Doe Science news source

Producing Radioisotopes for Medical Imaging and Disease Treatment

Proteins That Can Take the Heat

Ancient proteins may offer clues on how to engineer proteins that can withstand the high temperatures required in industrial applications, according to new research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.

Built From the Bottom Up, Nanoribbons Pave the Way to 'on-Off' States for Graphene

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and North Carolina State University report in the journal Nature Communications that they are the first to grow graphene nanoribbons without a metal substrate.

LLNL Reinventing Metal 3D Printing with Direct Metal Writing Process

Metal 3D printing has enormous potential to revolutionize modern manufacturing. However, the most popular metal printing processes, which use lasers to fuse together fine metal powder, have their limitations. Parts produced using Selective Laser Melting (SLM) and other powder-based metal techniques often end up with gaps or defects caused by a variety of factors. To overcome those drawbacks, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory researchers, along with collaborators at Worchester Polytechnic Institute, are taking a wholly new approach to metal 3D printing with a process they're calling Direct Metal Writing, in which semisolid metal is directly extruded from a nozzle, like ketchup from a bottle.

The Economic Case for Wind and Solar Energy in Africa

To meet skyrocketing demand for electricity, African countries may have to triple their energy output by 2030. While hydropower and fossil fuel power plants are favored approaches in some quarters, a new assessment by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory has found that wind and solar can be economically and environmentally competitive options and can contribute significantly to the rising demand.

Chemists ID Catalytic 'Key' for Converting CO2 to Methanol

Results from experiments and computational modeling studies that definitively identify the "active site" of a catalyst commonly used for making methanol from CO2 will guide the design of improved catalysts for transforming this pollutant to useful chemicals.

Cryo-Electron Microscopy Achieves Unprecedented Resolution Using New Computational Methods

Cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM)--which enables the visualization of viruses, proteins, and other biological structures at the molecular level--is a critical tool used to advance biochemical knowledge. Now Berkeley Lab researchers have extended cryo-EM's impact further by developing a new computational algorithm instrumental in constructing a 3-D atomic-scale model of bacteriophage P22 for the first time.

New Study Maps Space Dust in 3-D

A new Berkeley Lab-led study provides detailed 3-D views of space dust in the Milky Way, which could help us understand the properties of this dust and how it affects views of distant objects.

Single-Angle Ptychography Allows 3D Imaging of Stressed Materials

Scientists have used a new X-ray diffraction technique called Bragg single-angle ptychography to get a clear picture of how planes of atoms shift and squeeze under stress.

New Feedback System Could Allow Greater Control Over Fusion Plasma

A physicist has created a new system that will let scientists control the energy and rotation of plasma in real time in a doughnut-shaped machine known as a tokamak.

Towards Super-Efficient, Ultra-Thin Silicon Solar Cells

Researchers from Ames Laboratory used supercomputers at NERSC to evaluate a novel approach for creating more energy-efficient ultra-thin crystalline silicon solar cells by optimizing nanophotonic light trapping.


Argonne Scientist and Nobel Laureate Alexei Abrikosov Dies at 88

Alexei Abrikosov, an acclaimed physicist at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory who received the 2003 Nobel Prize in Physics for his work on superconducting materials, died Wednesday, March 29. He was 88.

Jefferson Lab Accomplishes Critical Milestones Toward Completion of 12 GeV Upgrade

The Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF) at the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has achieved two major commissioning milestones and is now entering the final stretch of work to conclude its first major upgrade. Recently, the CEBAF accelerator delivered electron beams into two of its experimental halls, Halls B and C, at energies not possible before the upgrade for commissioning of the experimental equipment currently in each hall. Data were recorded in each hall, which were then confirmed to be of sufficient quality to allow for particle identification, a primary indicator of good detector operation.

Valerie Taylor Named Argonne National Laboratory's Mathematics and Computer Science Division Director

Computer scientist Valerie Taylor has been appointed as the next director of the Mathematics and Computer Science division at Argonne, effective July 3, 2017.

Three SLAC Employees Awarded Lab's Highest Honor

At a March 7 ceremony, three employees of the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory were awarded the lab's highest honor ­- the SLAC Director's Award.

Dan Sinars Represents Sandia in First Energy Leadership Class

Dan Sinars, a senior manager in Sandia National Laboratories' pulsed power center, which built and operates the Z facility, is the sole representative from a nuclear weapons lab in a new Department of Energy leadership program that recently visited Sandia.

ORNL, HTS International Corporation to Collaborate on Manufacturing Research

HTS International Corporation and the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have signed an agreement to explore potential collaborations in advanced manufacturing research.

Jefferson Lab Director Honored with Energy Secretary Award

Hugh Montgomery, director of the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab), was awarded The Secretary's Distinguished Service Award by the Secretary of Energy earlier this year.

New Projects to Make Geothermal Energy More Economically Attractive

Geothermal energy, a clean, renewable source of energy produced by the heat of the earth, provides about 6 percent of California's total power. That number could be much higher if associated costs were lower. Now scientists at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have launched two California Energy Commission-funded projects aimed at making geothermal energy more cost-effective to deploy and operate.

Southern Research Project Advances Novel CO2 Utilization Strategy

The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy has awarded Southern Research nearly $800,000 for a project that targets a more cost-efficient and environmentally friendly method of producing some of the most important chemicals used in manufacturing.

Harker School Wins 2017 SLAC Regional Science Bowl Competition

After losing its first match of the day to the defending champions, The Harker School's team won 10 consecutive rounds to claim victory in the annual SLAC Regional DOE Science Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 11.


High-Energy Electrons Probe Ultrafast Atomic Motion

A new technique synchronized high-energy electrons with an ultrafast laser pulse to probe how vibrational states of atoms change in time.

Rare Earth Recycling

A new energy-efficient separation of rare earth elements could provide a new domestic source of critical materials.

Modeling the "Flicker" of Gluons in Subatomic Smashups

A new model identifies a high degree of fluctuations in the glue-like particles that bind quarks within protons as essential to explaining proton structure.

Rare Nickel Atom Has "Doubly Magic" Structure

Supercomputing calculations confirm that rare nickel-78 has unusual structure, offering insights into supernovas.

Microbial Activity in the Subsurface Contributes to Greenhouse Gas Fluxes

Natural carbon dioxide production from deep subsurface soils contributes significantly to emissions, even in a semiarid floodplain.

Stretching a Metal Into an Insulator

Straining a thin film controllably allows tuning of the materials' magnetic, electronic, and catalytic properties, essential for new energy and electronic devices.

How Moisture Affects the Way Soil Microbes Breathe

Study models soil-pore features that hold or release carbon dioxide.

ARM Data Is for the Birds

Scientists use LIDAR and radar data to study bird migration patterns, thanks to the Atmospheric Radiation Measurement (ARM) Climate Research Facility.

The Future of Coastal Flooding

Better storm surge prediction capabilities could help reduce the impacts of extreme weather events, such as hurricanes.

Estimating Global Energy Use for Water-Related Processes

Scientists find that water-related energy consumption is increasing across the globe, with pronounced differences across regions and sectors.


Visualizing Scientific Big Data in Informative and Interactive Ways

Brookhaven National Laboratory

  • Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

    Wei Xu, a computer scientist who is part of Brookhaven Lab¹s Computational Science Initiative, helps scientists analyze large and varied datasets by developing visualization tools, such as the color-mapping tool seen projected from her laptop onto the large screen.

  • Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

    The color-mapping tool was used to visualize a multivariable fluorescence dataset from the Hard X-ray Nanoprobe (HXN) beamline at Brookhaven's National Synchrotron Light Source II. The color map (a) shows how the different variables—the chemical elements cerium (Ce), cobalt (Co), iron (Fe), and gadolinium (Gd)—are distributed in a sample of an electrolyte material used in solid oxide fuel cells. The fluorescence spectrum of the selected data point (the circle indicated by the overlaid white arrows) is shown by the colored bars, with their height representing the relative elemental ratios. The fluorescence image (b), pseudo-colored based on the color map in (a), represents a joint colorization of the individual images in (d), whose colors are based on the four points at the circle boundary (a) for each of the four elements. The arrow indicates where new chemical phases can exist—something hard to detect when observing the individual plots (d). Enhancing the color contrast—for example, of the rectangular region in (b)—enables a more detailed view, in this case providing better contrast between Fe (red) and Co (green) in image (c).

  • Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

    The multilevel display tool enables scientists conducting scattering experiments to explore the resulting image sets at the scatterplot level (0), attribute pseudo-color level (1), zoom-in attribute level (2), raw image level (3), zoom-in raw image level (4), and pixel level (5), all in a single display.

  • Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

    The scatter plots above are based on a dataset containing 46 universities with 14 attributes of interest for prospective students: academics, athletics, housing, location, nightlife, safety, transportation, weather, score, tuition, dining, PhD/faculty, population, and income. The large red nodes represent the attributes and the small blue points represent the universities; the contour lines (middle plot) show how the numerical values of the attributes change. This prospective student wants to attend a university with good academics (>9/10). Universities that meet this criterion are within the contours lines whose value exceeds 9. To determine which universities meet multiple criteria, students would see where the universities and attributes overlap (right plot).

Humans are visual creatures: our brain processes images 60,000 times faster than text, and 90 percent of information sent to the brain is visual. Visualization is becoming increasingly useful in the era of big data, in which we are generating so much data at such high rates that we cannot keep up with making sense of it all. In particular, visual analytics—a research discipline that combines automated data analysis with interactive visualizations—has emerged as a promising approach to dealing with this information overload.

“Visual analytics provides a bridge between advanced computational capabilities and human knowledge and judgment,” said Wei Xu, a computer scientist in the Computational Science Initiative (CSI) at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory and a research assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science at Stony Brook University. “The interactive visual representations and interfaces enable users to efficiently explore and gain insights from massive datasets.”

At Brookhaven, Xu has been leading the development of several visual analytics tools to facilitate the scientific decision-making and discovery process. She works closely with Brookhaven scientists, particularly those at the National Synchrotron Light Source II (NSLS-II) and the Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN)—both DOE Office of Science User Facilities. By talking to researchers early on, Xu learns about their data analysis challenges and requirements. She continues the conversation throughout the development process, demoing initial prototypes and making refinements based on their feedback. She also does her own research and proposes innovative visual analytics methods to the scientists.

Recently, Xu has been collaborating with the Visual Analytics and Imaging (VAI) Lab at Stony Brook University—her alma mater, where she completed doctoral work in computed tomography with graphics processing unit (GPU)-accelerated computing.

Though Xu continued work in these and related fields when she first joined Brookhaven Lab in 2013, she switched her focus to visualization by the end of 2015.

“I realized how important visualization is to the big data era,” Xu said. “The visualization domain, especially information visualization, is flourishing, and I knew there would be lots of research directions to pursue because we are dealing with an unsolved problem: how can we most efficiently and effectively understand the data? That is a quite interesting problem not only in the scientific world but also in general.”

It was at this time that Xu was awarded a grant for a visualization project proposal she submitted to DOE’s Laboratory Directed Research and Development program, which funds innovative and creative research in areas of importance to the nation’s energy security. At the same time, Klaus Mueller—Xu’s PhD advisor at Stony Brook and director of the VAI Lab—was seeking to extend his research to a broader domain. Xu thought it would be a great opportunity to collaborate: she would present the visualization problem that originated from scientific experiments and potential approaches to solve it, and, in turn, doctoral students in Mueller’s lab would work with her and their professor to come up with cutting-edge solutions.

This Brookhaven-Stony Brook collaboration first led to the development of an automated method for mapping data involving multiple variables to color. Variables with a similar distribution of data points have similar colors. Users can manipulate the color maps, for example, enhancing the contrast to view the data in more detail. According to Xu, these maps would be helpful for any image dataset involving multiple variables.

“Different imaging modalities—such as fluorescence, differential phase contrasts, x-ray scattering, and tomography—would benefit from this technique, especially when integrating the results of these modalities,” she said. “Even subtle differences that are hard to identify in separate image displays, such as differences in elemental ratios, can be picked up with our tool—a capability essential for new scientific discovery.” Currently, Xu is trying to install the color mapping at NSLS-II beamlines, and advanced features will be added gradually.

In conjunction with CFN scientists, the team is also developing a multilevel display for exploring large image sets. When scientists scan a sample, they generate one scattering image at each point within the sample, known as the raw image level. They can zoom in on this image to check the individual pixel values (the pixel level). For each raw image, scientific analysis tools are used to generate a series of attributes that represent the analyzed properties of the sample (the attribute level), with a scatterplot showing a pseudo-color map of any user-chosen attribute from the series—for example, the sample’s temperature or density. In the past, scientists had to hop between multiple plots to view these different levels. The interactive display under development will enable scientists to see all of these levels in a single view, making it easier to identify how the raw data are related and to analyze data across the entire scanned sample. Users will be able to zoom in and out on different levels of interest, similar to how Google Maps works.

The ability to visually reconstruct a complete joint dataset from several partial marginal datasets is at the core of another visual analytics tool that Xu’s Stony Brook collaborators developed. This web-based tool enables users to reconstruct all possible solutions to a given problem and locate the subset of preferred solutions through interactive filtering.

“Scientists commonly describe a single object with datasets from different sources—each covering only a portion of the complete properties of that object—for example, the same sample scanned in different beamlines,” explained Xu. “With this tool, scientists can recover a property with missing fields by refining its potential ranges and interactively acquiring feedback about whether the result makes sense.”

Their research led to a paper that was published in the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) journal Transactions on Visualization and Computer Graphics and awarded the Visual Analytics Science and Technology (VAST) Best Paper Honorable Mention at the 2016 IEEE VIS conference.

At this same conference, another group of VAI Lab students whom Xu worked with were awarded the Scientific Visualization (SciVis) Best Poster Honorable Mention for their poster, “Extending Scatterplots to Scalar Fields.” Their plotting technique helps users link correlations between attributes and data points in a single view, with contour lines that show how the numerical values of the attributes change. For their case study, the students demonstrated how the technique could help college applications select the right university by plotting the desired attributes (e.g., low tuition, high safety, small campus size) with different universities (e.g., University of Virginia, Stanford University, MIT). The closer a particular college is to some attribute, the higher that attribute value.

According to Xu, this kind of technique also could be applied to visualize artificial neural networks—the deep learning (a type of machine learning) frameworks that are used to address problems such as image classification and speech recognition.

“Because neural network models have a complex structure, it is hard to understand how their intrinsic learning process works and how they arrive at intermediate results, and thus quite challenging to debug them,” explained Xu. “Neural networks are still largely regarded as black boxes. Visualization tools like this one could help researchers get a better idea of their model’s performance.”

Besides her Stony Brook collaborations, Xu is currently involved in the Co-Design Center for Online Data Analysis and Reduction at the Exascale (CODAR), which Brookhaven is partnering on with other national laboratories and universities through DOE’s Exascale Computing Project. Her role is to visualize data evaluating the performance of computing clusters, applications, and workflows that the CODAR team is developing to analyze and reduce data online before the data are written to disk for possible further offline analysis. Exascale computer systems are projected to provide unprecedented increases in computational speed but the input/output (I/O) rates of transferring the computed results to storage disks are not expected to keep pace, so it will be infeasible for scientists to save all of their scientific results for offline analysis. Xu’s visualization will help the team “diagnose” any performance issues with the computation processes, including individual application execution, computation job management in the clusters, I/O performance in the runtime system, and data reduction and reconstruction efficiency.

Xu is also part of a CSI effort to build a virtual reality (VR) lab for an interactive data visualization experience. “It would be a more natural way to observe and interact with data. VR techniques replicate a realistic and immersive 3D environment,” she said.

For Xu, her passion for visualization most likely stemmed from an early interest in drawing.

“As a child, I liked to draw,” she said. “In growing up, I took my drawings from paper to the computer.”