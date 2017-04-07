Doe Science news source

Add to Favorites
Welcome // The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
//Breaking

LLNL Reinventing Metal 3D Printing with Direct Metal Writing Process

Champions in

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner ...
Microgrid Business

Microgrid Business Models Analyzed in UC San Diego Study ...
Coming to

Coming to a Lab Bench Near You: Femtosecond X-Ray Spectroscopy ...
Discovered: Novel

Discovered: Novel Group of Giant Viruses ...
Scientists at

Scientists at PPPL Further Understanding of a Process That Causes Heat Loss in Fusion Devices ...
Breakthrough Next-Gen

Breakthrough Next-Gen NIF Optics Boost Energy and Limit Damage ...
Skyrmions Created

Skyrmions Created with a Special Spiral ...
Coming Together,

Coming Together, Falling Apart, and Starting Over, Battery Style ...
X-Ray Study

X-Ray Study Reveals Long-Sought Insights Into Potential Drug Target ...
Computer Simulations

Computer Simulations of DIII-D Experiments Shed Light on Mysterious Plasma Flows ...
High-Schooler Solves

High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career ...
New Measurements

New Measurements Suggest 'Antineutrino Anomaly' Fueled by Modeling Error ...
Story Tips

Story Tips From the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, April 2017 ...
Speciation Driven

Speciation Driven by Alleles Adapted to Local Conditions ...
How Did

How Did the Proton Get Its Spin? ...
New Device

New Device Produces Hydrogen Peroxide for Water Purification ...
PPPL and

PPPL and Max Planck Physicists Reveal Experimental Verification of a Key Source of Fast Reconnection of Magnetic Fields ...
Visualizing Scientific

Visualizing Scientific Big Data in Informative and Interactive Ways ...
Physicists Move

Physicists Move Closer to Listening in on Sub-Atomic Conversation ...
Proteins That

Proteins That Can Take the Heat ...
Built From

Built From the Bottom Up, Nanoribbons Pave the Way to 'on-Off' States for Graphene ...
Next-Generation Software

Next-Generation Software Supports Explorations Beyond the Nanoworld into the Intramolecular Picoworld ...
LLNL Reinventing

LLNL Reinventing Metal 3D Printing with Direct Metal Writing Process ...
Making America's

Making America's Power Grid Much, Much Smarter ...
Researchers Shoot

Researchers Shoot for Success with Simulations of Laser Pulse-Material Interactions ...
A Seismic

A Seismic Mapping Milestone ...
Champions in

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi ...
The Economic

The Economic Case for Wind and Solar Energy in Africa ...
The Power

The Power of One: Single Crystals Provide Clarity ...
Two Brookhaven

Two Brookhaven Lab Physicists Named 2016 American Physical Society Fellows ...
Brookhaven Scientists

Brookhaven Scientists Named Innovators of the Year ...
Chemists ID

Chemists ID Catalytic 'Key' for Converting CO2 to Methanol ...
Cryo-Electron Microscopy

Cryo-Electron Microscopy Achieves Unprecedented Resolution Using New Computational Methods ...
Brookhaven Lab's

Brookhaven Lab's Bjoern Schenke Receives Zimanyi Medal ...
Investigating the

Investigating the Benefits of Cooperation ...
Secrets to

Secrets to Scientific Success: Planning and Coordination ...
New Study

New Study Maps Space Dust in 3-D ...
Single-Angle Ptychography

Single-Angle Ptychography Allows 3D Imaging of Stressed Materials ...
Berkeley Lab

Berkeley Lab Researchers Make NWChem's Planewave "Purr" on Intel's Knight Landing Architectures ...
Producing Radioisotopes

Producing Radioisotopes for Medical Imaging and Disease Treatment ...
New Feedback

New Feedback System Could Allow Greater Control Over Fusion Plasma ...
Towards Super-Efficient,

Towards Super-Efficient, Ultra-Thin Silicon Solar Cells ...
Study IDs

Study IDs Link Between Sugar Signaling and Regulation of Oil Production in Plants ...
Lake Park

Lake Park High School Wins Argonne's 2017 Rube Goldberg Machine Challenge ...
High-Energy Electrons

High-Energy Electrons Probe Ultrafast Atomic Motion ...
Rare Earth

Rare Earth Recycling ...
Modeling the

Modeling the "Flicker" of Gluons in Subatomic Smashups ...
Rare Nickel

Rare Nickel Atom Has "Doubly Magic" Structure ...
Two-Dimensional MXene

Two-Dimensional MXene Materials Get Their Close-Up ...
Microbial Activity

Microbial Activity in the Subsurface Contributes to Greenhouse Gas Fluxes ...
X
X
X

Coming to a Lab Bench Near You: Femtosecond X-Ray Spectroscopy

Berkeley Lab researchers have, for the first time, captured the ephemeral electron movements in a transient state of a chemical reaction using ultrafast, tabletop X-ray spectroscopy. The researchers used femtosecond pulses of X-ray light to catch the unraveling of a ring molecule that is important in biochemical and optoelectronic processes.

Discovered: Novel Group of Giant Viruses

Viruses outnumber the microbes on Earth. A handful of giant viruses have been discovered in the past two decades. In Science, DOE Joint Genome Institute scientists report discovering a novel group of giant viruses that they believe significantly increases our understanding of viral evolution. 

Scientists at PPPL Further Understanding of a Process That Causes Heat Loss in Fusion Devices

In the past year, scientists at PPPL have made important advances in the study of secondary electron emissions.

Breakthrough Next-Gen NIF Optics Boost Energy and Limit Damage

A new anti-reflective coating and a novel chemical process for laser optics, developed by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory researchers, represents an important breakthrough in its effort to boost the energy of the National Ignition Facility's 192 giant lasers and cut the cost of repairing or replacing damaged optics vital to its operation.

Coming Together, Falling Apart, and Starting Over, Battery Style

Scientists built a new device that shows what happens when electrode, electrolyte, and active materials meet in energy storage technologies.

X-Ray Study Reveals Long-Sought Insights Into Potential Drug Target

X-ray studies done in part at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have produced surprising insights into the workings of a hormone receptor associated with blood pressure regulation. Researchers believe it could be a target for new medicines related to cardiovascular conditions, neuropathic pain and tissue growth.

Computer Simulations of DIII-D Experiments Shed Light on Mysterious Plasma Flows

Article describes how pumping heat into the core of plasmas can create sheared rotation that improves the performance of fusion devices.

New Measurements Suggest 'Antineutrino Anomaly' Fueled by Modeling Error

Results from a new study involving Berkeley Lab scientists could explain a mismatch between predictions and recent measurements of ghostly particles streaming from nuclear reactors -- the so-called "reactor antineutrino anomaly" that has puzzled physicists since 2011.

Predicting the Limits of Friction: Sandia Looks at Properties of Material

Sandia National Laboratories materials scientists have developed a model to predict the limits of friction behavior of metals based on materials properties -- how hard you can push on materials or how much current you can put through them before they stop working properly.

Story Tips From the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, April 2017

ORNL-led team joins quantum, high-performance and neuromorphic computing architectures that could yield more flexible, efficient intelligent computing; ORNL uses electron beam precision to instantly adhere coatings for lithium-ion batteries; ORNL's high-res tools look closely at plant makeup for more efficient, less costly biomass breakdown.


Lenvio Inc. Exclusively Licenses ORNL Malware Behavior Detection Technology

Virginia-based Lenvio Inc. has exclusively licensed a cyber security technology from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory that can quickly detect malicious behavior in software not previously identified as a threat.

Argonne Scientist and Nobel Laureate Alexei Abrikosov Dies at 88

Alexei Abrikosov, an acclaimed physicist at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory who received the 2003 Nobel Prize in Physics for his work on superconducting materials, died Wednesday, March 29. He was 88.

Jefferson Lab Accomplishes Critical Milestones Toward Completion of 12 GeV Upgrade

The Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF) at the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has achieved two major commissioning milestones and is now entering the final stretch of work to conclude its first major upgrade. Recently, the CEBAF accelerator delivered electron beams into two of its experimental halls, Halls B and C, at energies not possible before the upgrade for commissioning of the experimental equipment currently in each hall. Data were recorded in each hall, which were then confirmed to be of sufficient quality to allow for particle identification, a primary indicator of good detector operation.

Valerie Taylor Named Argonne National Laboratory's Mathematics and Computer Science Division Director

Computer scientist Valerie Taylor has been appointed as the next director of the Mathematics and Computer Science division at Argonne, effective July 3, 2017.

Three SLAC Employees Awarded Lab's Highest Honor

At a March 7 ceremony, three employees of the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory were awarded the lab's highest honor ­- the SLAC Director's Award.

Dan Sinars Represents Sandia in First Energy Leadership Class

Dan Sinars, a senior manager in Sandia National Laboratories' pulsed power center, which built and operates the Z facility, is the sole representative from a nuclear weapons lab in a new Department of Energy leadership program that recently visited Sandia.

ORNL, HTS International Corporation to Collaborate on Manufacturing Research

HTS International Corporation and the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have signed an agreement to explore potential collaborations in advanced manufacturing research.

Jefferson Lab Director Honored with Energy Secretary Award

Hugh Montgomery, director of the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab), was awarded The Secretary's Distinguished Service Award by the Secretary of Energy earlier this year.

New Projects to Make Geothermal Energy More Economically Attractive

Geothermal energy, a clean, renewable source of energy produced by the heat of the earth, provides about 6 percent of California's total power. That number could be much higher if associated costs were lower. Now scientists at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have launched two California Energy Commission-funded projects aimed at making geothermal energy more cost-effective to deploy and operate.

Southern Research Project Advances Novel CO2 Utilization Strategy

The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy has awarded Southern Research nearly $800,000 for a project that targets a more cost-efficient and environmentally friendly method of producing some of the most important chemicals used in manufacturing.


Skyrmions Created with a Special Spiral

Researchers at Argonne have found a way to control the creation of special textured surfaces, called skyrmions, in magnetically ordered materials.

Coming Together, Falling Apart, and Starting Over, Battery Style

Scientists built a new device that shows what happens when electrode, electrolyte, and active materials meet in energy storage technologies.

How Did the Proton Get Its Spin?

Scientists once thought proton spin was simple to understand. However, after experiments in the 1980s proved their ideas wrong, researchers have been working to understand how the proton's components contribute to its spin. Scientists use the unique capabilities of the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider and the Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility, both DOE Office of Science user facilities, to explore this fundamental phenomenon.

High-Energy Electrons Probe Ultrafast Atomic Motion

A new technique synchronized high-energy electrons with an ultrafast laser pulse to probe how vibrational states of atoms change in time.

Rare Earth Recycling

A new energy-efficient separation of rare earth elements could provide a new domestic source of critical materials.

Modeling the "Flicker" of Gluons in Subatomic Smashups

A new model identifies a high degree of fluctuations in the glue-like particles that bind quarks within protons as essential to explaining proton structure.

Rare Nickel Atom Has "Doubly Magic" Structure

Supercomputing calculations confirm that rare nickel-78 has unusual structure, offering insights into supernovas.

Microbial Activity in the Subsurface Contributes to Greenhouse Gas Fluxes

Natural carbon dioxide production from deep subsurface soils contributes significantly to emissions, even in a semiarid floodplain.

Stretching a Metal Into an Insulator

Straining a thin film controllably allows tuning of the materials' magnetic, electronic, and catalytic properties, essential for new energy and electronic devices.

How Moisture Affects the Way Soil Microbes Breathe

Study models soil-pore features that hold or release carbon dioxide.


Friday April 07, 2017, 11:05 AM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Wednesday April 05, 2017, 12:05 PM

High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career

Argonne National Laboratory

Tuesday March 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Friday March 24, 2017, 10:40 AM

Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday February 15, 2017, 04:05 PM

Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition

Argonne National Laboratory

Friday January 27, 2017, 04:00 PM

Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tuesday November 08, 2016, 12:05 PM

Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday May 13, 2016, 04:05 PM

More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Monday April 25, 2016, 05:05 PM

Giving Back to National Science Bowl

Ames Laboratory

Friday March 25, 2016, 12:05 PM

NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Tuesday February 02, 2016, 10:05 AM

Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Monday November 16, 2015, 04:05 PM

Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth

Ames Laboratory

Tuesday October 20, 2015, 01:05 PM

Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Tuesday April 22, 2014, 11:30 AM

University of Utah Makes Solar Accessible

University of Utah

Wednesday March 06, 2013, 03:40 PM

Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday November 16, 2012, 10:00 AM

Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City

Texas Tech University

Wednesday November 23, 2011, 10:45 AM

Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter

Temple University

Wednesday July 06, 2011, 06:00 PM

New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday April 22, 2011, 09:00 AM

First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money

Wake Forest University

Friday April 15, 2011, 12:25 PM

Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun

American University

Thursday February 10, 2011, 05:00 PM

ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof

University of Chicago

Tuesday January 25, 2011, 12:35 PM

Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction

Ithaca College

Tuesday December 07, 2010, 05:00 PM

UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park

University of California San Diego

Monday November 01, 2010, 12:50 PM

Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday September 10, 2010, 12:40 PM

Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit

Ithaca College

Tuesday July 27, 2010, 10:30 AM

Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute

Texas Tech University

Friday May 07, 2010, 04:20 PM

Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program

Creighton University

Wednesday May 05, 2010, 09:30 AM

National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy

JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society

Wednesday April 21, 2010, 12:30 PM

Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday March 03, 2010, 07:00 PM

Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Thursday February 04, 2010, 02:00 PM

Turning Exercise into Electricity

Furman University

Thursday November 12, 2009, 12:45 PM

Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Tuesday November 03, 2009, 04:20 PM

Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project

Furman University

Thursday September 17, 2009, 02:45 PM

Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?

Salisbury University

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 11:15 AM

Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 10:00 AM

College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Wednesday July 01, 2009, 04:15 PM

Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems

Northeastern University

Friday February 13, 2009, 03:00 PM

Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13

Cornell University

Friday October 12, 2007, 09:35 AM

Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines

Kansas State University

Thursday August 17, 2006, 05:30 PM

High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor

Rowan University

Wednesday May 17, 2006, 06:45 PM

Time Use Expert's 7-Year Fight for Better Gas Mileage

University of Maryland, College Park




<
Return to article list   |    See Original

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner

Article ID: 672640

Released: 2017-04-07 10:05:43

Source Newsroom: Department of Energy, Office of Science

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share

  • Credit: Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power

    The Van Nuys High School team that won the 1995 NSB championship: L-R: Coach Art Altschiller, Do Joon Ra, Michael Mazur, Jonathan Kirzner, Michael Chu, and Scott Schneider.

  • Credit: Photo courtesy of Jonathan Kirzner

    Jonathan Kirzner, shown here with his family, is a molecular cell biologist in Los Angeles.

  • Credit: Photo courtesy of Jonathan Kirzner and the LA Dept. of Water and Power

    Jonathan Kirzner, a member of the 1995 Van Nuys High School team that won the National Science Bowl, is profiled

MEDIA CONTACT

Sandra McLean
Communications Specialist
sandra.mclean@science.doe.gov
Phone: 202-586-4344

KEYWORDS

National Science Bowl, Profile

Haiku, hard hats, foam pool noodles, and a four-foot tall trophy, disassembled.

Obviously a group of teenagers were up to something.

Jonathan Kirzner was one of those teenagers, a group of five students representing Van Nuys High School in the 1995 National Science Bowl®. “It was an exciting and emotional experience I will remember and cherish for the rest of my life,” says Kirzner.

He revels in the title “nerd” and loves reminiscing about his friends and their science bowl adventures. “We were a bunch of friends - who tried out for the school’s National Science Bowl® competition. We stuck together and we succeeded,” he recalls. 

They divided up the subject areas for study. Scott Schneider, the team captain, was good in physics, computer science, and math. “He and I are still best friends to this date; Scott was one of my groomsmen at my wedding,” says Kirzner.  Michael Mazur also specialized in physics and enjoyed the pressure of competition.  Do Joon Ra tackled astronomy on his own by reading library books. Michael Chu made a computer program on the school computer network so that they could practice buzzing in.  “So during the competition, once we had enough information, we would buzz in to the questions before they were finished being read.  This secured our chance to get the points and intimidated our opponents.”

Kirzner focused on biology and earth science for the competition.  “I took a college life science textbook and an earth science text book. I studied every day and learned the entire contents - front cover to back.  As practice, I would have people turn to any page in the book and ask me a question on the subject matter.”

After they won their regional competition, the team and coach Art Altshiller headed to Washington, D.C. for the national show-down.

They studied and quizzed each other on the flight. ”We wanted to get as much last-minute studying done as possible.”

Their dedication paid off; the Van Nuys High School team won the 1995 National Science Bowl® championship. 

After the competition, Kirzner and friends met the Secretary of Energy, Hazel O’Leary. Kirzner also had an accomplished seat mate at the awards banquet. “I asked the guy next to me who he was. I had no idea,” recalls Kirzner, “and he said ‘I am Leon Lederman, the head of Fermilab (and Nobel Prize winner in Physics 1988)’ I felt foolish but it was funny.”

About that disassembled trophy… “After Nationals, we had to get our trophy back home to LA. It was huge. We disassembled it to put it in the overhead compartment of the plane.” Upon landing in Los Angeles, the team saw that busloads of their fellow students, the principal, cheerleaders, and their high school marching band were there to greet them. Television and newspaper reporters were also waiting for them.

So they quickly re-assembled the trophy, carried it off the plane, and celebrated with the crowd in the terminal as the band played the school fight song. “They [the media] stuck a microphone in my face and asked, ‘How does it feel?’ I said ‘It feels great!’ We were on the news and in the newspaper.”  

And the hard hats? The haiku and pool noodles? The team’s sponsor, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, had given the team a tour of the department facilities and gave them hard hats with the LADWP logo. Kirzner’s team made good use of those hats. They created a skit for one of the science bowl activities in D.C.

“We incorporated those hard hats into our Science Bowl talent show. We donned our hard hats, along with the pool noodles, recited original haiku, and performed interpretative dances to re-enact seminal experiments in the history of science.” For example, Rutherford’s famous gold-foil experiment was performed as one student rushing at and bouncing off a line of fellow students.

Looking back at his NSB experience, Kirzner says, “It gave me confidence.”

“Every step was amazing: preparing and studying, competing, winning and celebrating our victory. Hitting the buzzer and answering correctly was a dopamine rush to the brain. The results convinced me I could pursue a career in biology.”

Kirzner studied microbiology and molecular genetics at the University of California, Los Angeles, continued at California State University Northridge, earning his M.S. in biology and becoming a molecular cell biologist.

His advice to students today: “I would tell them that science is fun and that even if you don’t win, it is still exciting to put some extra time in to study.  Not everyone can win. It is fun to study with a team that really supports the other members. Your teammates are counting on you and striving after the same goal. There are a lot of friendships that begin in Science Bowl because it is a team sport.”

 

Please go to Historical Information – National Finals – Profiles of Past Competitors to read more student stories about their NSB experiences.

The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit https://science.energy.gov.

Sandra Allen McLean is a Communications Specialist in the Office of Science, sandra.mclean@science.doe.gov

 