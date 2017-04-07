Doe Science news source

Add to Favorites
Ultrafast Imaging Reveals the Electron's New Clothes

Tailoring Materials'

Tailoring Materials' Properties for Nuclear Energy
Microbes Making

Microbes Making the Most of Their Energy Sources
Unexpected Damage

Unexpected Damage Found Rippling Through Promising Exotic Nanomaterials
Scientists Set

Scientists Set Record Resolution for Drawing at the One-Nanometer Length Scale
Uncrowded Coils

Uncrowded Coils
Fast Electrons

Fast Electrons and the Seeds of Disruption
Special Delivery:

Special Delivery: First Shipment of Magnetic Devices for Next-Gen X-Ray Laser
Plasma Turbulence

Plasma Turbulence Generates Flow in Fusion Reactors
Where Scientist

Where Scientist Meets Machine: A Fresh Approach to Experimental Design at SLAC X-Ray Laser
Video Captures

Video Captures Bubble-Blowing Battery in Action
Study Offers

Study Offers New Theoretical Approach to Describing Non-Equilibrium Phase Transitions
Berkeley Lab

Berkeley Lab Scientists Discover New Atomically Layered, Thin Magnet
More Small,

More Small, Clean-Energy Businesses Will Tap Into Sandia Technical Expertise
Scientists Identify

Scientists Identify Chemical Causes of Battery "Capacity Fade"
Modeling Reveals

Modeling Reveals How Policy Affects the Adoption of Solar Energy Photovoltaics in California
Ames Laboratory

Ames Laboratory Hosts Its First Office of Science Graduate Student Program Researcher
Machine Learning

Machine Learning Dramatically Streamlines Search for More Efficient Chemical Reactions
The Roadmap

The Roadmap to Quark Soup
Neutrons Play

Neutrons Play the Lead to Protons in Dance Around "Double-Magic" Nucleus
Freezing Lithium

Freezing Lithium Batteries May Make Them Safer and Bendable
New Study

New Study Reveals the Mystery Behind the Formation of Hollowed Nanoparticles During Metal Oxidation
What Can

What Can You Study in Femtoseconds? Materials
Ultrafast Imaging

Ultrafast Imaging Reveals the Electron's New Clothes
One Small

One Small Change Makes Solar Cells More Efficient
What Can

What Can You Study in Femtoseconds? High Energy Density Physics
Rare Supernova

Rare Supernova Discovery Ushers in New Era for Cosmology
Making Batteries

Making Batteries From Waste Glass Bottles
Electronic

Electronic "Cyclones" at the Nanoscale
What Can

What Can You Study in Femtoseconds? Biology & Chemistry
Changing the

Changing the Game
Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven Lab Joins the OpenMP Architecture Review Board
In a

In a Flash! A New Way for Making Ceramics
Deciphering Material

Deciphering Material Properties at the Single-Atom Level
Smallest Transistor

Smallest Transistor Ever
Creation of

Creation of Artificial Atoms
A Scientific

A Scientific Advance for Cool Clothing: Temperature-Wise, That Is
Developing Tools

Developing Tools to Understand Lithium-Ion Battery Instabilities
Q&A with

Q&A with CFN User Davood Shahrjerdi
Adjusting Solar

Adjusting Solar Panel Angles a Few Times a Year Makes Them More Efficient
How Do

How Do You Catch Femtosecond Light?
A Real

A Real CAM-Do Attitude
Predictive Power

Predictive Power
How Do

How Do You Make a Femtosecond Light Source?
Why Study

Why Study in Femtoseconds?
Champions in

Champions in Science: Profile of Zach Teitler
How X-Rays

How X-Rays Pushed Topological Matter R&D Over the Top
2017 Cyber

2017 Cyber Defense Competition Enthralls Crowd at Argonne
Q&A with

Q&A with CFN Scientist Qin Wu
SLAC Celebrates

SLAC Celebrates Femtosecond Week
Advantage: Water

Advantage: Water
X
X
X

"Valleytronics" Advancement Could Help Extend Moore's Law

A University at Buffalo-led team has discovered a new way to control energy levels between electronic valleys in 2-D semiconductors. The breakthrough could help extend Moore's Law, allowing industry to build computer chips that are faster, more powerful and cheaper that those available today.

Scientists Set Record Resolution for Drawing at the One-Nanometer Length Scale

Using a specialized electron microscope outfitted with a pattern generator, scientists turned an imaging instrument into a lithography tool that could be used to create and study materials with new properties.

For First Time, Researchers Measure Forces That Align Crystals and Help Them Snap Together

For the first time, researchers have measured the force that draws tiny crystals together and visualized how they swivel and align. Called van der Waals forces, the attraction provides insights into how crystals self-assemble, an activity that occurs in a wide range of cases in nature, from rocks to shells to bones.

Video Captures Bubble-Blowing Battery in Action

PNNL researchers have created a unique video that shows oxygen bubbles inflating and later deflating inside a tiny lithium-air battery. The knowledge gained from the video could help make lithium-air batteries that are more compact, stable and can hold onto a charge longer.

Study Offers New Theoretical Approach to Describing Non-Equilibrium Phase Transitions

Two physicists at Argonne offered a way to mathematically describe a particular physics phenomenon called a phase transition in a system out of equilibrium. Such phenomena are central in physics, and understanding how they occur has been a long-held and vexing goal; their behavior and related effects are key to unlocking possibilities for new electronics and other next-generation technologies.

Berkeley Lab Scientists Discover New Atomically Layered, Thin Magnet

Berkeley Lab scientists have found an unexpected magnetic property in a 2-D material. The new atomically thin, flat magnet could have major implications for a wide range of applications, such as nanoscale memory, spintronic devices, and magnetic sensors.

Stabilizing Molecule Could Pave Way for Lithium-Air Fuel Cell

Lithium-oxygen fuel cells boast energy density levels comparable to fossil fuels and are thus seen as a promising candidate for future transportation-related energy needs.

Scientists Identify Chemical Causes of Battery "Capacity Fade"

Researchers at Argonne National Laboratory identified one of the major culprits in capacity fade of high-energy lithium-ion batteries.

Modeling Reveals How Policy Affects the Adoption of Solar Energy Photovoltaics in California

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, inspired by efforts to promote green energy, are exploring the factors driving commercial customers in Southern California, both large and small, to purchase and install solar photovoltaic (PV) systems. As the group reports this week in the Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy, they built a model for commercial solar PV adoption to quantify the impact of government incentives and solar PV costs.

Machine Learning Dramatically Streamlines Search for More Efficient Chemical Reactions

A catalytic reaction may follow thousands of possible paths, and it can take years to identify which one it actually takes so scientists can tweak it and make it more efficient. Now researchers at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University have taken a big step toward cutting through this thicket of possibilities.


OU Engineering Professor Receives National Science Foundation Early CAREER Award

A University of Oklahoma Gallogly College of Engineering professor, Steven P. Crossley, is the recipient of a five-year, National Science Foundation Early CAREER Award in the amount of $548,829 for research that can be used to understand catalysts that are important for a broad range of chemical reactions ranging from the production of renewable fuels and chemicals for natural gas processing. The research will be integrated with educational and outreach programs intended for American Indian students, emphasizing the importance of sustainable energy.

3 Small Energy Firms to Collaborate with PNNL

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is collaborating with three small businesses to address technical challenges concerning hydrogen for fuel cell cars, bio-coal and nanomaterial manufacturing.

ORNL to Collaborate with Five Small Businesses to Advance Energy Tech

Five small companies have been selected to partner with the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory to move technologies in commercial refrigeration systems, water power generation, bioenergy and battery manufacturing closer to the marketplace.

U.S. Department of Energy's INCITE Program Seeks Advanced Computational Research Proposals for 2018

The Department of Energy's INCITE program will be accepting proposals for high-impact, computationally intensive research campaigns in a broad array of science, engineering, and computer science domains.

New Berkeley Lab Project Turns Waste Heat to Electricity

A new Berkeley Lab project seeks to efficiently capture waste heat and convert it to electricity, potentially saving California up to $385 million per year. With a $2-million grant from the California Energy Commission, Berkeley Lab scientists will work with Alphabet Energy to create a cost-effective thermoelectric waste heat recovery system.

New SLAC Theory Institute Aims to Speed Research on Exotic Materials at Light Sources

A new institute at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory is using the power of theory to search for new types of materials that could revolutionize society - by making it possible, for instance, to transmit electricity over power lines with no loss.

Lenvio Inc. Exclusively Licenses ORNL Malware Behavior Detection Technology

Virginia-based Lenvio Inc. has exclusively licensed a cyber security technology from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory that can quickly detect malicious behavior in software not previously identified as a threat.

Argonne Scientist and Nobel Laureate Alexei Abrikosov Dies at 88

Alexei Abrikosov, an acclaimed physicist at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory who received the 2003 Nobel Prize in Physics for his work on superconducting materials, died Wednesday, March 29. He was 88.

Jefferson Lab Accomplishes Critical Milestones Toward Completion of 12 GeV Upgrade

The Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF) at the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has achieved two major commissioning milestones and is now entering the final stretch of work to conclude its first major upgrade. Recently, the CEBAF accelerator delivered electron beams into two of its experimental halls, Halls B and C, at energies not possible before the upgrade for commissioning of the experimental equipment currently in each hall. Data were recorded in each hall, which were then confirmed to be of sufficient quality to allow for particle identification, a primary indicator of good detector operation.

Valerie Taylor Named Argonne National Laboratory's Mathematics and Computer Science Division Director

Computer scientist Valerie Taylor has been appointed as the next director of the Mathematics and Computer Science division at Argonne, effective July 3, 2017.


"Valleytronics" Advancement Could Help Extend Moore's Law

Article ID: 673858

Released: 2017-05-01 11:05:47

Source Newsroom: University at Buffalo

MEDIA CONTACT

Grove Potter
Media Relations Manager
chsu22@buffalo.edu
Phone: 716-645-2130

CITATIONS

Nature Nanotechnology

KEYWORDS

Moore's Law, Electronics, Physics, valleytronics, binary computing, 2-D semiconductors, Semiconducting, ferromagnetic and superconducting, Ferromagnetic

For Release: May 1, 2017
Contact: Grove Potter, mpotter3@buffalo.edu
University at Buffalo
716-645-2130

“Valleytronics” advancement could help extend Moore’s Law

The breakthrough involves controlling energy levels between electron valleys in 2-D semiconductors

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the world of semiconductor physics, the goal is to devise more efficient and microscopic ways to control and keep track of 0 and 1, the binary codes that all information storage and logic functions in computers are based on.

A new field of physics seeking such advancements is called valleytronics, which exploits the electron’s “valley degree of freedom” for data storage and logic applications. Simply put, valleys are maxima and minima of electron energies in a crystalline solid. A method to control electrons in different valleys could yield new, super-efficient computer chips.

A University at Buffalo team, led by Hao Zeng, PhD, professor in the Department of Physics, worked with scientists around the world to discover a new way to split the energy levels between the valleys in a two-dimensional semiconductor.

The work is described in a study published online today (May 1, 2017) in the journal Nature Nanotechnology.

The key to Zeng’s discovery is the use of a ferromagnetic compound to pull the valleys apart and keep them at different energy levels. This leads to an increase in the separation of valley energies by a factor of 10 more than the one obtained by applying an external magnetic field.

“Normally there are two valleys in these atomically thin semiconductors with exactly the same energy. These are called ‘degenerate energy levels’ in quantum mechanics terms. This limits our ability to control individual valleys. An external magnetic field can be used to break this degeneracy. However, the splitting is so small that you would have to go to the National High Magnetic Field Laboratories to measure a sizable energy difference. Our new approach makes the valleys more accessible and easier to control, and this could allow valleys to be useful for future information storage and processing, Zeng said.

The simplest way to understand how valleys could be used in processing data may be to think of two valleys side by side. When one valley is occupied by electrons, the switch is “on.” When the other valley is occupied, the switch is “off.” Zeng’s work shows that the valleys can be positioned in such a way that a device can be turned “on” and “off,” with a tiny amount of electricity.

Microscopic ingredients

Zeng and his colleagues created a two-layered heterostructure, with a 10 nanometer thick film of magnetic EuS (europium sulfide) on the bottom and a single layer (less than 1 nanometer) of the transition metal dichalcogenide WSe2 (tungsten diselenide) on top. The magnetic field of the bottom layer forced the energy separation of the valleys in the WSe2.

Previous attempts to separate the valleys involved the application of very large magnetic fields from outside. Zeng’s experiment is believed to be the first time a ferromagnetic material has been used in conjunction with an atomically thin semiconductor material to split its valley energy levels.

“As long as we have the magnetic material there, the valleys will stay apart,” he said. “This makes it valuable for nonvolatile memory applications.”

Athos Petrou, a UB Distinguished Professor in the Department of Physics, measured the energy difference between the separated valleys by bouncing light off the material and measuring the energy of reflected light.

“We typically get this type of results only once every five or 10 years,” Petrou said.

Extending Moore’s law

The experiment was conducted at 7 degrees Kelvin (–447 Fahrenheit), so any everyday use of the process is far in the future. However, proving it possible is a first step.

“The reason people are really excited about this, is that Moore’s law [which says the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles every two years] is predicted to end soon. It no longer works because it has hit its fundamental limit,” Zeng said.

“Current computer chips rely on the movement of electrical charges, and that generates an enormous amount of heat as computers get more powerful. Our work has really pushed valleytronics a step closer in getting over that challenge.”

Contributors to the study included the physics graduate students from UB: Chuan Zhao, Tenzin Norden, Peiyao Zhang, Fan Sun; plus researchers at Nanjing Tech University and Xi’an Jiaotong University in China; University of Waterloo in Canada; University of Nebraska-Omaha; and University of Crete in Greece.