Doe Science news source

First EPA-Approved Outdoor Field Trial for Genetically Engineered Algae ...
New Effort by Argonne Helps Power Utilities and Others Better Plan for the Future ...
First Result from Jefferson Lab's Upgraded CEBAF Opens Door to Exploring the Universal Glue ...
Researchers Develop a New Catalyst for Water Splitting ...
FIONA to Take on the Periodic Table's Heavyweights ...
Casting a Wide Net ...
New Software Tools Streamline DNA Sequence Design-and-Build Process ...
Origin of Milky Way's Hypothetical Dark Matter Signal May Not Be So Dark ...
The Ultrafast Interplay Between Molecules and Materials ...
Supercapacitors: WOODn't That Be Nice ...
Groundwater Flow Is Key for Modeling the Global Water Cycle ...
Finding the Correct Path ...
Opening Efficient Routes to Everyday Plastics ...
Fight to the Top: Silver and Gold Compete for the Surface of a Bimetallic Solid ...
New Director Says Sandia Will Respond to Whatever Future Brings ...
Story Tips From the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, May 2017 ...
Saving Energy Through Light Control ...
Teaching Perovskites to Swim ...
Sunblock for Bacteria ...
Tailoring Materials' Properties for Nuclear Energy ...
Microbes Making the Most of Their Energy Sources ...
Unexpected Damage Found Rippling Through Promising Exotic Nanomaterials ...
Fast Electrons and the Seeds of Disruption ...
Special Delivery: First Shipment of Magnetic Devices for Next-Gen X-Ray Laser ...
Plasma Turbulence Generates Flow in Fusion Reactors ...
Where Scientist Meets Machine: A Fresh Approach to Experimental Design at SLAC X-Ray Laser ...
Video Captures Bubble-Blowing Battery in Action ...
Study Offers New Theoretical Approach to Describing Non-Equilibrium Phase Transitions ...
Berkeley Lab Scientists Discover New Atomically Layered, Thin Magnet ...
More Small, Clean-Energy Businesses Will Tap Into Sandia Technical Expertise ...
Scientists Identify Chemical Causes of Battery "Capacity Fade" ...
Modeling Reveals How Policy Affects the Adoption of Solar Energy Photovoltaics in California ...
Ames Laboratory Hosts Its First Office of Science Graduate Student Program Researcher ...
Machine Learning Dramatically Streamlines Search for More Efficient Chemical Reactions ...
The Roadmap to Quark Soup ...
Neutrons Play the Lead to Protons in Dance Around "Double-Magic" Nucleus ...
Freezing Lithium Batteries May Make Them Safer and Bendable ...
New Study Reveals the Mystery Behind the Formation of Hollowed Nanoparticles During Metal Oxidation ...
Ultrafast Imaging Reveals the Electron's New Clothes ...
One Small Change Makes Solar Cells More Efficient ...
Rare Supernova Discovery Ushers in New Era for Cosmology ...
Making Batteries From Waste Glass Bottles ...
Electronic "Cyclones" at the Nanoscale ...
Changing the Game ...
Brookhaven Lab Joins the OpenMP Architecture Review Board ...
Wood Filter Removes Toxic Dye From Water

Engineers at the University of Maryland have developed a new use for wood: to filter water. Liangbing Hu of the Energy Research Center and his colleagues added nanoparticles to wood, then used it to filter toxic dyes from water.

First EPA-Approved Outdoor Field Trial for Genetically Engineered Algae

Scientists have completed the first outdoor field trial sanctioned by the EPA for genetically engineered algae. A genetically engineered strain of algae tested in outdoor ponds demonstrated that genetically engineered algae can be successfully cultivated outdoors without adversely impacting native algae populations.

First Result from Jefferson Lab's Upgraded CEBAF Opens Door to Exploring the Universal Glue

The first experimental result has been published from the newly upgraded Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility at the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility. The result demonstrates the feasibility of the experiment that is designed to study quark confinement: why no quark has ever been found alone.

Researchers Develop a New Catalyst for Water Splitting

Water-splitting systems require a very efficient catalyst to speed up the chemical reaction that splits water into hydrogen and oxygen, while preventing the gases from recombining back into water. Now an international research team, including scientists at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, has developed a new catalyst with a molybdenum coating that prevents this problematic back reaction and works well in realistic operating conditions.

Study Measures Air Pollution Increase Attributable to Air Conditioning

A new University of Wisconsin-Madison study shows that the electricity production associated with air conditioning causes emissions of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and carbon dioxide to increase by hundreds to thousands of metric tons, or 3 to 4 percent per degree Celsius (or 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

Origin of Milky Way's Hypothetical Dark Matter Signal May Not Be So Dark

A mysterious gamma-ray glow at the center of the Milky Way is most likely caused by pulsars. The findings cast doubt on previous interpretations of the signal as a potential sign of dark matter.

Story Tips From the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, May 2017

ORNL aids St. Jude's brain development research with software to speed processing of microscopy images; bottleneck to breakdown lignin for biofuels may occur at plant cell wall surface; predicting how ecosystems respond to environmental change could be more precise through new process method; through quantum mechanical squeezing, researchers designed new concept to increase resolution of atomic force microscopy

"Valleytronics" Advancement Could Help Extend Moore's Law

A University at Buffalo-led team has discovered a new way to control energy levels between electronic valleys in 2-D semiconductors. The breakthrough could help extend Moore's Law, allowing industry to build computer chips that are faster, more powerful and cheaper that those available today.

Scientists Set Record Resolution for Drawing at the One-Nanometer Length Scale

Using a specialized electron microscope outfitted with a pattern generator, scientists turned an imaging instrument into a lithography tool that could be used to create and study materials with new properties.

For First Time, Researchers Measure Forces That Align Crystals and Help Them Snap Together

For the first time, researchers have measured the force that draws tiny crystals together and visualized how they swivel and align. Called van der Waals forces, the attraction provides insights into how crystals self-assemble, an activity that occurs in a wide range of cases in nature, from rocks to shells to bones.


NCAR to Develop Advanced Wind and Solar Energy Forecasting System for Kuwait

Expanding its work in renewable energy, the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) is launching a three-year project to develop specialized forecasts for a major wind and solar energy facility in Kuwait.

OU Engineering Professor Receives National Science Foundation Early CAREER Award

A University of Oklahoma Gallogly College of Engineering professor, Steven P. Crossley, is the recipient of a five-year, National Science Foundation Early CAREER Award in the amount of $548,829 for research that can be used to understand catalysts that are important for a broad range of chemical reactions ranging from the production of renewable fuels and chemicals for natural gas processing. The research will be integrated with educational and outreach programs intended for American Indian students, emphasizing the importance of sustainable energy.

3 Small Energy Firms to Collaborate with PNNL

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is collaborating with three small businesses to address technical challenges concerning hydrogen for fuel cell cars, bio-coal and nanomaterial manufacturing.

ORNL to Collaborate with Five Small Businesses to Advance Energy Tech

Five small companies have been selected to partner with the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory to move technologies in commercial refrigeration systems, water power generation, bioenergy and battery manufacturing closer to the marketplace.

U.S. Department of Energy's INCITE Program Seeks Advanced Computational Research Proposals for 2018

The Department of Energy's INCITE program will be accepting proposals for high-impact, computationally intensive research campaigns in a broad array of science, engineering, and computer science domains.

New Berkeley Lab Project Turns Waste Heat to Electricity

A new Berkeley Lab project seeks to efficiently capture waste heat and convert it to electricity, potentially saving California up to $385 million per year. With a $2-million grant from the California Energy Commission, Berkeley Lab scientists will work with Alphabet Energy to create a cost-effective thermoelectric waste heat recovery system.

New SLAC Theory Institute Aims to Speed Research on Exotic Materials at Light Sources

A new institute at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory is using the power of theory to search for new types of materials that could revolutionize society - by making it possible, for instance, to transmit electricity over power lines with no loss.

Lenvio Inc. Exclusively Licenses ORNL Malware Behavior Detection Technology

Virginia-based Lenvio Inc. has exclusively licensed a cyber security technology from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory that can quickly detect malicious behavior in software not previously identified as a threat.

Argonne Scientist and Nobel Laureate Alexei Abrikosov Dies at 88

Alexei Abrikosov, an acclaimed physicist at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory who received the 2003 Nobel Prize in Physics for his work on superconducting materials, died Wednesday, March 29. He was 88.

Jefferson Lab Accomplishes Critical Milestones Toward Completion of 12 GeV Upgrade

The Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF) at the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has achieved two major commissioning milestones and is now entering the final stretch of work to conclude its first major upgrade. Recently, the CEBAF accelerator delivered electron beams into two of its experimental halls, Halls B and C, at energies not possible before the upgrade for commissioning of the experimental equipment currently in each hall. Data were recorded in each hall, which were then confirmed to be of sufficient quality to allow for particle identification, a primary indicator of good detector operation.


Casting a Wide Net

Designed molecules will provide positive impacts in energy production by selectively removing unwanted ions from complex solutions.

New Software Tools Streamline DNA Sequence Design-and-Build Process

Enhanced software tools will accelerate gene discovery and characterization, vital for new forms of fuel production.

The Ultrafast Interplay Between Molecules and Materials

Computer calculations by the Center for Solar Fuels, an Energy Frontier Research Center, shed light on nebulous interactions in semiconductors relevant to dye-sensitized solar cells.

Supercapacitors: WOODn't That Be Nice

Researchers at Nanostructures for Electrical Energy Storage, an Energy Frontier Research Center, take advantage of nature-made materials and structure for energy storage research.

Groundwater Flow Is Key for Modeling the Global Water Cycle

Water table depth and groundwater flow are vital to understanding the amount of water that plants transmit to the atmosphere.

Finding the Correct Path

A new computational technique greatly simplifies the complex reaction networks common to catalysis and combustion fields.

Opening Efficient Routes to Everyday Plastics

A new material from the Inorganometallic Catalyst Design Center, an Energy Frontier Research Center, facilitates the production of key industrial supplies.

Fight to the Top: Silver and Gold Compete for the Surface of a Bimetallic Solid

It's the classic plot of a buddy movie. Two struggling bodies team up to drive the plot and do good together. That same idea, when it comes to metals, could help scientists solve a big problem: the amount of energy consumed by making chemicals.

Saving Energy Through Light Control

New materials, designed by researchers at the Center for Excitonics, an Energy Frontier Research Center, can reduce energy consumption with the flip of a switch.

Teaching Perovskites to Swim

Scientists at the ANSER Energy Frontier Research Center designed a two-component layer protects a sunlight-harvesting device from water and heat.


Friday April 07, 2017, 11:05 AM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jonathan Kirzner

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Wednesday April 05, 2017, 12:05 PM

High-Schooler Solves College-Level Security Puzzle From Argonne, Sparks Interest in Career

Argonne National Laboratory

Tuesday March 28, 2017, 12:05 PM

Champions in Science: Profile of Jenica Jacobi

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Friday March 24, 2017, 10:40 AM

Great Neck South High School Wins Regional Science Bowl at Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Wednesday February 15, 2017, 04:05 PM

Middle Schoolers Test Their Knowledge at Science Bowl Competition

Argonne National Laboratory

Friday January 27, 2017, 04:00 PM

Haslam Visits ORNL to Highlight State's Role in Discovering Tennessine

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Tuesday November 08, 2016, 12:05 PM

Internship Program Helps Foster Development of Future Nuclear Scientists

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Friday May 13, 2016, 04:05 PM

More Than 12,000 Explore Jefferson Lab During April 30 Open House

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Monday April 25, 2016, 05:05 PM

Giving Back to National Science Bowl

Ames Laboratory

Friday March 25, 2016, 12:05 PM

NMSU Undergrad Tackles 3D Particle Scattering Animations After Receiving JSA Research Assistantship

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Tuesday February 02, 2016, 10:05 AM

Shannon Greco: A Self-Described "STEM Education Zealot"

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Monday November 16, 2015, 04:05 PM

Rare Earths for Life: An 85th Birthday Visit with Mr. Rare Earth

Ames Laboratory

Tuesday October 20, 2015, 01:05 PM

Meet Robert Palomino: 'Give Everything a Shot!'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Tuesday April 22, 2014, 11:30 AM

University of Utah Makes Solar Accessible

University of Utah

Wednesday March 06, 2013, 03:40 PM

Student Innovator at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Seeks Brighter, Smarter, and More Efficient LEDs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday November 16, 2012, 10:00 AM

Texas Tech Energy Commerce Students, Community Light up Tent City

Texas Tech University

Wednesday November 23, 2011, 10:45 AM

Don't Get 'Frosted' Over Heating Your Home This Winter

Temple University

Wednesday July 06, 2011, 06:00 PM

New Research Center To Tackle Critical Challenges Related to Aircraft Design, Wind Energy, Smart Buildings

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday April 22, 2011, 09:00 AM

First Polymer Solar-Thermal Device Heats Home, Saves Money

Wake Forest University

Friday April 15, 2011, 12:25 PM

Like Superman, American University Will Get Its Energy from the Sun

American University

Thursday February 10, 2011, 05:00 PM

ARRA Grant to Help Fund Seminary Building Green Roof

University of Chicago

Tuesday January 25, 2011, 12:35 PM

Ithaca College in Elite Company for Environmental Leadership in Building Construction

Ithaca College

Tuesday December 07, 2010, 05:00 PM

UC San Diego Installing 2.8 Megawatt Fuel Cell to Anchor Energy Innovation Park

University of California San Diego

Monday November 01, 2010, 12:50 PM

Rensselaer Smart Lighting Engineering Research Center Announces First Deployment of New Technology on Campus

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Friday September 10, 2010, 12:40 PM

Ithaca College Will Host Regional Clean Energy Summit

Ithaca College

Tuesday July 27, 2010, 10:30 AM

Texas Governor Announces $8.4 Million Award to Create Renewable Energy Institute

Texas Tech University

Friday May 07, 2010, 04:20 PM

Creighton University to Offer New Alternative Energy Program

Creighton University

Wednesday May 05, 2010, 09:30 AM

National Engineering Program Seeks Subject Matter Experts in Energy

JETS Junior Engineering Technical Society

Wednesday April 21, 2010, 12:30 PM

Students Using Solar Power To Create Sustainable Solutions for Haiti, Peru

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday March 03, 2010, 07:00 PM

Helping Hydrogen: Student Inventor Tackles Challenge of Hydrogen Storage

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Thursday February 04, 2010, 02:00 PM

Turning Exercise into Electricity

Furman University

Thursday November 12, 2009, 12:45 PM

Campus Leaders Showing the Way to a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Tuesday November 03, 2009, 04:20 PM

Furman University Receives $2.5 Million DOE Grant for Geothermal Project

Furman University

Thursday September 17, 2009, 02:45 PM

Could Sorghum Become a Significant Alternative Fuel Source?

Salisbury University

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 11:15 AM

Students Navigating the Hudson River With Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Wednesday September 16, 2009, 10:00 AM

College Presidents Flock to D.C., Urge Senate to Pass Clean Energy Bill

National Wildlife Federation (NWF)

Wednesday July 01, 2009, 04:15 PM

Northeastern Announces New Professional Master's in Energy Systems

Northeastern University

Friday February 13, 2009, 03:00 PM

Bioenergy Scientists to Discuss Latest Innovations at Conference in Washington, D.C., March 10-13

Cornell University

Friday October 12, 2007, 09:35 AM

Kansas Rural Schools To Receive Wind Turbines

Kansas State University

Thursday August 17, 2006, 05:30 PM

High Gas Prices Here to Stay, Says Engineering Professor

Rowan University

Wednesday May 17, 2006, 06:45 PM

Time Use Expert's 7-Year Fight for Better Gas Mileage

University of Maryland, College Park




New Effort by Argonne Helps Power Utilities and Others Better Plan for the Future

2017-05-03

  Credit: Shutterstock/leungchopan

    Electrical power plants are often built near bodies of water because the water can be used for cooling, but this proximity to water can also leave plants vulnerable to natural threats, such as flooding. Argonne is helping utilities better manage this dynamic by supplying them with superior climate data and world-class infrastructure planning and decision support.

  Credit: Argonne National Laboratory

    A snapshot of the surface air temperature (K) predictions from 10-year high-resolution regional climate model simulations Argonne conducted recently for a California fire risk mapping project. The outermost domain (D1) has a spatial resolution of 18 kilometers. The two inner domains have resolutions of 6 kilometers (D2) and 2 kilometers (D3), respectively.

  Credit: Argonne National Laboratory

    In another project, Argonne coupled projected changes in mid-century air temperatures with regional electrical power generation and transmission models to identify that, under a projected 9° F temperature increase by 2055, electrical transmission line capacity would decrease by as much as 8 percent, while demand would increase by as much as 10 percent as more residents demand more air conditioning.

If you’re an electric utility planning a new power plant by a river, it would be nice to know what that river will look like 20 years down the road. Will it be so high that it might flood the new facility? Will the water be so low that it can’t be used to cool the plant?

Generally, such projections have been based on records of past precipitation, temperature, flooding and other historical data. But in an era when temperature and precipitation are changing rapidly, historical patterns won’t do you much good. That’s where a new initiative by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, which combines climate data and analysis with infrastructure planning and decision support, promises real help.

“What we’re doing is combining expertise and tools that are available only within Argonne to take something that is incredibly complex — understanding what’s going on with climate — and distilling it down to something that is really actionable for the energy provider or the engineer,” said John Harvey, a business development executive at Argonne who acts as a liaison between power utility companies and the Argonne research team.

The initiative offers power utilities and other customers access to extremely localized climate models run on supercomputers, as well as the expertise of the climate scientists who run them. Other experts include the lab’s environmental modelers (who can, for example, model how changes in precipitation translate into changes in flooding) as well as infrastructure modelers and risk assessment experts (who can forecast how that flooding will affect electric infrastructure and the grid).

Together, they help utilities make informed decisions about how to improve infrastructure to avoid future outages. Advance planning can help utilities both protect themselves and take advantage of new opportunities.

“This really helps utilities plan for their infrastructure investments,” said Ushma Kriplani, a business development executive who, like Harvey, helps customers work with the scientists and facilities at Argonne to ensure they get the information and advice they need to make more informed decisions. “Infrastructure investments are both huge in size and look out many years. When you need to plan on time scales that span 30 or 40 years, you need to factor in all the things that are going to change.”

Power lines can sag if temperatures rise, for example, becoming weaker, less efficient and prone to failing. Changes in air temperature and humidity can also affect power plant cooling. “These things have a real impact on the operations of a plant,” said Thomas Wall, an infrastructure and preparedness analyst in Argonne’s Risk and Infrastructure Science Center and one of the co-leads of the new initiative. “Maybe in the future I can’t generate as much power at that location because I can’t cool it as effectively.” 

After an unusually intense rain flooded one of its substations a year or so ago, a utility in the northeast approached Wall and his colleagues. The substation provides power to one of the largest employers in the state; the utility wanted to know if it would be increasingly likely to flood in the future — and if so, how badly, and what could be done to mitigate it.

Wall’s team did an analysis that took into account factors such as sea level rise and storm surge from a hurricane. They looked at the flood vulnerability of six nearby substations and used a model of the electric transmission grid to see what would happen if those six substations failed simultaneously. Would there be cascading failures across the grid that would cause a much larger problem in the region?

“The good news was the answer was no, there wouldn’t,” Wall said. But there would be local blackouts, and the substation that motivated the analysis would indeed be increasingly prone to flooding. The team recommended that the utility build a new substation on higher ground and steered them to locations in the area that would be less vulnerable.

Climate modeling has only lately developed to the point where these kinds of studies are realistic. The models dice the world into a grid of cells and calculate the state of every cell repeatedly through time. With supercomputers, researchers have the ability to model smaller cells and shorter time steps, resulting in finer resolution. And the finer the resolution, the more specific the model can be about what will happen at a given location.

At the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility, a DOE Office of Science User Facility, scientists can now simulate the climate at a resolution of a few kilometers. “It’s a huge improvement,” said Yan Feng, an Argonne climate scientist and the initiative’s other co-lead. “So it becomes easier for the climate model output to be used for decision-making.”

Feng and Argonne colleague John Krummel recently helped researchers from Nevada’s Desert Research Institute develop a high-resolution fire hazard map. The project, funded by the California Public Utilities Commission, will help utilities manage and site overhead utility infrastructure.

“They came to us because they needed to model the regional climate — winds, relative humidity and temperature — as a function of time for 10 years at a resolution of two square kilometers,” she said. “It’s not affordable for them to do that on their own computers.” The climate simulations used approximately 7 million core-hours on the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility’s Mira supercomputer.

Both Wall’s flood assessment project and the fire map effort would have been difficult to put together elsewhere, Wall said.

“There are lots of places that can do climate modeling or infrastructure modeling; there are places that have decision science and risk analysis capabilities. But what makes this unique is that we have all of these in one place and we’re all talking with one another,” he said.

John Harvey agrees: “The great thing about Argonne is we’re a multi-disciplinary lab,” he said. “Working together, we can provide a lot more value to utilities and become a wonderful resource for them. They really can’t get this information in one place anywhere else.”

