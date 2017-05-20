Doe Science news source

Washington, DC – Jefferson Sciences Associates announced today the award of eight JSA/Jefferson Lab graduate fellowships. The doctoral students will use the fellowships to support their advanced studies at their universities and conduct research at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab) – a U.S. Department of Energy nuclear physics laboratory managed and operated by JSA, a joint venture between SURA and PAE Applied Technologies.

The 2017-2018 fellowship recipients include:

Giovanni Angelini, The George Washington University, William Briscoe, Advisor

Scott Barcus, College of William & Mary, Todd Averett, Advisor

Juan Guerrero, Hampton University, Alberto Accardi, Advisor

Dien Nguyen, University of Virginia, Donal Day, Advisor

Caryn Palatchi, University of Virginia, Kent Paschke, Advisor

Sebouh Paul, College of William & Mary, Keith Griffioen, Advisor

Iuliia Skorodumina, University of South Carolina, Ralf Gothe, Advisor

Nguyen Ton, University of Virginia; Xiaochao Zheng, Advisor

The students’ research proposals cover a broad scientific spectrum, including experimental and theoretical physics. Palatchi, Paul, and Ton are repeat winners having just concluded their 2016-2017 academic year at the Lab.

Jefferson Lab Deputy Director for Science & Technology Robert McKeown commented about the record number of applications received for the Program, “The increase in the number of applications this year is consistent with the strong growth in our user community that we are experiencing, related to the imminent start of operations of the 12 GeV upgraded CEBAF. We very much look forward to the research contributions of these talented young researchers to the scientific program at Jefferson Lab.”

Christopher Newport University professor Edward Brash, who chaired the committee of scientists reviewing applications, said, “These graduate fellowships contribute to the Lab’s achievement of providing data to a third of the Ph.D.’s in nuclear physics each year. Programs such as these play a key role in the education and training of the next generation of science leaders and in the increase of science literacy in society.”

Other committee members included: Jefferson Lab scientists Hari Areti, David Richards, and Cynthia Keppel; George Lolos, University of Regina; Kent Paschke, University of Virginia; and, Julie Roche, Ohio University.

The SURA Board of Trustees first established the fellowship program in 1989. Since the program’s inception, over 200 fellowships have been awarded to students from 21 different SURA member universities. The program is now supported by the JSA Initiatives Fund. Each $12,000 fellowship award contributes to the student’s research assistant stipend and is supplemented by support from the home institution. Additional funds are available for research-related travel for the student during the fellowship period.

Recipients are chosen based on the quality of their research proposals, their academic standing, and the references of their professors and senior scientists at Jefferson Lab. Students will continue their coursework while enhancing their academic experience with direct interactions and participation with mentors and scientists at the Lab.

JSA/JLab fellowship recipients attend universities that are members of SURA, a consortium of more than 60 leading research universities. SURA built and operated Jefferson Lab, before becoming a partner of Jefferson Science Associates.

###

About Jefferson Science Associates. Jefferson Science Associates, LLC, a joint venture of the Southeastern Universities Research Association, Inc. and PAE, manages and operates the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, or Jefferson Lab for the U.S. Department of Energy. For more information, visit http://www.jsallc.org/index.html.

About Jefferson Lab. Jefferson Lab is supported by the Office of Science of the U.S. Department of Energy (science.energy.gov). The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit https://www.jlab.org/.

About the JSA Initiatives Fund Program. JSA established the JSA Initiatives Fund to support programs, initiatives, and activities that further the scientific outreach, and promote the science, education and technology missions of Jefferson Lab in ways that complement its basic and applied research focus. Initiatives Fund awards are for those projects that benefit the Lab user community and that leverage commitments of others. The annual commitment is managed by SURA for the JSA Programs Committee. For more information, visit http://www.jsallc.org/index.html.