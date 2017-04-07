Doe Science news source

Because the techniques are very complementary. Each has certain technical advantages when looking at particular kinds of samples, and they also teach us different things about a material.

Let me give you an example. My group is very interested in the possibility of manipulating two-dimensional materials with light. With UED, we were able to see that femtosecond light pulses lead to large, ultrafast rippling of single atomic layers of these materials. At LCLS, looking at samples consisting of many 2-D layers, we discovered that light can be used to manipulate the bonding between the layers and, surprisingly, push the layers together at the atomic scale. Both studies uncovered totally different responses and suggest different ways of modifying the optical and electronic properties of 2-D materials.