The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
Rare Supernova Discovery Ushers in New Era for Cosmology

With help from a supernova-hunting pipeline based at NERSC, astronomers captured multiple images of a gravitationally lensed Type 1a supernova. This is currently the only one, but if astronomers can find more they may be able to measure Universal expansion within four percent accuracy. Luckily, Berkeley Lab researchers do have a method for finding more.

Making Batteries From Waste Glass Bottles

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside's Bourns College of Engineering have used waste glass bottles and a low-cost chemical process to create nanosilicon anodes for high-performance lithium-ion batteries. The batteries will extend the range of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and provide more power with fewer charges to personal electronics like cell phones and laptops.

Changing the Game

High performance computing researcher Shuaiwen Leon Song asked if hardware called 3D stacked memory could do something it was never designed to do--help render 3D graphics.

A Scientific Advance for Cool Clothing: Temperature-Wise, That Is

Stanford University researchers, with the aid of the Comet supercomputer at the San Diego Supercomputer at UC San Diego, have engineered a low-cost plastic material that could become the basis for clothing that cools the wearer, reducing the need for energy-consuming air conditioning.

Adjusting Solar Panel Angles a Few Times a Year Makes Them More Efficient

With Earth Day approaching, new research from Binghamton University-State of New York could help U.S. residents save more energy, regardless of location, if they adjust the angles of solar panels four to five times a year.

A Real CAM-Do Attitude

A multi-institutional team used resources at the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility to catalog how desert plants photosynthetic processes vary. The study could help scientists engineer drought-resistant crops for food and fuel.

Predictive Power

The Consortium for Advanced Simulation of Light Water Reactors carried out the largest time-dependent simulation of a nuclear reactor ever to support Tennessee Valley Authority and Westinghouse Electric Company during the startup of Watts Bar Unit 2, the first new US nuclear reactor in 20 years. The simulation was carried out primarily on OLCF resources.

Advantage: Water

When water comes in for a landing on the common catalyst titanium oxide, it splits into hydroxyls just under half the time. Water's oxygen and hydrogen atoms shift back and forth between existing as water or hydroxyls, and water has the slightest advantage, like the score in a highly competitive tennis game.

Self-Assembling Polymers Provide Thin Nanowire Template

In a recent study, a team of researchers from Argonne, the University of Chicago and MIT has developed a new way to create some of the world's thinnest wires, using a process that could enable mass manufacturing with standard types of equipment.

Did You Catch That? Robot's Speed of Light Communication Could Protect You From Danger

If you were monitoring a security camera and saw someone set down a backpack and walk away, you might pay special attention - especially if you had been alerted to watch that particular person. According to Cornell University researchers, this might be a job robots could do better than humans, by communicating at the speed of light and sharing images.


ORNL to Collaborate with Five Small Businesses to Advance Energy Tech

Five small companies have been selected to partner with the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory to move technologies in commercial refrigeration systems, water power generation, bioenergy and battery manufacturing closer to the marketplace.

U.S. Department of Energy's INCITE Program Seeks Advanced Computational Research Proposals for 2018

The Department of Energy's INCITE program will be accepting proposals for high-impact, computationally intensive research campaigns in a broad array of science, engineering, and computer science domains.

New Berkeley Lab Project Turns Waste Heat to Electricity

A new Berkeley Lab project seeks to efficiently capture waste heat and convert it to electricity, potentially saving California up to $385 million per year. With a $2-million grant from the California Energy Commission, Berkeley Lab scientists will work with Alphabet Energy to create a cost-effective thermoelectric waste heat recovery system.

New SLAC Theory Institute Aims to Speed Research on Exotic Materials at Light Sources

A new institute at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory is using the power of theory to search for new types of materials that could revolutionize society - by making it possible, for instance, to transmit electricity over power lines with no loss.

Lenvio Inc. Exclusively Licenses ORNL Malware Behavior Detection Technology

Virginia-based Lenvio Inc. has exclusively licensed a cyber security technology from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory that can quickly detect malicious behavior in software not previously identified as a threat.

Argonne Scientist and Nobel Laureate Alexei Abrikosov Dies at 88

Alexei Abrikosov, an acclaimed physicist at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory who received the 2003 Nobel Prize in Physics for his work on superconducting materials, died Wednesday, March 29. He was 88.

Jefferson Lab Accomplishes Critical Milestones Toward Completion of 12 GeV Upgrade

The Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF) at the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has achieved two major commissioning milestones and is now entering the final stretch of work to conclude its first major upgrade. Recently, the CEBAF accelerator delivered electron beams into two of its experimental halls, Halls B and C, at energies not possible before the upgrade for commissioning of the experimental equipment currently in each hall. Data were recorded in each hall, which were then confirmed to be of sufficient quality to allow for particle identification, a primary indicator of good detector operation.

Valerie Taylor Named Argonne National Laboratory's Mathematics and Computer Science Division Director

Computer scientist Valerie Taylor has been appointed as the next director of the Mathematics and Computer Science division at Argonne, effective July 3, 2017.

Three SLAC Employees Awarded Lab's Highest Honor

At a March 7 ceremony, three employees of the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory were awarded the lab's highest honor ­- the SLAC Director's Award.

Dan Sinars Represents Sandia in First Energy Leadership Class

Dan Sinars, a senior manager in Sandia National Laboratories' pulsed power center, which built and operates the Z facility, is the sole representative from a nuclear weapons lab in a new Department of Energy leadership program that recently visited Sandia.


Ultrafast Imaging Reveals the Electron's New Clothes

Scientists use high-speed electrons to visualize "dress-like" distortions in the atomic lattice. This work reveals the vital role of electron-lattice interactions in manganites. This material could be used in data-storage devices with increased data density and reduced power requirements.

One Small Change Makes Solar Cells More Efficient

For years, scientists have explored using tiny drops of designer materials, called quantum dots, to make better solar cells. Adding small amounts of manganese decreases the ability of quantum dots to absorb light but increases the current produced by an average of 300%.

Electronic "Cyclones" at the Nanoscale

Through highly controlled synthesis, scientists controlled competing atomic forces to let spiral electronic structures form. These polar vortices can serve as a precursor to new phenomena in materials. The materials could be vital for ultra-low energy electronic devices.

In a Flash! A New Way for Making Ceramics

A new process controllably but instantly consolidates ceramic parts, potentially important for manufacturing.

Deciphering Material Properties at the Single-Atom Level

Scientists determine the precise location and identity of all 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle.

Smallest Transistor Ever

It has long been thought that building nanometer-sized transistors was impossible. Simply put, the physics and atomic structural imperfections couldn't be overcome. However, scientists built fully functional, nanometer-sized transistors.

Creation of Artificial Atoms

For the first time, scientists created a tunable artificial atom in graphene. The results from this research demonstrate a viable, controllable, and reversible technique to confine electrons in graphene.

Developing Tools to Understand Lithium-Ion Battery Instabilities

Scientists develop tools to understand Li-ion battery instabilities, enabling the study of electrodes and solid-electrolyte interphase formation.

Skyrmions Created with a Special Spiral

Researchers at Argonne have found a way to control the creation of special textured surfaces, called skyrmions, in magnetically ordered materials.

Coming Together, Falling Apart, and Starting Over, Battery Style

Scientists built a new device that shows what happens when electrode, electrolyte, and active materials meet in energy storage technologies.


What Can You Study in Femtoseconds? Materials

Article ID: 673432

Released: 2017-04-21

Source: SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

When Aaron Lindenberg was introduced to ultrafast science as a first-year grad student at UC Berkeley, he was immediately hooked. He knew he wanted to be part of a hot research field that explores nature’s speediest processes and lets us see the world with different eyes.

Ultrafast science, he says, offers young researchers unique opportunities to make a real impact on research that has never been done before. For him, it’s a scientific adventure that is both highly rewarding and lots of fun.

Over the past 14 years, Lindenberg has built a research team at Stanford and SLAC that uses extremely powerful beams of X-rays and electrons to look at femtosecond phenomena in a broad range of important materials. The scientists want to understand how materials work, and their insights are helping them design technologies of the future.

What excites you most about your research?

When microscopes were invented, they let us see bacteria for the first time. Telescopes allowed us to glimpse moons orbiting faraway planets. Now the modern tools of femtosecond science provide a completely new way of seeing what’s really going on in materials and devices around us.

These tools are basically advanced cameras that take very sharp images of individual atoms. We then string these images together into movies of ultrafast atomic motions. This information not only helps us understand how materials get their unique properties; it also gives us clues for making them better, because in many cases these very fast processes determine how materials function.

In solar cells, for instance, rapid motions of atoms and electrons affect how efficiently sunlight is converted into electricity. In two-dimensional materials, which are only a few atoms thick, ultrafast motions are closely linked to unique properties that make these materials interesting for high-performance chemical catalysts, fast and flexible electronics, photonic devices such as solar cells, and other applications.

How do these advanced cameras work?

The principle behind them is very similar to high-speed flash photography, in which you take a series of snapshots of an object with a fast strobe light. This allows you to capture things you normally don’t see, such as a hummingbird flapping its wings. The faster the flashes, the faster the motions you can see.

In our work we use flashes of X-rays coming from the Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) X-ray laser as well as “flashes” of electrons produced in an apparatus for ultrafast electron diffraction, or UED. These pulses are very bright and last only femtoseconds. They open a new window into the atomic world.

What exactly is “ultrafast electron diffraction?”

In UED, we cram very energetic electrons into very short pulses and send them through our samples. The electrons get deflected into a detector, where they produce a characteristic pattern that encodes the precise positions of all the atoms in the sample. Repeating the experiment at different points in time after the sample was stimulated and observing how the pattern changes tells us exactly how the atoms are moving. Experiments at LCLS basically work the same way, using X-rays instead of electrons.

So why do you combine X-ray and electron techniques?

Because the techniques are very complementary. Each has certain technical advantages when looking at particular kinds of samples, and they also teach us different things about a material.

Let me give you an example. My group is very interested in the possibility of manipulating two-dimensional materials with light. With UED, we were able to see that femtosecond light pulses lead to large, ultrafast rippling of single atomic layers of these materials. At LCLS, looking at samples consisting of many 2-D layers, we discovered that light can be used to manipulate the bonding between the layers and, surprisingly, push the layers together at the atomic scale. Both studies uncovered totally different responses and suggest different ways of modifying the optical and electronic properties of 2-D materials.

What do you hope to achieve in the future?

For me, the near future is about really grasping what determines how materials and devices function. The fact that we’re getting better at understanding more and more complex systems and are able to visualize the very first microscopic, ultrafast steps that determine the functionality of materials can really have a huge impact on how we engineer new materials. It’ll allow us to go further than just look at what happens on the atomic scale; it could help us find useful ways of using light or other stimuli to direct materials into states in which they have useful and novel properties.

I’m also excited about the upgrade of LCLS and potential developments in UED, which in a few years will make it possible to study ultrafast atomic motions in materials in their natural environments. At the moment, we need to blast materials with extremely powerful laser, electron and X-ray beams to generate large enough signals that we can analyze. However, we don’t always fully understand the effects of these intense beams. When we study solar cell materials, for example, we would really like to be able to shine only as much light on our sample as the sun would. This would give us results that are potentially closer to real-world applications.