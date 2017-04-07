Doe Science news source

The Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Innovative and Novel Computational Impact on Theory and Experiment (INCITE) program will be accepting proposals for high-impact, computationally intensive research campaigns in a broad array of science, engineering, and computer science domains. DOE’s Office of Science plans to award over 6 billion supercomputer processor-hours at Argonne National Laboratory and at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

From April 17 to June 23, INCITE’s open call provides an opportunity for researchers to make transformational advances in science and technology through large allocations of computer time and supporting resources at the Leadership Computing Facility (LCF) centers located at Argonne and Oak Ridge national laboratories. ALCF and OLCF are DOE Office of Science User Facilities.

The winning proposals will receive large awards of time on two primary systems: Mira, a 10-petaflops IBM Blue Gene/Q system at Argonne, and Titan, a 27-petaflops Cray XK7 at Oak Ridge. In addition, certain 2018 INCITE awards will receive time on Argonne’s new Intel/Cray system, a 9.65-petaflops system called Theta.

The INCITE program will host open instructional proposal writing webinars on April 19, May 18, and June 6, 2017. Staff from both LCFs will participate in all three sessions. In addition, the ALCF is hosting a Computational Performance Workshop, May 2-5, 2017, to train INCITE users and others on ways to boost their code performance on ALCF’s manycore systems.

Proposals will be accepted until the call deadline of 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, June 23, 2017. Awards are expected to be announced in November 2017.

To submit an application or for additional details about the proposal requirements, visit the 2018 INCITE Call for Proposals webpage.

For more information on the INCITE program and a list of previous awards, visit the INCITE program website.

The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit the Office of Science website.