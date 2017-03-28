Add to Favorites

Doe Science news source

Welcome // The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
//Breaking

Two-Dimensional MXene Materials Get Their Close-Up

Follow Us
Champions in

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi ...
The Economic

The Economic Case for Wind and Solar Energy in Africa ...
The Power

The Power of One: Single Crystals Provide Clarity ...
Two Brookhaven

Two Brookhaven Lab Physicists Named 2016 American Physical Society Fellows ...
Brookhaven Scientists

Brookhaven Scientists Named Innovators of the Year ...
Chemists ID

Chemists ID Catalytic 'Key' for Converting CO2 to Methanol ...
Cryo-Electron Microscopy

Cryo-Electron Microscopy Achieves Unprecedented Resolution Using New Computational Methods ...
Brookhaven Lab's

Brookhaven Lab's Bjoern Schenke Receives Zimanyi Medal ...
Investigating the

Investigating the Benefits of Cooperation ...
Secrets to

Secrets to Scientific Success: Planning and Coordination ...
New Study

New Study Maps Space Dust in 3-D ...
Single-Angle Ptychography

Single-Angle Ptychography Allows 3D Imaging of Stressed Materials ...
Berkeley Lab

Berkeley Lab Researchers Make NWChem's Planewave "Purr" on Intel's Knight Landing Architectures ...
Producing Radioisotopes

Producing Radioisotopes for Medical Imaging and Disease Treatment ...
New Feedback

New Feedback System Could Allow Greater Control Over Fusion Plasma ...
Towards Super-Efficient,

Towards Super-Efficient, Ultra-Thin Silicon Solar Cells ...
Study IDs

Study IDs Link Between Sugar Signaling and Regulation of Oil Production in Plants ...
Lake Park

Lake Park High School Wins Argonne's 2017 Rube Goldberg Machine Challenge ...
High-Energy Electrons

High-Energy Electrons Probe Ultrafast Atomic Motion ...
Rare Earth

Rare Earth Recycling ...
Modeling the

Modeling the "Flicker" of Gluons in Subatomic Smashups ...
Rare Nickel

Rare Nickel Atom Has "Doubly Magic" Structure ...
Two-Dimensional MXene

Two-Dimensional MXene Materials Get Their Close-Up ...
Microbial Activity

Microbial Activity in the Subsurface Contributes to Greenhouse Gas Fluxes ...
Stretching a

Stretching a Metal Into an Insulator ...
How Moisture

How Moisture Affects the Way Soil Microbes Breathe ...
Nidia Gallego:

Nidia Gallego: Carbon Scientist Is as Versatile as the Element She Studies ...
ARM Data

ARM Data Is for the Birds ...
A New

A New Paradigm in Parachute Design ...
Study: Soils

Study: Soils Could Release Much More Carbon Than Expected as Climate Warms ...
FRED Database

FRED Database Gathers Root Traits to Advance Understanding of Belowground Plant Ecology ...
High-Precision Calculations

High-Precision Calculations on Supercomputers Help Reveal the Physics of the Universe ...
Cracking the

Cracking the Mystery of Perfect Efficiency: Investigating Superconductors ...
The Future

The Future of Coastal Flooding ...
Estimating Global

Estimating Global Energy Use for Water-Related Processes ...
Small Nanoparticles

Small Nanoparticles Have Surprisingly Big Effects on Polymer Nanocomposites ...
Attention Earthlings:

Attention Earthlings: Help Wanted in Finding a New Planet ...
Argonne Invents

Argonne Invents Reusable Sponge That Soaks Up Oil, Could Revolutionize Oil Spill and Diesel Cleanup ...
Study Examines

Study Examines Tungsten in Extreme Environments to Improve Fusion Materials ...
New Materials

New Materials Could Turn Water Into the Fuel of the Future ...
Climate Study

Climate Study Finds Human Fingerprint in Northern Hemisphere ...
Microbial Community

Microbial Community Interactions Drive Methane Consumption in Lakes ...
New CRISPR-Cas,

New CRISPR-Cas, Gene Editing Systems, Discovered in Vast DNA Sequence Dataset ...
Underestimating Clouds

Underestimating Clouds Gene Editing Systems, Discovered in Vast DNA Sequence Dataset ...
Imaging the

Imaging the Inner Workings of a Sodium-Metal Sulfide Battery for First Time ...
New Evidence

New Evidence for a Water-Rich History on Mars ...
Argonne Hosts

Argonne Hosts 15th Annual Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day ...
Earth's Viral

Earth's Viral Diversity Unveiled ...
Ion-Electron Collisions

Ion-Electron Collisions Can Heal Material Defects ...
Sugar Hitches

Sugar Hitches a Ride on Sea Spray ...
X
X
X

The Economic Case for Wind and Solar Energy in Africa

To meet skyrocketing demand for electricity, African countries may have to triple their energy output by 2030. While hydropower and fossil fuel power plants are favored approaches in some quarters, a new assessment by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory has found that wind and solar can be economically and environmentally competitive options and can contribute significantly to the rising demand.

Chemists ID Catalytic 'Key' for Converting CO2 to Methanol

Results from experiments and computational modeling studies that definitively identify the "active site" of a catalyst commonly used for making methanol from CO2 will guide the design of improved catalysts for transforming this pollutant to useful chemicals.

Cryo-Electron Microscopy Achieves Unprecedented Resolution Using New Computational Methods

Cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM)--which enables the visualization of viruses, proteins, and other biological structures at the molecular level--is a critical tool used to advance biochemical knowledge. Now Berkeley Lab researchers have extended cryo-EM's impact further by developing a new computational algorithm instrumental in constructing a 3-D atomic-scale model of bacteriophage P22 for the first time.

New Study Maps Space Dust in 3-D

A new Berkeley Lab-led study provides detailed 3-D views of space dust in the Milky Way, which could help us understand the properties of this dust and how it affects views of distant objects.

Single-Angle Ptychography Allows 3D Imaging of Stressed Materials

Scientists have used a new X-ray diffraction technique called Bragg single-angle ptychography to get a clear picture of how planes of atoms shift and squeeze under stress.

New Feedback System Could Allow Greater Control Over Fusion Plasma

A physicist has created a new system that will let scientists control the energy and rotation of plasma in real time in a doughnut-shaped machine known as a tokamak.

Towards Super-Efficient, Ultra-Thin Silicon Solar Cells

Researchers from Ames Laboratory used supercomputers at NERSC to evaluate a novel approach for creating more energy-efficient ultra-thin crystalline silicon solar cells by optimizing nanophotonic light trapping.

Study IDs Link Between Sugar Signaling and Regulation of Oil Production in Plants

UPTON, NY--Even plants have to live on an energy budget. While they're known for converting solar energy into chemical energy in the form of sugars, plants have sophisticated biochemical mechanisms for regulating how they spend that energy. Making oils costs a lot. By exploring the details of this delicate energy balance, a group of scientists from the U.

High-Energy Electrons Probe Ultrafast Atomic Motion

A new technique synchronized high-energy electrons with an ultrafast laser pulse to probe how vibrational states of atoms change in time.

Rare Earth Recycling

A new energy-efficient separation of rare earth elements could provide a new domestic source of critical materials.


Valerie Taylor Named Argonne National Laboratory's Mathematics and Computer Science Division Director

Computer scientist Valerie Taylor has been appointed as the next director of the Mathematics and Computer Science division at Argonne, effective July 3, 2017.

Three SLAC Employees Awarded Lab's Highest Honor

At a March 7 ceremony, three employees of the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory were awarded the lab's highest honor ­- the SLAC Director's Award.

Dan Sinars Represents Sandia in First Energy Leadership Class

Dan Sinars, a senior manager in Sandia National Laboratories' pulsed power center, which built and operates the Z facility, is the sole representative from a nuclear weapons lab in a new Department of Energy leadership program that recently visited Sandia.

ORNL, HTS International Corporation to Collaborate on Manufacturing Research

HTS International Corporation and the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have signed an agreement to explore potential collaborations in advanced manufacturing research.

Jefferson Lab Director Honored with Energy Secretary Award

Hugh Montgomery, director of the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab), was awarded The Secretary's Distinguished Service Award by the Secretary of Energy earlier this year.

New Projects to Make Geothermal Energy More Economically Attractive

Geothermal energy, a clean, renewable source of energy produced by the heat of the earth, provides about 6 percent of California's total power. That number could be much higher if associated costs were lower. Now scientists at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have launched two California Energy Commission-funded projects aimed at making geothermal energy more cost-effective to deploy and operate.

Southern Research Project Advances Novel CO2 Utilization Strategy

The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy has awarded Southern Research nearly $800,000 for a project that targets a more cost-efficient and environmentally friendly method of producing some of the most important chemicals used in manufacturing.

Harker School Wins 2017 SLAC Regional Science Bowl Competition

After losing its first match of the day to the defending champions, The Harker School's team won 10 consecutive rounds to claim victory in the annual SLAC Regional DOE Science Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Francis Alexander Named Deputy Director of Brookhaven Lab's Computational Science Initiative

Alexander brings extensive management and leadership experience in computational science research to the position.

Kalinin, Paranthaman Elected Materials Research Society Fellows

Two researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Sergei Kalinin and Mariappan Parans Paranthaman, have been elected fellows of the Materials Research Society.


High-Energy Electrons Probe Ultrafast Atomic Motion

A new technique synchronized high-energy electrons with an ultrafast laser pulse to probe how vibrational states of atoms change in time.

Rare Earth Recycling

A new energy-efficient separation of rare earth elements could provide a new domestic source of critical materials.

Modeling the "Flicker" of Gluons in Subatomic Smashups

A new model identifies a high degree of fluctuations in the glue-like particles that bind quarks within protons as essential to explaining proton structure.

Rare Nickel Atom Has "Doubly Magic" Structure

Supercomputing calculations confirm that rare nickel-78 has unusual structure, offering insights into supernovas.

Microbial Activity in the Subsurface Contributes to Greenhouse Gas Fluxes

Natural carbon dioxide production from deep subsurface soils contributes significantly to emissions, even in a semiarid floodplain.

Stretching a Metal Into an Insulator

Straining a thin film controllably allows tuning of the materials' magnetic, electronic, and catalytic properties, essential for new energy and electronic devices.

How Moisture Affects the Way Soil Microbes Breathe

Study models soil-pore features that hold or release carbon dioxide.

ARM Data Is for the Birds

Scientists use LIDAR and radar data to study bird migration patterns, thanks to the Atmospheric Radiation Measurement (ARM) Climate Research Facility.

The Future of Coastal Flooding

Better storm surge prediction capabilities could help reduce the impacts of extreme weather events, such as hurricanes.

Estimating Global Energy Use for Water-Related Processes

Scientists find that water-related energy consumption is increasing across the globe, with pronounced differences across regions and sectors.


Tuesday March 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Friday March 24, 2017, 10:40 AM

Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday February 15, 2017, 04:05 PM

Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition

Argonne National Laboratory

Friday January 27, 2017, 04:00 PM

Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tuesday November 08, 2016, 12:05 PM

Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday May 13, 2016, 04:05 PM

More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Monday April 25, 2016, 05:05 PM

Giving Back to National Science Bowl

Ames Laboratory

Friday March 25, 2016, 12:05 PM

NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Tuesday February 02, 2016, 10:05 AM

Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Monday November 16, 2015, 04:05 PM

Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth

Ames Laboratory

Tuesday October 20, 2015, 01:05 PM

Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Tuesday April 22, 2014, 11:30 AM

University of Utah Makes Solar Accessible

University of Utah

Wednesday March 06, 2013, 03:40 PM

Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday November 16, 2012, 10:00 AM

Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City

Texas Tech University

Wednesday November 23, 2011, 10:45 AM

Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter

Temple University

Wednesday July 06, 2011, 06:00 PM

New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday April 22, 2011, 09:00 AM

First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money

Wake Forest University

Friday April 15, 2011, 12:25 PM

Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun

American University

Thursday February 10, 2011, 05:00 PM

ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof

University of Chicago

Tuesday January 25, 2011, 12:35 PM

Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction

Ithaca College

Tuesday December 07, 2010, 05:00 PM

UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park

University of California San Diego

Monday November 01, 2010, 12:50 PM

Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday September 10, 2010, 12:40 PM

Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit

Ithaca College

Tuesday July 27, 2010, 10:30 AM

Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute

Texas Tech University

Friday May 07, 2010, 04:20 PM

Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program

Creighton University

Wednesday May 05, 2010, 09:30 AM

National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy

JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society

Wednesday April 21, 2010, 12:30 PM

Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday March 03, 2010, 07:00 PM

Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Thursday February 04, 2010, 02:00 PM

Turning Exercise into Electricity

Furman University

Thursday November 12, 2009, 12:45 PM

Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Tuesday November 03, 2009, 04:20 PM

Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project

Furman University

Thursday September 17, 2009, 02:45 PM

Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?

Salisbury University

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 11:15 AM

Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 10:00 AM

College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Wednesday July 01, 2009, 04:15 PM

Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems

Northeastern University

Friday February 13, 2009, 03:00 PM

Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13

Cornell University

Friday October 12, 2007, 09:35 AM

Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines

Kansas State University

Thursday August 17, 2006, 05:30 PM

High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor

Rowan University

Wednesday May 17, 2006, 06:45 PM

Time Use Expert's 7-Year Fight for Better Gas Mileage

University of Maryland, College Park




Return to article list   |    See Original

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Article ID: 671956

Released: 2017-03-28 11:05:30

Source Newsroom: Department of Energy, Office of Science

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share

  • Credit: Photo courtesy of Jenica Jacobi

    Albuquerque Managing City Attorney Jenica Jacobi is a volunteer and former competitor at the NSB.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sandra McLean
Communications Specialist
sandra.mclean@science.doe.gov
Phone: 202-586-4344

"I had gone to schools where it wasn't cool or even acceptable to do your homework," recalls Jenica Jacobi. Her dad was in the U.S. Air Force, which meant a lot of moves and a lot of new schools. Then, in her freshman year, everything changed. Jacobi started at Albuquerque Academy, a private school that encouraged its students to pursue intellectual challenges. "I loved my experience there. It was a place where learning was valued," she says "and it was fun."

Albuquerque Academy offered a wide variety of classes: European history, different languages, genetics, anatomy, biochemistry, and extracurricular activities: sports, drama, music, debate groups. And, in Jacobi's senior year, the Academy offered students a new opportunity – a chance to form teams and compete in the 1998 National Science Bowl® (NSB).

She formed a team with her best friend, JiSan Lopez, and looked for students who would complement their skills. She recruited her sister, Jora, and her friends, Justin Brickell and Alexis Grant.

Even in high school, her talent for planning and managing was already evident; Jacobi was chosen the team captain. "Our team members balanced out the subject areas so we would be competitive in all the different areas. We divided up topics, focused, and studied," says Jacobi. "I was always really proud of our performance in terms of assigning and covering all of the different subjects."

When the regional competition began, the Academy had five teams ready to rumble. One team – all boys – was very competitive and very sure of their ability to beat their schoolmates and reign as the Academy's ultimate representatives.

Jacobi's team advanced undefeated through the preliminary rounds, winning their way to the final match where they faced their most formidable rivals – the Academy all boys team.

"The boys team had lost one match in an earlier round," Jacobi says. "Then in our first head-to-head match, we lost. So each team had one loss." There was one more round – winner-take-all – to determine the regional champions who would travel to Washington and compete in the national event. "Our team won the round."

Jacobi had flown before, even been to Washington, D.C. before, but this trip was different. "We were very excited to have won the competition and were all a little giddy to go there. It did feel like one of our first independent trips – going with a small group of friends and Kay Lucas, the teacher we selected," Jacobi recalls.

Jacobi and her teammates stood out. "When we got to Nationals, in that crowd of students, there were maybe seven girls [on 48 teams]. And we had three girls. I thought that was awesome – that we were 75% of the female competitors. [Ed: It would be another nine years before the first all-girls team competed at the NSB.

"We didn't go there thinking that we could take the nationals. It was our first year; we didn't feel any pressure. Just going to the nationals was enough. But as we started playing, we were doing well, able to keep up.

"We were working well as a team. We were not competitive with each other; we were in it to have fun and to do as well as we could."

In the round robin, "we were neck-to-neck in a match with the team that eventually took third place," says Jacobi. "When we lost to Ft. Collins, we all felt some disappointment but we were having so much fun – making friends with different teams."

Jacobi continues to make new friends by volunteering with the National Science Bowl. "It's a small world and you meet wonderful people. I made some friends through competing and more through volunteering," she says. "I cannot tell you how meaningful the friendships are – I‘ve been doing it since 2006. We have a group of seven who are really tight, we talk throughout the year. We got together by showing up at Science Bowl, loving science, wanting to give back to the community. I adore working with likeminded volunteers in this area."

Remembering her high school adventures in the NSB, Jacobi says "I was very grateful for that experience. We were definitely not expected to win the regionals – if you had asked classmates to rank our team and who they thought would win the competition, we were definitely not the first, even second, probably third. So I learned to not be governed by others' expectations of yourself."

Today Jacobi is a lawyer, a Managing City Attorney for the City of Albuquerque; she manages the municipal and real estate division, overseeing 14 attorneys dealing with general counsel, transactions, and miscellaneous litigation.

"I think it (NSB) reinforced the idea that if you wanted to do something – plan it well, thoughtfully, participate and give it your best – there are no barriers. It doesn't matter what other people think of you, if you want to do it. Give it your all."

The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic energy research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information please visit http://science.energy.gov.

Sandra Allen McLean is a Communications Specialist in the Office of Science, sandra.mclean@science.doe.gov.