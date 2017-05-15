Doe Science news source

NEWPORT NEWS, VA – Small business is the life blood of our economy and Jefferson Science Associates, LLC (JSA) has a long-standing commitment to small business utilization and mentoring small businesses. That commitment and the support JSA has provided to the small business community received national recognition at the 16th Annual DOE Small Business Forum and Expo held on May 16-18, 2017 hosted by the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization in Kansas City, Missouri.

Danny Lloyd, Purchasing and Small Business Program manager, was recognized with the OSDBU Director's Excellence Award which “recognizes the efforts and commitment of DOE’s small business advocates who take every opportunity to utilize small business concerns to meet its requirements.” Jami Anthony, Small Business liaison at Jefferson Lab accepted the award for Lloyd, who has served as the Lab’s Small Business manager for 30 years. “It is very rewarding to have our work in support of small business recognized in a national forum like this,” Lloyd said. “It honors the efforts of the entire lab population working together to achieve excellent small business results.”

Hugh Montgomery, who recently stepped down as director of Jefferson Lab, was also honored with an OSDBU award as Laboratory Director of the Year. This award “recognizes the laboratory director managing the operations of a laboratory for an operations office or program office…(that) has displayed leadership and commitment to maximizing small businesses utilization through policies, procedures, outreach, and creating an atmosphere of ‘small business first’ throughout his or her organization.”

Montgomery traveled to Kansas City to receive the award. “We have believed for some time that JSA has a great team dedicated to fostering and utilizing small business, and after all, we are one of the smaller DOE labs,” Montgomery said. “But what is important is that this award recognizes more broadly the work of the team; they bring great credit to the Lab.”

