treatment.

Wednesday December 21, 2016, 11:00 AM

Study Finds 'Striking' Use of Double Mastectomy

University of Michigan Health System

Nearly half of early stage breast cancer patients considered having double mastectomy and one in six received it - including many who were at low risk of developing a second breast cancer, a new study finds.

Wednesday December 21, 2016, 10:05 AM

What Does the 1812 Overture TASTE Like?

University of Kentucky

More than 250 people attended the International Society of Neurogastronomy symposium earlier this month, where internationally-renowned pastry chef Taria Camerino was a featured speaker. Camerino is a gastoral synesthete, which means she experiences all five senses as taste.

Wednesday December 21, 2016, 09:00 AM

Dual Strategy Teaches Mouse Immune Cells to Overcome Cancer's Evasive Techniques

Johns Hopkins Medicine

By combining two treatment strategies, both aimed at boosting the immune system's killer T cells, Johns Hopkins researchers report they lengthened the lives of mice with skin cancer more than by using either strategy on its own. And, they say, because the combination technique is easily tailored to different types of cancer, their findings -- if confirmed in humans -- have the potential to enhance treatment options for a wide variety of cancer patients.

Tuesday December 20, 2016, 04:00 PM

Dynamic Changes, Regulatory Rewiring Occur as T Cells Respond to Infection

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Scientists have used systems biology tools to map out molecular pathways and signaling circuits that come into play when the immune system acts against infections and cancer. Important immune cells, called CD8+ T cells, play a pivotal role in immune response, but their gene regulatory circuits have not been well understood.

Tuesday December 20, 2016, 02:05 PM

Illuminating Cancer: Researchers Invent a pH Threshold Sensor to Improve Cancer Surgery

UT Southwestern Medical Center

UT Southwestern Medical Center researchers have invented a transistor-like threshold sensor that can illuminate cancer tissue, helping surgeons more accurately distinguish cancerous from normal tissue.

Tuesday December 20, 2016, 02:05 PM

Scripps Florida Scientists Discover New Natural Source of Potent Anti-Cancer Drugs

Scripps Research Institute

Scientists from the Florida campus of The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) have developed an efficient process to rapidly discover new "enediyne natural products" from soil microbes that could be further developed into extremely potent anticancer drugs.

Tuesday December 20, 2016, 01:20 PM

Ovarian Cancer Survival Rates Improve in Sanford Study

Sanford Health

Sanford Research lab exploring role of protein in disease progression.

Tuesday December 20, 2016, 01:05 PM

'Miracle Patient' Finds New Hope with Breast Cancer Vaccine

City of Hope

City of Hope patient Susan Young has had a remarkable response to a potentially revolutionary new treatment, a combination of the p53 cancer vaccine and a drug that blocks a specific cancer-aiding protein.

Tuesday December 20, 2016, 12:00 PM

Chi Van Dang Appointed Scientific Director of the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research

Ludwig Cancer Research

It is with great pleasure that the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research announces the appointment of Chi Van Dang as its Scientific Director.

Tuesday December 20, 2016, 10:05 AM

Regular Aspirin Use May Reduce Risk for Pancreatic Cancer

Yale Cancer Center

Regular use of aspirin by people living in Shanghai, China, was associated with decreased risk for developing pancreatic cancer, according to data published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.

Tuesday December 20, 2016, 05:00 AM

Sunlight Offers Surprise Benefit -- It Energizes Infection Fighting T Cells

Georgetown University Medical Center

Researchers have found that sunlight, through a mechanism separate than vitamin D production, energizes T cells that play a central role in human immunity. The findings suggest how the skin, the body's largest organ, stays alert to the many microbes that can nest there.

Monday December 19, 2016, 02:05 PM

First Use of Graphene to Detect Cancer Cells

University of Illinois at Chicago

By interfacing brain cells onto graphene, researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago have shown they can differentiate a single hyperactive cancerous cell from a normal cell, pointing the way to developing a simple, noninvasive tool for early cancer diagnosis.

Monday December 19, 2016, 01:05 PM

Penn Center for Precision Medicine Awards $525,000 in First Accelerator Grants

Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

The Penn Center for Precision Medicine (PCPM) Accelerator Fund awarded eight research teams from Penn Medicine in their inaugural support of the implementation of personalized medicine projects across a gamut of clinical specialties. The projects cover a range of clinical applications, from lung cancer to infectious disease to knee surgery.

Monday December 19, 2016, 10:05 AM

Penn Immunotherapy Pioneer Elected to National Academy of Inventors

Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Yvonne J. Paterson, PhD, a professor of Microbiology in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, has been elected a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors. Fellows are named inventors on U.S. patents. Election to fellow status recognizes academic inventors who have "demonstrated a prolific spirit of innovation in creating or facilitating outstanding inventions that have made a tangible impact on quality of life, economic development, and the welfare of society."

Monday December 19, 2016, 09:00 AM

Pinnaclehealth Breast Care Center Re-Accredited by National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC)

PinnacleHealth

The PinnacleHealth Breast Care Center has received three-year re-accreditation by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a program administered by the American College of Surgeons. The NAPBC represents a consortium of national, professional organizations dedicated to setting the highest clinical targets for the quality of care and monitoring of outcomes of patients with diseases of the breast.

Monday December 19, 2016, 05:00 AM

Newly Identified Pathway in Mitochondria Fuels Tumor Progression Across Cancer Types

Wistar Institute

Wistar Scientists identified a novel protein pathway across several types of cancer that controls how tumor cells acquire the energy necessary for movement, invasion and metastasis.

Friday December 16, 2016, 05:10 PM

New Trial Hopes to Increase Survival for Kids With Cancer, Reduce Risk of Long Term Cardiac Damage

Seattle Children's Hospital

Imagine conquering childhood cancer, only to find out that years down the road your heart may fail. Unfortunately, many children who have battled cancer face this reality. While often lifesaving, the effects of chemotherapy treatment (drugs that kill cancer cells) can take a toll on the developing body of a child, potentially resulting in life-threatening late side effects like cardiac damage.

Friday December 16, 2016, 09:00 AM

Breast Cancer Screening Disparities Exist for U.S. Minorities

American College of Radiology (ACR)

Significant differences exist in breast cancer screening rates for racial groups in the United States -- potentially negatively impacting the health of black and Hispanic women, notes a Journal of the American College of Radiology (JACR) study.

Thursday December 15, 2016, 03:05 PM

Predicting Throat Cancer Recurrence with a Blood Test

University of Michigan Health System

Researchers found that patients whose oropharyngeal cancer recurred had higher levels of antibodies for two proteins, E6 and E7, which are found in HPV-fueled cancers. The finding suggests a potential blood-based marker that could predict when cancer is likely to return.

Wednesday December 14, 2016, 06:30 PM

The 'Angelina Jolie' Effect

Harvard Medical School

Pop culture icons can influence our fashion choices, dietary habits and brand preferences, but can celebrities also influence our medical decisions?

Wednesday December 14, 2016, 05:00 PM

Chinese Herbal Treatment Shows Signs of Effectiveness in Bone Marrow Recovery UCLA Research Alert

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences

Researchers have found that a Chinese herbal regimen called TSY-1 (Tianshengyuan-1) TSY-1 increased Telomerase activity in normal blood cells but decreased it in cancer cells. Telomerase is an enzyme responsible for the production of telomeres, which play an important role in the regulation of normal cell division. These results indicate that Telomerase-based treatments may be of significance in treatments for both blood cell deficiency and cancer.

Wednesday December 14, 2016, 02:05 PM

Northwestern Medicine Chicago Proton Center To Offer P-Cure Upright Diagnostic Quality Imaging Technology

Northwestern Medicine

The Northwestern Medicine Chicago Proton Center will be the first proton center in the U.S. to use P-Cure's innovative upright imaging technology for patients being treated for lung cancer.

Wednesday December 14, 2016, 12:05 PM

Researchers Turn Back the Clock on Human Embryonic Stem Cells

Johns Hopkins Medicine

Johns Hopkins scientists report success in using a cocktail of cell-signaling chemicals to further wind back the biological clock of human embryonic stem cells (ESCs), giving the cells the same flexibility researchers have prized in mice ESCs.

Wednesday December 14, 2016, 11:05 AM

Study Shows Nanoparticles Could Be Used to Overcome Treatment-Resistant Breast Cancer

University of Cincinnati (UC) Academic Health Center

Researchers at the University of Cincinnati (UC) College of Medicine have been able to generate multifunctional RNA nanoparticles that could overcome treatment resistance in breast cancer, potentially making existing treatments more effective in these patients.

Tuesday December 13, 2016, 03:05 PM

UofL Study Examines Experiences of Muslim Cancer Survivors

University of Louisville

A study being conducted at the University of Louisville School of Nursing will provide insight into cultural and religious influences on the experiences of Muslim cancer survivors living in the United States. The results will be used to develop culturally and religiously-sensitive interventions, such as support groups for Muslim cancer survivors, to improve quality of life and health outcomes.

Tuesday December 13, 2016, 03:05 PM

Indianapolis Entrepreneur Gives $30 Million for IU School of Medicine Immunotherapy Center

Indiana University

One of the largest gifts ever to the Indiana University School of Medicine will enable researchers to harness the power of the immune system to cure cancer and other devastating diseases -- propelling Indiana's standing as an engine for biomedical discovery and innovation.

Tuesday December 13, 2016, 03:05 PM

Agent of Mischief

Harvard Medical School

Rhabdoid tumors are among the most recalcitrant childhood cancers, and scientists have long sought ways to understand what drives their resilience and makes them impervious to treatment. Now researchers from Harvard Medical School, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and elsewhere have uncovered a molecular chain of events that interferes with a key mechanism that regulates cell behavior and controls tumor formation.

Tuesday December 13, 2016, 02:00 PM

Study Identifies Subtype of Triple Negative Breast Cancer That Responds Better to Chemotherapy

Yale Cancer Center

Researchers at Yale Cancer Center have identified a new subtype of triple negative breast cancer that shows significantly improved response to chemotherapy.

Tuesday December 13, 2016, 12:05 PM

Unexpected Activity of Two Enzymes Helps Explain Why Liver Cancer Drugs Fail

University of California San Diego Health Sciences

Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine have discovered that lack of two types of enzymes can lead to liver disease and cancer in mice. In human liver tumors, they found that deficiencies in these two enzymes, Shp2 and Pten, are associated with poor prognosis. The study, published December 13 by Cell Reports, provides a new understanding of liver cancer development, new therapeutic approach and new mouse model for studying the disease.

Tuesday December 13, 2016, 09:00 AM

Study First to Demonstrate Role of Parkin Gene in Eye Lens Free Radical Formation and Cell Survival

Florida Atlantic University

A new study is the first to show that the Parkin gene is turned on when cells are exposed to environmental insults that cause free radical formation and cataract formation. Researchers have discovered that through the removal of mitochondria that are damaged by these environmental insults, Parkin prevents free radical formation in lens cells and increases the ability of the cells to survive exposure to conditions that are associated with aging and the development of many degenerative diseases.