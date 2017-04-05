Doe Science news source

Doe Science news sourceAdd to Favorites
Coming to a Lab Bench Near You: Femtosecond X-Ray Spectroscopy
Berkeley Lab researchers have, for the first time, captured the ephemeral electron movements in a transient state of a chemical reaction using ultrafast, tabletop X-ray spectroscopy. The researchers used femtosecond pulses of X-ray light to catch the unraveling of a ring molecule that is important in biochemical and optoelectronic processes.
Discovered: Novel Group of Giant Viruses
Viruses outnumber the microbes on Earth. A handful of giant viruses have been discovered in the past two decades. In Science, DOE Joint Genome Institute scientists report discovering a novel group of giant viruses that they believe significantly increases our understanding of viral evolution.
Scientists at PPPL Further Understanding of a Process That Causes Heat Loss in Fusion Devices
In the past year, scientists at PPPL have made important advances in the study of secondary electron emissions.
Breakthrough Next-Gen NIF Optics Boost Energy and Limit Damage
A new anti-reflective coating and a novel chemical process for laser optics, developed by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory researchers, represents an important breakthrough in its effort to boost the energy of the National Ignition Facility's 192 giant lasers and cut the cost of repairing or replacing damaged optics vital to its operation.
X-Ray Study Reveals Long-Sought Insights Into Potential Drug Target
X-ray studies done in part at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have produced surprising insights into the workings of a hormone receptor associated with blood pressure regulation. Researchers believe it could be a target for new medicines related to cardiovascular conditions, neuropathic pain and tissue growth.
Computer Simulations of DIII-D Experiments Shed Light on Mysterious Plasma Flows
Article describes how pumping heat into the core of plasmas can create sheared rotation that improves the performance of fusion devices.
New Measurements Suggest 'Antineutrino Anomaly' Fueled by Modeling Error
Results from a new study involving Berkeley Lab scientists could explain a mismatch between predictions and recent measurements of ghostly particles streaming from nuclear reactors -- the so-called "reactor antineutrino anomaly" that has puzzled physicists since 2011.
Predicting the Limits of Friction: Sandia Looks at Properties of Material
Sandia National Laboratories materials scientists have developed a model to predict the limits of friction behavior of metals based on materials properties -- how hard you can push on materials or how much current you can put through them before they stop working properly.
Story Tips From the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, April 2017
ORNL-led team joins quantum, high-performance and neuromorphic computing architectures that could yield more flexible, efficient intelligent computing; ORNL uses electron beam precision to instantly adhere coatings for lithium-ion batteries; ORNL's high-res tools look closely at plant makeup for more efficient, less costly biomass breakdown.
Lenvio Inc. Exclusively Licenses ORNL Malware Behavior Detection Technology
Virginia-based Lenvio Inc. has exclusively licensed a cyber security technology from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory that can quickly detect malicious behavior in software not previously identified as a threat.
Argonne Scientist and Nobel Laureate Alexei Abrikosov Dies at 88
Alexei Abrikosov, an acclaimed physicist at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory who received the 2003 Nobel Prize in Physics for his work on superconducting materials, died Wednesday, March 29. He was 88.
Jefferson Lab Accomplishes Critical Milestones Toward Completion of 12 GeV Upgrade
The Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF) at the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has achieved two major commissioning milestones and is now entering the final stretch of work to conclude its first major upgrade. Recently, the CEBAF accelerator delivered electron beams into two of its experimental halls, Halls B and C, at energies not possible before the upgrade for commissioning of the experimental equipment currently in each hall. Data were recorded in each hall, which were then confirmed to be of sufficient quality to allow for particle identification, a primary indicator of good detector operation.
Valerie Taylor Named Argonne National Laboratory's Mathematics and Computer Science Division Director
Computer scientist Valerie Taylor has been appointed as the next director of the Mathematics and Computer Science division at Argonne, effective July 3, 2017.
Three SLAC Employees Awarded Lab's Highest Honor
At a March 7 ceremony, three employees of the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory were awarded the lab's highest honor - the SLAC Director's Award.
Dan Sinars Represents Sandia in First Energy Leadership Class
Dan Sinars, a senior manager in Sandia National Laboratories' pulsed power center, which built and operates the Z facility, is the sole representative from a nuclear weapons lab in a new Department of Energy leadership program that recently visited Sandia.
ORNL, HTS International Corporation to Collaborate on Manufacturing Research
HTS International Corporation and the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have signed an agreement to explore potential collaborations in advanced manufacturing research.
Jefferson Lab Director Honored with Energy Secretary Award
Hugh Montgomery, director of the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab), was awarded The Secretary's Distinguished Service Award by the Secretary of Energy earlier this year.
New Projects to Make Geothermal Energy More Economically Attractive
Geothermal energy, a clean, renewable source of energy produced by the heat of the earth, provides about 6 percent of California's total power. That number could be much higher if associated costs were lower. Now scientists at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have launched two California Energy Commission-funded projects aimed at making geothermal energy more cost-effective to deploy and operate.
Southern Research Project Advances Novel CO2 Utilization Strategy
The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy has awarded Southern Research nearly $800,000 for a project that targets a more cost-efficient and environmentally friendly method of producing some of the most important chemicals used in manufacturing.
Skyrmions Created with a Special Spiral
Researchers at Argonne have found a way to control the creation of special textured surfaces, called skyrmions, in magnetically ordered materials.
Coming Together, Falling Apart, and Starting Over, Battery Style
Scientists built a new device that shows what happens when electrode, electrolyte, and active materials meet in energy storage technologies.
How Did the Proton Get Its Spin?
Scientists once thought proton spin was simple to understand. However, after experiments in the 1980s proved their ideas wrong, researchers have been working to understand how the proton's components contribute to its spin. Scientists use the unique capabilities of the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider and the Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility, both DOE Office of Science user facilities, to explore this fundamental phenomenon.
High-Energy Electrons Probe Ultrafast Atomic Motion
A new technique synchronized high-energy electrons with an ultrafast laser pulse to probe how vibrational states of atoms change in time.
Rare Earth Recycling
A new energy-efficient separation of rare earth elements could provide a new domestic source of critical materials.
Modeling the "Flicker" of Gluons in Subatomic Smashups
A new model identifies a high degree of fluctuations in the glue-like particles that bind quarks within protons as essential to explaining proton structure.
Rare Nickel Atom Has "Doubly Magic" Structure
Supercomputing calculations confirm that rare nickel-78 has unusual structure, offering insights into supernovas.
Microbial Activity in the Subsurface Contributes to Greenhouse Gas Fluxes
Natural carbon dioxide production from deep subsurface soils contributes significantly to emissions, even in a semiarid floodplain.
Stretching a Metal Into an Insulator
Straining a thin film controllably allows tuning of the materials' magnetic, electronic, and catalytic properties, essential for new energy and electronic devices.
How Moisture Affects the Way Soil Microbes Breathe
Study models soil-pore features that hold or release carbon dioxide.
High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career
Argonne National Laboratory
Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi
Department of Energy, Office of Science
Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition
Argonne National Laboratory
Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth
Ames Laboratory
Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'
Brookhaven National Laboratory
Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City
Texas Tech University
Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter
Temple University
New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money
Wake Forest University
Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun
American University
ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof
University of Chicago
Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction
Ithaca College
UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park
University of California San Diego
Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit
Ithaca College
Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute
Texas Tech University
Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program
Creighton University
National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy
JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society
Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project
Furman University
Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?
Salisbury University
Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill
National Wildlife Federation (NWF)
Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems
Northeastern University
Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13
Cornell University
Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines
Kansas State University
High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor
Rowan University
Time Use Expert's 7-Year Fight for Better Gas Mileage
University of Maryland, College Park