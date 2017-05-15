Doe Science news source

Add to Favorites
Researchers Develop a New Catalyst for Water Splitting

Strategic Petroleum

Strategic Petroleum Reserve Taps Sandia Expertise in Salt ...
Assembling Life's

Assembling Life's Molecular Motor ...
Engineering Researchers

Engineering Researchers Apply Data Science to Better Predict Effect of Weather and Other Conditions on Solar Panels ...
More Natural

More Natural Dust in the Air Improves Air Quality in Eastern China ...
New Model

New Model of Plasma Stability Could Help Researchers Predict and Avoid Disruptions in Fusion Machines ...
Fermi Satellite

Fermi Satellite Observes Billionth Gamma Ray with LAT Instrument ...
Low-Energy RHIC

Low-Energy RHIC Electron Cooling Gets Green Light, Literally ...
Scientists Help

Scientists Help Thin-Film Ferroelectrics Go Extreme ...
Scientists Print

Scientists Print Nanoscale Imaging Probe onto Tip of Optical Fiber ...
Ames Laboratory

Ames Laboratory and Iowa State University Scientists Develop More Efficient Catalytic Material for Fuel Cell Applications ...
Argonne

Argonne Welcomes Scientists to Advanced Photon Source and Center for Nanoscale Materials User Meeting ...
Finding a

Finding a New Major Gene Expression Regulator in Fungi ...
Scientists Launch

Scientists Launch Flights to Gather Detailed Data on Aerosols and Clouds ...
Installing Solar

Installing Solar to Combat National Security Risks in the Power Grid ...
X-Ray Imaging

X-Ray Imaging and Computer Modeling Help Map Electric Properties of Nanomaterials ...
Brookhaven Lab

Brookhaven Lab Chemist Etsuko Fujita to Be Honored at Asian American and Pacific Islander Celebration ...
Bacterial Boost

Bacterial Boost for Bio-Based Fuels ...
Brookhaven's John

Brookhaven's John Shanklin Named a Battelle 'Inventor of the Year' ...
Speedy X-Ray

Speedy X-Ray Detector Arrives at NSLS-II ...
New Effort

New Effort by Argonne Helps Power Utilities and Others Better Plan for the Future ...
First EPA-Approved

First EPA-Approved Outdoor Field Trial for Genetically Engineered Algae ...
First Result

First Result from Jefferson Lab's Upgraded CEBAF Opens Door to Exploring the Universal Glue ...
Researchers Develop

Researchers Develop a New Catalyst for Water Splitting ...
FIONA to

FIONA to Take on the Periodic Table's Heavyweights ...
Casting a

Casting a Wide Net ...
New Software

New Software Tools Streamline DNA Sequence Design-and-Build Process ...
Origin of

Origin of Milky Way's Hypothetical Dark Matter Signal May Not Be So Dark ...
The Ultrafast

The Ultrafast Interplay Between Molecules and Materials ...
Supercapacitors: WOODn't

Supercapacitors: WOODn't That Be Nice ...
Groundwater Flow

Groundwater Flow Is Key for Modeling the Global Water Cycle ...
Finding the

Finding the Correct Path ...
Opening Efficient

Opening Efficient Routes to Everyday Plastics ...
Fight to

Fight to the Top: Silver and Gold Compete for the Surface of a Bimetallic Solid ...
New Director

New Director Says Sandia Will Respond to Whatever Future Brings ...
Story Tips

Story Tips From the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, May 2017 ...
Saving Energy

Saving Energy Through Light Control ...
Teaching Perovskites

Teaching Perovskites to Swim ...
Sunblock for

Sunblock for Bacteria ...
Tailoring Materials'

Tailoring Materials' Properties for Nuclear Energy ...
Microbes Making

Microbes Making the Most of Their Energy Sources ...
Unexpected Damage

Unexpected Damage Found Rippling Through Promising Exotic Nanomaterials ...
Scientists Set

Scientists Set Record Resolution for Drawing at the One-Nanometer Length Scale ...
Uncrowded Coils

Uncrowded Coils Record Resolution for Drawing at the One-Nanometer Length Scale ...
Fast Electrons

Fast Electrons and the Seeds of Disruption ...
Special Delivery:

Special Delivery: First Shipment of Magnetic Devices for Next-Gen X-Ray Laser ...
Plasma Turbulence

Plasma Turbulence Generates Flow in Fusion Reactors ...
Where Scientist

Where Scientist Meets Machine: A Fresh Approach to Experimental Design at SLAC X-Ray Laser ...
Video Captures

Video Captures Bubble-Blowing Battery in Action ...
Study Offers

Study Offers New Theoretical Approach to Describing Non-Equilibrium Phase Transitions ...
Berkeley Lab

Berkeley Lab Scientists Discover New Atomically Layered, Thin Magnet ...
How Scientists Turned a Flag Into a Loudspeaker

A paper-thin, flexible device created at Michigan State University not only can generate energy from human motion, it can act as a loudspeaker and microphone as well, nanotechnology researchers report in the May 16 edition of Nature Communications.

Assembling Life's Molecular Motor

As part of a project dedicated to modeling how single-celled purple bacteria turn light into food, a team of computational scientists from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) simulated a complete ATP synthase in all-atom detail. The work builds on the project's first phase--a 100-million atom photosynthetic organelle called a chromatophore--and gives scientists an unprecedented glimpse into a biological machine whose energy efficiency far surpasses that of any artificial system.

Engineering Researchers Apply Data Science to Better Predict Effect of Weather and Other Conditions on Solar Panels

In a new study, a team of researchers from Case Western Reserve University and Gebze Technical University (GTU) in Turkey used data science to determine and predict the effects of exposure to weather and other conditions on materials in solar panels.

More Natural Dust in the Air Improves Air Quality in Eastern China

Man-made pollution in eastern China's cities worsens when less dust blows in from the Gobi Desert, according to a new study. That's because dust plays an important role in determining the air temperatures and thereby promoting winds to blow away man-made pollution. Less dust means the air stagnates, with man-made pollution sticking around longer.

New Model of Plasma Stability Could Help Researchers Predict and Avoid Disruptions in Fusion Machines

PPPL physicists have helped develop a new computer model of plasma stability in doughnut-shaped fusion machines known as tokamaks. The model could help scientists predict when a plasma might become unstable and then avoid the underlying conditions.

Can the Motion of Checking Your Smartwatch Charge It?

Triboelectric nanogenerators (TENGs) are small devices that convert movement into electricity, and might just be what bring us into an era of energy-harvesting clothes and implants. But could TENGs, even theoretically, give us wearable electronics powered solely by the wearer's day-to-day body motion? The short answer is yes. New research published this week in APL Materials demonstrates the ability of mechanical energy produced by typical body motions to power a watch or smartphone.

Scientists Help Thin-Film Ferroelectrics Go Extreme

Scientists have created the first-ever polarization gradient in thin-film ferroelectrics, greatly expanding the range of functional temperatures for a key material used in a variety of everyday applications. The discovery could pave the way for developing devices capable of supporting wireless communications in extreme environments.

Scientists Print Nanoscale Imaging Probe onto Tip of Optical Fiber

Combining speed with incredible precision, a team of researchers has developed a way to print a nanoscale imaging probe onto the tip of a glass fiber as thin as a human hair, accelerating the production of the promising new device from several per month to several per day.

Ames Laboratory and Iowa State University Scientists Develop More Efficient Catalytic Material for Fuel Cell Applications

Scientists at Ames Laboratory have discovered a method for making smaller, more efficient intermetallic nanoparticles for fuel cell applications, and which also use less of the expensive precious metal platinum.

Argonne Welcomes Scientists to Advanced Photon Source and Center for Nanoscale Materials User Meeting

More than 400 researchers from numerous disciplines will convene at Argonne today for the annual Users' Meeting for the Advanced Photon Source and Center for Nanoscale Materials.


ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission has approved a new doctoral program in data science and engineering as part of the Bredesen Center for Interdisciplinary Research and Graduate Education.

SurfTec Receives $1.2 Million Energy Award to Develop Novel Coating

The Department of Energy has awarded $1.2 million to SurfTec LLC, a company affiliated with the U of A Technology Development Foundation, to continue developing a nanoparticle-based coating to replace lead-based journal bearings in the next generation of electric machines.

Ames Laboratory Scientist Inducted Into National Inventors Hall of Fame

Iver Anderson, senior metallurgist at Ames Laboratory, has been inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

DOE HPC4Mfg Program Funds 13 New Projects to Improve U.S. Energy Technologies Through High Performance Computing

A U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) program designed to spur the use of high performance supercomputers to advance U.S. manufacturing is funding 13 new industry projects for a total of $3.9 million.

Penn State Wind Energy Club Breezes to Victory in Collegiate Wind Competition

The Penn State Wind Energy Club breezed through the field at the U.S. Department of Energy Collegiate Wind Competition 2017 Technical Challenge, held April 20-22 at the National Wind Technology Center near Boulder, Colorado--earning its third overall victory in four years at the Collegiate Wind Competition.

NYIT-Vancouver Awarded BC Housing Grant to Promote Smart Home Technologies

NYIT-Vancouver has received funding to establish a lab with the latest energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies.

NCAR to Develop Advanced Wind and Solar Energy Forecasting System for Kuwait

Expanding its work in renewable energy, the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) is launching a three-year project to develop specialized forecasts for a major wind and solar energy facility in Kuwait.

OU Engineering Professor Receives National Science Foundation Early CAREER Award

A University of Oklahoma Gallogly College of Engineering professor, Steven P. Crossley, is the recipient of a five-year, National Science Foundation Early CAREER Award in the amount of $548,829 for research that can be used to understand catalysts that are important for a broad range of chemical reactions ranging from the production of renewable fuels and chemicals for natural gas processing. The research will be integrated with educational and outreach programs intended for American Indian students, emphasizing the importance of sustainable energy.

3 Small Energy Firms to Collaborate with PNNL

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is collaborating with three small businesses to address technical challenges concerning hydrogen for fuel cell cars, bio-coal and nanomaterial manufacturing.

ORNL to Collaborate with Five Small Businesses to Advance Energy Tech

Five small companies have been selected to partner with the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory to move technologies in commercial refrigeration systems, water power generation, bioenergy and battery manufacturing closer to the marketplace.


Casting a Wide Net

Designed molecules will provide positive impacts in energy production by selectively removing unwanted ions from complex solutions.

New Software Tools Streamline DNA Sequence Design-and-Build Process

Enhanced software tools will accelerate gene discovery and characterization, vital for new forms of fuel production.

The Ultrafast Interplay Between Molecules and Materials

Computer calculations by the Center for Solar Fuels, an Energy Frontier Research Center, shed light on nebulous interactions in semiconductors relevant to dye-sensitized solar cells.

Supercapacitors: WOODn't That Be Nice

Researchers at Nanostructures for Electrical Energy Storage, an Energy Frontier Research Center, take advantage of nature-made materials and structure for energy storage research.

Groundwater Flow Is Key for Modeling the Global Water Cycle

Water table depth and groundwater flow are vital to understanding the amount of water that plants transmit to the atmosphere.

Finding the Correct Path

A new computational technique greatly simplifies the complex reaction networks common to catalysis and combustion fields.

Opening Efficient Routes to Everyday Plastics

A new material from the Inorganometallic Catalyst Design Center, an Energy Frontier Research Center, facilitates the production of key industrial supplies.

Fight to the Top: Silver and Gold Compete for the Surface of a Bimetallic Solid

It's the classic plot of a buddy movie. Two struggling bodies team up to drive the plot and do good together. That same idea, when it comes to metals, could help scientists solve a big problem: the amount of energy consumed by making chemicals.

Saving Energy Through Light Control

New materials, designed by researchers at the Center for Excitonics, an Energy Frontier Research Center, can reduce energy consumption with the flip of a switch.

Teaching Perovskites to Swim

Scientists at the ANSER Energy Frontier Research Center designed a two-component layer protects a sunlight-harvesting device from water and heat.


Strategic Petroleum Reserve Taps Sandia Expertise in Salt

  Credit: Sandia National Laboratories/Randy Montoya

    Sandia National Laboratories researcher Anna Lord displays a model of the Big Hill cavern field in Texas, part of the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Sandia is the geotechnical adviser for the reserve.

Sue Holmes
media relations specialist
sholmes@sandia.gov
Phone: 505-844-6362

Strategic Petroleum Reserve, salt caverns, geotechnical adviser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Not all salt is created equal, so when the nation stockpiles oil in salt caverns, it’s important to know all about the salt itself, as well as the shape of the storage caverns.

Decades of Sandia National Laboratories expertise on how salt domes behave went into a recent report that concluded that the U.S. Department of Energy is justified in extending the life of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The report, “Long-Term Strategic Review of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve,” analyzed the reserve’s capability to be tapped, or drawn down, and how that figures into future storage decisions. Sandia estimated the number of potential drawdowns per cavern, using computer models that consider such factors as cavern shape, relationship to surrounding caverns and salt movement, or creep, and how such parameters ultimately affect a cavern’s stability.

Calculating the number of drawdowns left was particularly important, said geologist Anna Lord, Sandia’s project manager for the reserve. The number of times each cavern can still be tapped into affects overall design storage capacity decisions, including whether new caverns would be needed, she said.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve was established after the 1973 oil embargo to protect the United States from severe oil supply interruptions and to meet its obligations under the International Energy Program.

DOE brought in Sandia five years later. The labs became geotechnical adviser in 1980, responsible for characterizing the site, including cavern and well development, geomechanical analysis, the integrity of caverns and wells, subsidence and monitoring.

Oil tapped at president’s order

The reserve operates four major storage facilities in the underground salt domes of the Gulf Coast, two in Louisiana and two in Texas. The stockpile of government-owned crude oil can be tapped at the president’s order when an emergency disrupts commercial oil supplies.

“When the president calls up and says, ‘We need to release X amount of oil,’ they need to be ready to do that at a certain rate and a certain amount a day,” Lord said. “All the work we do goes toward making sure they’re able to do that.”

Sandia’s work falls into two areas: geotechnical, which involves updating geologic understanding of the salt domes, modeling the caverns’ geomechanical behavior and assuring the integrity of caverns and wells drilled into them; and engineering, which includes understanding fluid behavior, analyzing the leaching process that occurs during oil removal and assuring the reserve meets environmental, safety and oil quality requirements.

Studying well integrity is one of Sandia’s most important responsibilities, Lord said. Think of wells as a series of casings inside each other like concentric circles, with each smaller well deeper than the larger one above. The column of casing, called a string, acts as a protective barrier — if one concentric circle goes, others remain.

Well failure could cause oil to leak into the environment. In addition, a well that loses integrity can’t be used to pull oil out.

Sandia’s team analyzes well integrity through hydrostatic column computer modeling. Reserve operators send nitrogen gas down the wells to test whether they’re losing pressure, and the Sandia models provide rates and locations of any nitrogen leaks. A nitrogen leak does not necessarily mean the well will leak oil, so the model differentiates between pressure changes caused by nitrogen flow versus oil flow. Pressure tests can indicate “when do we worry, when do we need to do remediation?” Lord said.

Geology becomes deciding factor

“No one’s ever looked at this before, so we started a program to really try to understand what’s going on behind the well. We’ve come up with a model that can tell us what the leak rates are and where those leaks may be,” she said. “We’re getting into the new area of what’s going on behind the scenes.

“There are well integrity issues everywhere, not just at the reserve. This happens anywhere with aging infrastructure. Geology takes over; engineering doesn’t matter.”

Oil is removed by injecting fresh water into the brine stored at the bottom of the caverns, pushing out oil floating above the brine. But fresh water dissolves salt, changing the caverns’ shape.

“So we do studies to see where the water will change it, how much it will change it, does that new shape affect stability?” Lord said.

Each cavern was meant to be emptied five times. But emptying a cavern makes it larger because the fresh water dissolves some of the salt. Sandia’s geomechanical modeling shows, for example, “oh, you really only have three drawdowns in this cavern, you have a full five in this one, but you have none in this one, and if you take all the oil out of this one you cannot use that cavern again,” Lord said.

Making sure caverns are optimal shape

When the reserve started, the government wanted to store oil as quickly as possible, and bought caverns the petrochemical industry had used. The reserve still uses some of those, but most oil today is stored in caverns the Energy Department created with Sandia’s feedback.

“Different domes behave differently,” Lord explained. “Maybe they have higher creep rates than other domes. It depends on how homogeneous it is. Is it pure salt or is it salt with shale or other impurities mixed in, such as anhydrite?”

The reserve’s managers can’t create a cavern simply by pumping in fresh water — the configuration of injection wells helps create the desired shape. Sandia researchers determine salt properties in an area by analyzing impurities and doing stress and strain testing, and model different leaching well configurations. From the model, they can determine how the leaching will affect the cavern’s shape. They know from past studies what a cavern should look like for continued integrity.

Sandia also makes recommendations for cavern operations based on their size and shape. Salt creeping to close voids causes stresses and strains on caverns and wells. Sandia’s geomechanical modeling predicts where those might occur and whether they’ll create a problem.

The team stepped up well and cavern integrity modeling in the past couple of years, collecting and analyzing existing data to see what’s going on and how one cavern’s operation affects a neighboring cavern. “We’re trying to bring all the pictures together into one holistic story,” Lord said.

Sandia National Laboratories is a multimission laboratory operated by National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Honeywell International Inc., for the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration. Sandia has major research and development responsibilities in nuclear deterrence, global security, defense, energy technologies and economic competitiveness, with main facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Livermore, California.

Sandia news media contact: Sue Holmes, sholmes@sandia.gov, (505) 844-6362

 

 