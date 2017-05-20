Doe Science news source

Doe Science news sourceAdd to Favorites
- DOE Office of Science
- Argonne National Laboratory
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
- Iowa State University, Ames Laboratory
- Brookhaven National Laboratory
- Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
- Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
- Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
- Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab)
- SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
Newly Identified Microbial Process Could Reduce Toxic Methylmercury Levels
A team led by the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory has identified a novel microbial process that can break down toxic methylmercury in the environment, a fundamental scientific discovery that could potentially reduce mercury toxicity levels and support health and risk assessments.
Support for Tidal Energy Is High Among Washington Residents
A new University of Washington study finds that people who believe climate change is a problem and see economic, environmental and/or social benefits to using tidal energy are more likely to support such projects. Also, connecting pilot projects to the electricity grid is an important factor in garnering public support.
The World's Most Powerful X-Ray Laser Beam Creates 'Molecular Black Hole'
When scientists at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory focused the full intensity of the world's most powerful X-ray laser on a small molecule, they got a surprise: A single laser pulse stripped all but a few electrons out of the molecule's biggest atom from the inside out, leaving a void that started pulling in electrons from the rest of the molecule, like a black hole gobbling a spiraling disk of matter.
Fungal Enzymes Team Up to More Efficiently Break Down Cellulose
Cost-effectively breaking down bioenergy crops into sugars that can then be converted into fuel is a barrier to commercially producing sustainable biofuels. Enabled by DOE User Facilities, a team reports that early lineages of fungi can form enzyme complexes capable of degrading plant biomass.
Argonne Scientists Make Vanadium Into a Useful Catalyst for Hydrogenation
In a new study, Argonne chemist Max Delferro boosted and analyzed the unprecedented catalytic activity of an element called vanadium for hydrogenation - a reaction that is used for making everything from vegetable oils to petrochemical products to vitamins.
Printed, Flexible and Rechargeable Battery Can Power Wearable Sensors
Nanoengineers at the University of California San Diego have developed the first printed battery that is flexible, stretchable and rechargeable. The zinc batteries could be used to power everything from wearable sensors to solar cells and other kinds of electronics. The work appears in the April 19, 2017 issue of Advanced Energy Materials.
Neutrons Provide the First Nanoscale Look at a Living Cell Membrane
A research team from the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory has performed the first-ever direct nanoscale examination of a living cell membrane. In doing so, it also resolved a long-standing debate by identifying tiny groupings of lipid molecules that are likely key to the cell's functioning.
How X-Rays Helped to Solve Mystery of Floating Rocks
Experiments at Berkeley Lab's Advanced Light Source have helped scientists to solve a mystery of why some rocks can float for years in the ocean, traveling thousands of miles before sinking.
Special X-Ray Technique Allows Scientists to See 3-D Deformations
In a new study published last Friday in Science, researchers at Argonne used an X-ray scattering technique called Bragg coherent diffraction imaging to reconstruct in 3-D the size and shape of grain defects. These defects create imperfections in the lattice of atoms inside a grain that can give rise to interesting material properties and effects.
Neptune: Neutralizer-Free Plasma Propulsion
The most established plasma propulsion concepts are gridded-ion thrusters that accelerate and emit a larger number of positively charged particles than those that are negatively charged. To enable the spacecraft to remain charge-neutral, a "neutralizer" is used to inject electrons to exactly balance the positive ion charge in the exhaust beam. However, the neutralizer requires additional power from the spacecraft and increases the size and weight of the propulsion system. Researchers are investigating how the radio-frequency self-bias effect can be used to remove the neutralizer altogether, and they report their work in this week's Physics of Plasmas.
Seven Small Businesses to Collaborate with Argonne to Solve Technical Challenges
Seven small businesses have been selected to collaborate with researchers at Argonne to address technical challenges as part of DOE's Small Business Vouchers Program.
JSA Names Charles Perdrisat and Charles Sinclair as Co-Recipients of its 2017 Outstanding Nuclear Physicist Prize
Jefferson Science Associates, LLC, announced today that Charles Perdrisat and Charles Sinclair are the recipients of the 2017 Outstanding Nuclear Physicist Prize. The 2017 JSA Outstanding Nuclear Physicist Award is jointly awarded to Charles Perdrisat for his pioneering implementation of the polarization transfer technique to determine proton elastic form factors, and to Charles Sinclair for his crucial development of polarized electron beam technology, which made such measurements, and many others, possible.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Joins Energy-Focused National Science Foundation Research Center
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is joining a National Science Foundation-backed research center that will develop new technologies for storing, controlling and distributing energy that could ward off cybersecurity threats and lower energy bills.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Graduates Urged to Embrace Change at 211th Commencement
Describing the dizzying pace of technological innovation, former United States Secretary of Energy Ernest J. Moniz urged graduates to "anticipate career change, welcome it, and manage it to your and your society's benefit" at the 211th Commencement at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Saturday.
ORNL Welcomes Innovation Crossroads Entrepreneurial Research Fellows
Oak Ridge National Laboratory today welcomed the first cohort of innovators to join Innovation Crossroads, the Southeast region's first entrepreneurial research and development program based at a U.S. Department of Energy national laboratory.
Department of Energy Secretary Recognizes Argonne Scientists' Work to Fight Ebola, Cancer
Two groups of researchers at Argonne earned special awards from the office of the U.S. Secretary of Energy for addressing the global health challenges of Ebola and cancer.
Jefferson Science Associates, LLC Recognized for Leadership in Small Business Utilization
Jefferson Lab/Jefferson Science Associates has a long-standing commitment to doing business with and mentoring small businesses. That commitment and support received national recognition at the 16th Annual Dept. of Energy Small Business Forum and Expo held May 16-18, 2017 in Kansas City, Mo.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President's Commencement Colloquy to Address "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity"
To kick off the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Commencement weekend, the annual President's Commencement Colloquy will take place on Friday, May 19, beginning at 3:30 p.m. The discussion, titled "Criticality, Incisiveness, Creativity," will include the Honorable Ernest J. Moniz, former Secretary of Energy, and the Honorable Roger W. Ferguson Jr., President and CEO of TIAA, and will be moderated by Rensselaer President Shirley Ann Jackson.
ORNL, University of Tennessee Launch New Doctoral Program in Data Science
The Tennessee Higher Education Commission has approved a new doctoral program in data science and engineering as part of the Bredesen Center for Interdisciplinary Research and Graduate Education.
SurfTec Receives $1.2 Million Energy Award to Develop Novel Coating
The Department of Energy has awarded $1.2 million to SurfTec LLC, a company affiliated with the U of A Technology Development Foundation, to continue developing a nanoparticle-based coating to replace lead-based journal bearings in the next generation of electric machines.
Nearly Ideal Performing Regions in Perovskite Films Could Boost Solar Cells
Nanoscale images by Molecular Foundry researchers yield surprise that could push solar cell efficiency to 31 percent.
X-Rays: More Colorful and More Powerful
New Fresh-slice scheme provides customizable X-rays for studies needed to build more efficient electronics and cleaner energy.
A Catalystic Shock
Scientists surprised by discovery that copper embedded in carbon nano-spikes can turn carbon dioxide into ethanol.
Squeezing Molecules Guides Chemistry
Neutron-scattering studies reveal surprising formation of ammonia after acetonitrile is turned into graphitic polymer, opening doors for catalyst-free industrial reactions at room temperature.
Reusable Sponge for Mitigating Oil Spills
Oleo Sponge could make oil spill cleanup more efficient.
Changing the Nature of Optics in One Step
Researchers invent a new single-step approach to constructing electromagnetic metamaterials uses tiny self-assembled pillars in composite films.
Well-Aligned and Densely Packed
Researchers invent a low-tech, solution-based route to high-performance carbon nanotube thin films.
Tricking Molecules Into Creating New Nano-Shapes
Scientists coax simple molecules into forming complex three-dimensional structures for faster, more energy-efficient electronics.
Exploring the Relationship between the Two-Body and the Collective
New approach accurately determines how electrolytes in water behave, offering insights for energy, synthesis, and medicine
Casting a Wide Net
Designed molecules will provide positive impacts in energy production by selectively removing unwanted ions from complex solutions.
